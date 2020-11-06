Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - October 2020

Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The goal is to identify the most attractive opportunities each month and to provide a full track record of our research. Similar content previously formed part of our monthly fund updates.

Top Current Buys

The chart below shows the latest forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, with market data as of the end of November 5 (Thursday):

Illustrative Annualised Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2023 or a company's FY24 (where applicable). Multiples for Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA) are based on FCF. Estée Lauder (EL) P/E is based on CY19. PayPal (PYPL) P/E is based on 2020 guidance. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our top Buys have remained largely unchanged from September, with four tobacco stocks and two U.S. Cable companies featuring in our top 10. Altria (MO) has replaced Charter as the stock with the highest forecasted annualized return, but for qualitative and risk/reward reasons we still prefer Charter. (Both stocks were discussed in last month’s edition of this newsletter.)

One stock that has moved up the list is Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF), from #7 to #5, with its forecasted annualised return rising to the high teens after the share price has fallen by 7.3% since the end of September.

Hargreaves Lansdown (referred here as “HL”) is the largest consumer investment platform in the U.K., with a market share of more than 40% and customer retention exceeding 90%. Two thirds of its Assets Under Management (“AUA”) reside in sticky tax-advantaged accounts (SIPPs and ISAs), where customers tend to make regular deposits. 55% of its revenues come from recurring platform fees and fund fees charged as a percentage of AUA, 27% from stockbroking commissions, and 12% from interest on client cash. We like the business’s recurring revenues and ability to grow assets with both continuing inflows and asset price appreciation, and believe HL can generate a long-term EPS CAGR of around 10%.

HL AUA % Growth Y/Y by Source (FY13-20A) NB. FY ending Jun 30. Source: HL company filings.

We first initiated a Buy rating on the stock in June 2019 (at 1,884.0p), and had positions between October and December 2019, and again between February and May 2020, both times generating gains. However, the long-term performance of the stock has been disappointing, and shares have fallen by 23% to 1,447.5p as of November 5.

We attribute HL’s share price weakness to global and U.K. macroeconomic headwinds. Its AUA-based fees face pressures when asset prices decline, though activity-based stockbroking fees tend to provide an offset, as investors trade more during times of market stress. Low U.K. interest rates that have followed a weak U.K. economy directly pressure the interest HL receives from client cash, though we believe they indirectly benefit HL’s platform and fund fees as customers become more motivated to deploy their cash into investments. As an example of this dynamic, for FY20 (ending June 30), HL’s average AUA grew 8.4% year-on-year, its revenues grew 14.7%, its EBIT grew 11.3% and its EPS grew 11.2%.

Despite its £6.8bn ($8.8bn) market capitalisation, the share price tends to move disproportionately on news because the shareholder base remains concentrated, as the two co-founders still own 31.0% of the stock (with occasional disposals representing an overhang) and noted long-term investor Lindsell Train holding another 13.0%. While we are cautious about the U.K. economy, we believe HL’s long-term growth prospects remain unimpaired.

HL released its Q1 FY21 trading update (for July-September 2020) on October 8, with AUA up 5% year-on-year and up 3% sequentially, and revenues up 12%, “driven by strong stockbroking revenues from continued elevated share dealing volumes”, “although down on the peak levels seen earlier this year". Shares fell 4.6% on the day and more subsequently, and we took advantage of this weakness to re-establish a position. At 1,447.5p, shares are at a 25.0x P/E, a 3.6% FCF Yield and a 3.2% Dividend Yield.

Notable Price Moves

The performances last month of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

October was a bad month for equities, with the MSCI World index losing 3.1% and the S&P 500 losing 2.7% (both in U.S. dollars). Notable gains and losses (in local currencies including dividends) within our coverage during the month included:

4imprint (OTC:FRRFF) (Buy-rated) (+10.8%) – 4Imprint’s gain in October followed a 13.9% loss the month before, again demonstrating the inherent price volatility for a stock with a market capitalisation of less than $1bn. The price was strong through the month with no company-specific news. As we saw more attractive opportunities elsewhere, we took advantage of this and exited our position during the month. 4Imprint issued another trading update at the end of the month, showing orders back to 60% of prior-year levels in October (improving from 50% in August), but shares closed down 2.6% that day.

Carrier (CARR) (Neutral-rated) (+9.6%). Carrier’s shares rose again in October, and have now doubled in less than 6 months since we assigned a Neutral rating to the stock. The share price was on a consistent up trend through the month. Q3 2020 results were released on October 29, showing an organic sales growth of 3% and with management revising their 2020 outlook upwards, with improved sales expectations (from $15.5-17.0bn to $17.3bn), and full-year Free Cash Flow is now expected to be $1.5bn (from “at least $1.1bn”), flat from the 2019 pro forma figure. Carrier shares now trade at a FCF Yield of 4.5%, from 10.3% at the time of our Neutral rating. We were mistaken in following management’s initial guidance of a significant profit decline and assuming a 2008-style slow recovery, which meant in turn we missed completely the potential for the stock to re-rate upwards dramatically.

U.S. Credit Card Networks had a bad month in October, with Mastercard (MA) (Buy-rated) losing 14.4% and Visa (V) (Buy-rated) losing 9.1%. Most of the losses occurred after Mastercard released its Q3 2020 results on October 28; Mastercard shares fell 8.1% and Visa shares fell 4.8% that day. Both companies continue to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions, as cross-border volumes are much higher margin, and Mastercard’s results provided a reminder of this dynamic - while Q3 volume was up 1% year-on-year, revenues were down 9%, expense reductions were only able to partially offset revenue decline, partly due to acquisitions, and EPS was down 16% (all figures in local currency). We are relatively relaxed about the short-term headwinds to both companies’ performance, and believe that both will benefit from the acceleration in digital payments that has occurred during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hargreaves Lansdown (Buy-rated) (-12.7%) – as described above.

Sage Group (OTC:SGGEF) (Neutral-rated) (-12.1%) – Sage shares fell on on no company-specific news, although it was notable that half of this fall (6.2%) took place on October 26, the same day SAP (SAP), another aging enterprise software company attempting a turnaround, lost 21.9% of its market capitalization after announcing disappointing Q3 2020 results. As of its last trading update (for Q3 FY20) in July, FY20 recurring revenues growth was expected to be 7-8% (FY19: 10.8%) and EBIT margin was expected to be around 22% (FY19: 23.7%), implying a flat-ish EBIT year-on-year.

Tobacco Stocks– tobacco stocks were uniformly weak during October, with British American Tobacco (BTI) (Buy-rated) falling 11.2%, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (Neutral-rated) falling 9.1%, Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) (Buy-rated) falling 8.3%, Altria (Buy-rated) falling 6.2% and Philip Morris (PM) (Buy-rated) falling 4.8% (all figures in local currencies). For British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, the declines partly represented a reversal of the gains they made in September (of 11.3% and 7.8% respectively).

Philip Morris and Altria both released their Q3 2020 results late in the month (on October 20 and October 30 respectively), but their share prices had been weak from mid-October onwards. Both sets of results were met by share price declines (including one of nearly 6% for PM). While there were some negatives in PM’s recent performance (revenues were down due to Indonesia and Duty Free), we believe its long-term investment case remains strong and, for Altria, we believe the results showed continuing positive trends. We suspect the downward share price moves in tobacco stocks may be driven by factors not specific to each company.

Swedish Match perhaps offers the best example how tobacco share prices may be moving independently of company fundamentals. On the release of its strong Q3 2020 results on October 27, which showed its ZYN nicotine pouches growing sales 20% sequentially in the U.S., shares were up by 6% in morning trading; they had lost all of this gain by the end of the following day.

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since 2019) Source: Swedish Match results presentation (Q3 2020).

Imperial Brands did have some genuine bad news during the month, with a pre-close update that further reduced its FY20 EPS outlook from a decline of 3% to one of 6% (plus another 1% headwind from currency), though as management noted this was in line with what sell-side estimates were already expecting at that stage. Shares hit a new 52-week low in early November, and now trade at a P/E of less than 5x and a Dividend Yield of 11%. However, after revisiting our Neutral rating, our stance is unchanged.

Rating Changes

During October, we initiated Buy ratings on two U.K. motor insurance companies, Admiral (OTCPK:AMIGF) and Sabre Insurance (OTC:SBIGY), the two leading players in underwriting profitability, both with Dividend Yields of 5% or more.

U.K. Motor Underwriting Ratios by Provider (2019) Source: Company filings.

Admiral is the market leader in U.K. motor insurance, with a “flywheel” of businesses in adjacent categories and international markets. Its U.K. motor insurance business benefits from economies of scale and good underwriting, and has been a consistent profit generator. Its non-U.K. businesses are showing momentum, and its Comparison websites may be sold - both providing optional upside. Shares have risen another 5.8% since our initiation, but they still trade at a reasonable P/E of 19.7x and offer a Dividend Yield of 5.1%

Sabre Insurance is a niche player in U.K. motor insurance, with a $750m market capitalisation. It has a differentiated model where it serves non-standard insurance needs, focuses exclusively on underwriting profits and remains highly disciplined about pricing. It has the best underwriting ratio among the listed players and a Return on Equity of more than 40%, but its highly-focused approach during a “down” cycle in U.K. motor insurance means its policy count and profits have been shrinking slowly. We believe the cycle will turn in the next 1-2 years, boosting Sabre's earnings when it does, In the meantime, all profits are distributed as dividends, giving shares a 7.5% Dividend Yield; P/E is a reasonable 12.9x on 2019 EPS.

Historic Ratings

Our previous stock ratings are listed below:

