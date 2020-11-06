TPI notes that the current longer term wind segment capacity and annual revenue goals were established under a less favorable macro than now exists.

The company re-instituted guidance for the full year that is above current street thinking and highlighted strong wind and transportation trends as we look to 2021.

This is a Z4 Research Quick Quarter Update.

We have written on TPI Composites (TPIC) a number of times for Seeking Alpha, most recently in the wake of the second quarter in this piece Performing Well in Uncertain Times.

The 3Q20 Numbers:

Utilization in the quarter was 93% vs 88% in 3Q19 and a strong rebound from the Covid impacted levels of 69% in 2Q20. They are running hard to make up for lost time in the first half (operations in all of their plants were near or above capacity in the quarter).

Blade sets were easily a quarterly record and wind sales were $450 mm in the quarter, 95% of total net sales, (up nearly $100 mm vs 3Q19) with 20% higher volumes and an increase in average selling prices relative to year ago prices responsible for the growth. Note also that sales would have been $8 mm higher were it not for Covid related delays. Sidebar. In wind it's not just blades that are seeing higher average selling prices. Several components are seeing positive selling prices due to greater turbine size and complexity and we are seeing rising ASPs in a number of wind turbine outsourced products at this time, including towers made by Broadwind (BWEN).

EBITDA margin leapt quarter to quarter to 10.4% due to the higher utilization and was not far off their long term rough target of 12%. Notably, that target presumed 80% utilization and again is a long term target. We would expect lower numbers near term as utilization ebbs quarter to quarter and 2021 sees an early increase in line transitions which have deliberately been kept to a minimum this year to help meet demand. EBITDA was by far the highest quarter on record.

EPS was $1.13 vs consensus of $0.21.

Guidance: The company took the opportunity, given greater visibility and the quarter beat to re-institute guidance ... above Street Consensus. Guidance was previously withdrawn in April due to lack of visibility due to Covid-19.

Revenue Guidance for 2020: $1.64 to $1.66 B Street is at $1.58 B Note they also gave 4Q guidance which straddles the Street in the quarter is sequentially lower by about 6% on mid which would not be typically season but again there was a rush to meet orders in the quarter.

$1.64 to $1.66 B EBITDA Guidance for 2002: $90 to $100 mm. The Street is at $67 mm and estimates will rise.

$90 to $100 mm. Look for TPI to guide for 2021 with the end of year press release, likely in February.

Favorite Quote Watch: “Strong current demand prospects in the U.S. and other emerging markets, driven by the economics of wind as well as the acceleration of energy transition and decarbonization initiatives, give us confidence in our global wind strategy as we continue to serve our customers in an efficient and cost-effective manner across our global manufacturing footprint.”

Wind Highlights:

Very notably, raw materials sourcing is now back to normal (pre Covid) levels including balsa blade core material.

The company announced a number of new contracts on the call including two lines at its new facility in India dedicated for multiple years to turbine OEM Nordex, an extension of a Vesta agreement in Turkey, and two extensions for GE.

Offshore wind space discussions are ongoing and management reiterated that the offshore segment is definitely a part of their longer term growth plans. We view the offshore space as becoming more of a high profile contributor in 2023 and beyond as the U.S. wind segment begins to see significant growth.

Finally, we note that management noted that their long held longer term goal for the wind segment of 18 GW of capacity and $2.0 B in annual wind-only revenue is now stale and subject to upward revision due to improving trends for wind driven by almost continuously falling LCOE and greater political will supporting renewables in key markets (the U.S., EMEA, and Asia-Pacific). Our sense is that this $2.0 B level will be under review and subject to upgrade within a few quarters.

Our sense is that this $2.0 B level will be under review and subject to upgrade within a few quarters. Note that existing wind segment contracts through 2024 have current maximum potential of $5.1 B with a minimum potential contract value of $2.9 B. Conversations for additional lines are constantly in progress.

Transportation Highlights:

They continue build shells for electric bus maker Proterra and EV delivery truck maker Workhorse (WKHS (Unowned)). They also produce structural components and body parts for at least one currently undisclosed passenger EV maker and continue to progress talks tied to long haul Class 8 trucks (working with Navistar). Management noted that last mile delivery is very interesting from both an upfront and cost of operation standpoint.

The long term goal for the transportation segment has been $500 mm in annual revenue. TAs you might guess, it's a target rich environment for them in terms of customers who want light weight, strong, cost effect components for EVs but it will still take 3 to 5 years to scale to that level. They envision having 5 to 10 core customers at that point. Right now transportation is short of $20 mm per quarter (it does not make up the entire non wind piece of revenues).

Notably, they did add some component production to their facilities in Mexico to give them a little more capacity and reduce labor costs but the majority of their transportation capacity remains in Delaware.

Lastly, we note they are starting to get more questions about potential aerospace applications (this quarter and last) but it doesn't sound like a major push at this time. These questions make sense given a great deal of recent interest in airplane EVs.

Covid-19 comments - a number of areas in which they operate are experiencing rising Covid case rates and the company will continue to close monitor the situation and will continue to spend about $5 mm per quarter on protective measures. TPIC was one of the most proactive companies we follow with regard to Covid-19 protocols early on in the pandemic.

Balance Sheet:

Net debt to 3Q20 annualized EBITDA of 0.3x.

Cash grew markedly quarter to quarter to $149 mm and net debt stands at just $89 mm (down $53 mm from 2Q20).

Valuation: At the beginning of July we established two upside targets:

Previously we wrote: "Next 3 to 6 months: We wrote that we saw upside to $30 this year (with the stock near $23) and that it was possible we could see greater revenue growth than currently forecast as transportation grows more meaningfully in 2021. This target was achieved yesterday."

-With the shares having tapped $39 yesterday we have to say "Mission Accomplished".

We also had thoughts at that time on the 12 month outlook and wrote "Looking out 12 months: The name remains inexpensive on 2021 TEV/EBITDA relative to historical levels. Barring currently unforeseen COVID-19 related issues we would expect the continued strong wind market and expanding transportation segment to drive the name potentially as high as $40 which would be a 10x multiple of current street 2021 EBITDA (which we see as potentially too low)."

-At this time we are not altering or base target multiple for 2021. Nor are we boosting revenues. We are inching up our expectation of EBITDA margins next year and while the Street is sitting at just under 9% we are just over it. At a 10x multiple of our rough estimate for 2021 we establish a $50 target. A stretch target of up to $70 would assume no additional supply chain or demand slippage related to Covid-19, continued strong wind segment sentiment, increased high profile news flow from the transportation segment, and guidance that, when it is first issue, is roughly in line current Street revenue.

Nutshell: Very strong quarter. Estimates for 2020 should travel higher today and next week. 4Q20 guidance implies a bit of a sequential dip but is in line on mid with Street numbers (the full year is above current Street because of the size of the beat in 3Q). Our sense is that the quarter demonstrated the strong operating leverage TPIC can display when almost everything works as expected. Demand remains strong. The supply chain appears less troubled and we are hearing this from other players as well though the mention of no issues with balsa core was quite welcome. We would not be surprised to see a bit of margin improvement in Street 2021 estimates prior to guidance for next year. We continue to own TPIC as second largest position in the ZLT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPIC, BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.