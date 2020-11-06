While shares in XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) hadn't moved much since debuting in late August until a parabolic rise to start November, the EV startup has seen some strong steps forward in delivery numbers as it continues to ramp up rapid production. As China continues to push EV adoption higher, XPeng could continue to find success through maintenance of this rapid production and growth in deliveries; even though competitive forces do exist within Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Chinese startups like NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) as well as legacy makes like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), the fragmented market does leave market share to be gained.

The Chinese government continues to push EV adoption, with a new plan to have NEV sales at 20% of new car sales by 2025, down from the previous 25%; it still is quite a rapid rise to the ~5% that NEV holds today. BEVs are just one subset of NEV, yet sales and market share growth across all types of NEV - BEV, PHEV, HFCV - will be necessary to meet that goal; hence, large annual production capacities as well as continual scaling of deliveries are keys to maintain market share. While Tesla and BYD have a fair share of the market YTD (12% for Tesla due to Model 3, 12% for BYD's top six selling models). Still, there is much room for XPeng as well as others to gain share - take Wuling, which had the best-selling vehicle by volume for September.

XPeng's P7 (shown above) was the 14th best-selling vehicle on the list for September, with 2,573 P7s of the total 3,478 XPeng delivered in its record month. That also marked the end of a strong Q3, with 8,578 vehicles delivered for the quarter, a 266% YoY increase.

October marked another strong month of YoY growth, although the Golden Week holiday early in the month had some impacts to deliveries. 3,040 vehicles were delivered during the month (a 229% YoY increase), of which 2,104 were the P7 model. YTD deliveries reached 17,117 vehicles.

These strong growth metrics from Q3 and October point to high demand for EVs in China, as the auto market recovers from a slump caused by the pandemic. Yet, as demand remains high, supply also must remain high in order to grow (or simply maintain) market share; XPeng has taken steps to ensure that its production levels continue to grow rapidly.

October 20 marked the completion of the 10,000th P7 from the Zhaoqing factory, which the company achieved in just 160 days, ahead of internal targets. While 10,000 is still a small figure compared to the capacities of XPeng's factories, or say the Model 3's sales, it demonstrates the rapid scalability of XPeng's production while maintaining a high level of quality control.

XPeng's wholly-owned Zhaoqing factory has an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles (just over 8,000 per month), but XPeng owns land rights that would allow it to "further expand the plant’s production capacity." In addition, XPeng has an agreement with Haima, whose plant has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, yet an agreement lasting until Dec. 31, 2021, has Haima providing annual capacity of 50,000 units for the production of the G3 model.

In addition, XPeng stated in September alongside quarterly numbers that it is "breaking ground for its new Smart EV manufacturing base in Guangzhou, which will significantly boost its future production capability upon estimated completion in December 2022." Future capacity therefore still has significant upside, especially for the P7, which should be reaching about 8,000 units monthly by year-end 2021, up from an average of 2,000 per month over the past 160 days (five months).

That production capacity expansion is important, as the G3 and P7 target the mid-to-high end price market, which remains the largest sub-segment in EV sales in China.

The mid- to high-end segment, which ranges from RMB150,000 to RMB300,000, accounted for 47.2% of total EV sales volume for 2019, and is expected to remain the largest market, rising to an estimated 1.8 million units per year by 2025. However, that figure is not set in stone and is subject to change based on regulatory changes, tax exemptions and credits, and the pace of adoption. Yet the target price range does look to offer the best room for growth, especially considering the features and pricing relative to comparable models.

The G3 is XPeng's lower-priced model, a four-door SUV with a post-subsidy price of RMB146,800-199,800. Compared to similar competing models, shown below, the G3 has the lowest price range, the longest range, as well as autonomous driving functions in line with the Q2L.

The P7 is XPeng's higher-priced model, a two-door sports sedan, primarily competing with the Model 3, although at a cheaper post-subsidy price of RMB229,900-349,900, depending on the specifications/features. Again, the P7 has comparable autonomous functions to the Model 3, but with a longer range; this falls in line with the goals for the P7: "drive further and smarter, charge quicker, accelerate faster and control smoother."

Having the two models compete with other EVs for top-of-the-line specs and features while offering a longer range per change allows XPeng to compete with foreign imports based on price; however, it still will face stiff competition from makers like BYD that have access to similar subsidies and similar manufacturing/labor costs - such as the BYD Han, which has a lower midpoint MSRP than the P7.

Price competition might gain traction as subsidy allotments change. The 2020 Subsidy Circular had in principle that "the subsidies for NEV purchases from 2020 to 2022 will generally be lowered by 10%, 20% and 30%, respectively, based on the level of the previous year with limited exceptions in the area of public transport, and the total number of NEVs in China that will be entitled to such subsidies should be no more than two million each year." Plus, "any reduction or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives [and/or] fiscal tightening" could alter the rate of EV adoption and/or the desirability for EV if not a necessity.

Aside from that risk and competition, there looks to be an upward trajectory for XPeng's growth as it scales production. The only thing missing right now is revenue growth, which has fallen slightly for 1H '20 compared to 2019 - down RMB230,000 YoY.

Quarterly revenues have been in sideways limbo this year, with the pandemic not providing much of a benefit during the first two quarters; however, 30% sequential growth is needed to show a record quarterly revenue - that is definitely likely for Q3, due to the strong delivery numbers posted - based on half of the YTD deliveries occurring during the quarter, revenues could be near RMB2.0b, or USD297m, for over 300% sequential growth.

Such a jump in revenues wouldn't just be a one-time occurrence, as it represents the scale-up of production and strength in deliveries; it looks like Q3 could establish a new baseline for future growth, leading to a rolling 12-month forward revenue projection of RMB10.0b, or USD1.49b, by Q3 '21. Revenues should continue to rise significantly as capacity extends to its full amount during 2022 and will be aided by new production in Guangzhou in 2023.

However, it's important to keep in mind that as a startup, XPeng doesn't have the established market share to command a hefty valuation, as it trades at about 17x 2021 estimated sales. It's in a different segment of the market than NIO which occupies the premium realm, and lower-priced vehicles means more unit volume to generate similar amounts of revenues; therefore, it's likely that XPeng will remain behind NIO, Tesla and other more established players for a few years on revenues and valuation bases.

Even so, XPeng has shown positives in deliveries, with outstanding Q3 growth metrics continuing into October as the Chinese auto market rebounds. Combining that with capacity increases in the near future and rapid production abilities spells potential rapid growth in revenues from this previous stagnant state. The G3 and P7 are comparable on stats and specifications/features, while boasting longer ranges and lower prices than foreign imports, although Chinese-manufactured cars like those from BYD are able to compete more on the price end. Subsidies and changes to incentives could alter the pace and amount of EV adoption in the upcoming years as China still plans to have 20% or more of sales through NEV by 2025; another risk remains competition and lack of market share, of which XPeng will have to work hard to gain even as production scales, as competitors are doing the same. XPeng still looks to have positive potential ahead, with a favorable combination of price, technology, capacity and speed to capitalize on EV growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.