I think the recent developments will allow Anglo Asian to keep and develop Vejnaly and provides the company with news exposure and momentum, which is crucial for junior miners.

This mine holds 230,000 ounces and Vallex has allegedly made illegal profits of $177.6 million from non-ferrous metal deposits near the Vejnaly village between 2009 and 2017.

The Azeri army has regained control of the Zangilan district, which hosts the Vejnaly gold project of Anglo Asian.

Introduction

Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus has entered its sixth week and it’s clear now that Armenia is losing ground. Russia is refusing to help out the latter unless the conflict spreads beyond the area and Azerbaijan cut-off road access to the enclave a dew days ago, so it seems we’re about to see peace talks soon. With the conflict likely to end in the near future, I think it’s worth looking at which companies will benefit from an Azeri victory.

Nagorno-Karabakh has gold, silver, mercury, copper, and coal deposits and I think the best pick is gold miner Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK:OTCPK:AGXKF) (LON:AAZ), which will regain access to the Vejnaly gold project.

If you’re interested in more information about the conflict, there’s a very good video on the subject by CaspianReport.

A look at Vejnaly

The project is located in the mineral-rich district of Zangilan in south-western Azerbaijan, close to the villages of Amirkhanly and Aghband. It covers an area of some 300 square kilometers and contains 6.5 tonnes of gold in the C1 and C2 categories according to the Soviet classification. This is equal to around 230,000 ounces and Anglo Asia said that best information available is that the Vejnaly deposit has had limited exploitation over the past 27 years. The latter is hard to verify.

(Source: Anglo Asian Mining)

Azerbaijan took control of Zangilan near the end of October and once hostilities cease, Anglo Asian claims it will have the right to explore the contract area for up to five years and then develop and produce gold for 15 years plus two five-year extensions available.

Vejnali has facilities built, but I think little can be salvaged or refurbished by the look of their condition. You can watch a video inside the plant here.

(Source: Defence.az)

Looking at the near-term financial impact for Anglo Asian, the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded that Armenian mining giant Vallex Group made illegal profits totaling $177.6 million from non-ferrous metal deposits near Vejnaly between 2009 and 2017.

I think the sums are likely exaggerated but a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan could include some kind of monetary compensation for Anglo Asian.

Anglo Asian’s main assets

(Source: Anglo Asian Mining)

Anglo Asian has a portfolio of small gold-copper mines in Azerbaijan, which produced 32,501 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the first half of 2020. The all in-sustaining costs stood at just $743 per ounce, putting them in the lowest quartile of the cost curve globally.

Over the past few years, the company has managed to significantly deleverage its balance sheet and had a cash position of $21.4 million plus unsold gold inventory of $12.1 million as at September 2020. It has also been paying regular dividends over the past years. The TTM dividend yield stands at just over 6%.

(Source: ADVFN)

Anglo Asian expects to produce between 75,000 and 80,000 GEOs in 2020, which points to a much stronger second half of the year.

(Source: Anglo Asian Mining)

Reasons behind Anglo Asian’s low valuation

Everything sounds great so far and the assets looks compelling, so why does the company have an enterprise value of just $141.3 million as of time of writing? Well, mining operations in conflict zones usually don’t attract much interest and Anglo Asian is also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, which isn’t known for high-quality companies.

But most importantly, the reserves are low. The Gedabek and Gadir mines currently have reserves of 333,000 ounces of gold and 26,191 tonnes of copper. The mine life for the Gedabek open pit operations is just eight years and Gadir and Ugur are almost depleted. The latter has no reserves left.

(Source: Anglo Asian Mining)

The exploration potential is there as resources at Gedabek and Gadir stand at over a million ounces of gold, but Anglo Asian will need to embank on a significant drill campaign. In any case, it looks like output is set to fall soon unless additional reserves are added.

(Source: Anglo Asian Mining)

Conclusion

Anglo Asian Mining has high-margin gold operations in Azerbaijan and it presents interesting turnaround story with high dividends. At the moment, the company is valued at $424 per ounce of gold reserves. I think the main issue here is the low reserves, but the exploration potential is certainly there as resources stand at over a million ounces of gold.

The Azeri army has regained control of the area which hosts the company’s Vejnaly gold project and this could turn into a new profitable mine in the near future. However,I doubt the facilitates at the property are in good condition and that Anglo Asian will be able to receive significant compensation from Vallex. Still, the share price of gold juniors is often story-driven and momentum is also important. The addition of a long-lost gold mine to Anglo Asian’s assets certainly provides a good story and a lot of momentum.

Overall, it looks like there's a somewhat speculative buying opportunity here, which could result in good returns. At $700 per ounce of gold reserves, Anglo Asian should be worth just over $233 million.

