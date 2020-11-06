There are also underlying risks regarding its revenues from overseas and competition.

The company will continue to face headwinds in most of its segments.

Synaptics has done well to increase profitability, but most of the gains from this are already done.

Thesis Summary

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has managed to increase its profitability in the face of falling revenues. While the company is certainly set to increase EPS, the current price does not justify an investment given the underlying risks and the lack of immediate and future growth catalysts.

Recent Performance

Synaptics Incorporated could be said to be in the midst of a "turnaround". The company is reshaping its product offering and operations. The main problem with Synaptics is that revenues have been falling for the last five years. In 2017, revenues peaked at $1.7 billion and have since then decreased to the tune of 5% yearly. However, EPS peaked even earlier, at $2.84 in 2015.

Basically, the company managed to increase revenues in those years at the expense of profitability, accruing losses in 2018 and 2019. But the company is now apparently turning back this around. What we have seen in recent quarters is lower revenues, yes, but also considerable margin expansion:

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, revenues in the last quarter are down YoY. However, the gross margin has increased considerably. The company has had quite a lot less cost of revenues, but operating expenses have actually been higher.

Profitability this quarter surpassed expectations and gross margin reached around 43%. This is quite impressive if we consider that back in 2018, the gross profit margin was around 30%. The company has managed to turn things around through expense cutting, divestitures, and strategic investments. Synaptics has certainly made good efforts to adjust itself to a changing market, and the market has rewarded the company handsomely. Since the July low of $58/share, the price has increased by close to 50%. This makes us wonder is there still upside left in Synaptics?

It's still not enough

Despite the welcome changes in the company, we feel that the current price doesn't justify an investment at the time. Synaptics has made some great moves in increasing its presence in IoT, such as acquiring certain Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) assets. However, the trend is still not strong enough to suggest the company can return to revenue growth:

Source: Investor Presentation

We can add to this the revenue for the last quarter, which came in at $328.4 million. Synaptics has three lines of revenue: Mobile, PC, and IoT. Traditionally, mobile has been the largest source of revenue for the company, but the segment has fallen hard in the last year. For now, we expect this trend to continue. Worldwide smartphones are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% until 2024. This won't be enough to sustain revenue growth. The PC market is expected to perform even worse, at a -2.2% CAGR.

The IoT segment has provided some higher growth in the past, but revenues fell once again this year. Amongst other things, we are also significantly concerned that the company obtains one-third of its revenues from two customers, as per the latest annual report. Furthermore, most revenues come from China, Taiwan, and Japan, which could be subject to further trade war risks.

Overall, we agree for the most part with consensus revenue and EPS estimates. The latter will increase in the next couple of years, but revenues will likely remain flat.

Furthermore, we believe the company's own profitability expectations to be unrealistic.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the company has achieved a 46% target, it is unlikely it will reach over 50% next year. In 2021, revenue estimates of $1.7 billion indicate a 4.78% decline in revenues. This would mean operating expenditures as a proportion of revenues will already be higher. Synaptics will be lucky if it can maintain its profitability at this point. The bulk of the increase came from exiting lower-margin businesses, and we don't have confidence that unspecified "improvements in operations and supply chain" will be enough.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for SYNA's common stock using our valuation method, which is further described in this post.

Considering recent improvements in profitability in 2019 to be structural, we have maintained current levels of operating margin, including unusual items. We have also adjusted investment levels to project a slow recovery in revenue over the next five years.

Given this, we estimate a potential cash return for common shareholders of just over 6% at today's trading price of over $77 per share. You can see a summary of our projections and valuation below, with items in millions of USD except per share items and percentages.

Source: Author's work

Takeaway

Synaptics has done well to turn things around, and while the company trades at a P/E of 12.57, we don't think an investment at the time is justified. There are still many risks concerning the revenues and growth outlook. While profitability could continue to improve, our DCF gives us a return, which, given the potential risks and competition, does not warrant an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.