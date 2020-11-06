Investors ought to by now see the summer of 2021 coming into view, at which point availability of vaccines, therapeutics, and pent-up demand will likely lead to greatly renewed profitability.

What matters is that the company will survive, that cash flow is rebounding, and that G&A expense ratios are low.

Hilton’s Q3 2020 results were severely depressed in all metrics but at this stage in the pandemic none of this should matter much.

Overview:

The Q3 2020 earnings report highlights were that HLT’s net loss was $81 million for the quarter, that adjusted EBITDA was $224 million, and that system-wide RevPar fell around 60% from the same period in the prior year.

In pre-pandemic years, these would be disastrous results leading to a severely depressed share price performance. But that already happened in the dark days of spring 2020.

Most investors, particularly in the travel sector but also generally, will look six to nine months ahead for guidance as to earnings and p/e multiple expansion prospects. Although the virus outlook remains currently bleak, there are however early indications that the outlook for next summer will likely be much brighter.

First and foremost is that vaccines and therapeutics are expected to be widely available and implementable. If so, the enormous pent-up travel demand that has been building since lockdowns began will start to be reflected in all travel-related sectors, especially in hotels and airlines. Although business in North America and Europe remains soft, Asia has already rebounded significantly and there is likely to be a much better outlook for North American and European travel by late spring 2021.

The key point in all this is that general/administrative expenses have throughout the lodging (and other industries too) been cut to the bone. In terms of profitability, some of these cuts will be offset by relatively lower average room rates as compared to those of recent years and also by the extra new costs related to sanitation and healthcare practices needed to keep guests and staff safe and healthy. But even so, there is great upside profit leverage now to be anticipated. (On this see also my Travel Industry Economics, A Guide for Financial Analysis, 3rd ed, and new 4th edition next year.)

In fact, a still-useful econometric study in 2001 by Brannas and Nordstrom of Umea University of Sweden suggested that a 10 percent increase in prices shortens the median duration of a hotel visit by 6 percent during weekends and 8 percent during weekdays. From this approximation, it’s not a giant intuitive leap to suggest that the opposite will happen when, as is currently, prices are lowered and visit durations and demand will rise.

In addition, investors can take comfort from the typical correlations between the ISM service and manufacturing indexes and hotel-room demand, historically estimated to be in the range 0.40 to 0.75 with lags of maybe 9 months to a year. These indexes have generally risen and held well above the spring 2020 lows.

Conclusion:

Investors will now typically begin to look ahead to next summer, when the pandemic will probably be much less of an issue, quarterly earnings comparison will be unusually easy, and expense ratios will be extraordinarily favorable.

This is not to say that HLT shares will soar over the near term. There remain many investment challenges and hurdles yet to overcome. These include a prolonged economic recession, a potentially deep bear market, and an extensive time needed to restore confidence in travel.

However, HLT has a well-diversified global portfolio of assets, a strong and experienced management, and is a survivor. That ought to make the shares attractive to investors with a medium to longer term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.