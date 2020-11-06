Still, this is a biotech operating in a niche market and momentum-induced news could make it pop again.

Market contenders are either ahead or behind the German biotech when considering the state of the clinical trials.

There have been some recent news concerning safety of the vaccine candidate.

It was a booming start for CureVac during its IPO in August with the stock popping by 250%.

The German pharmaceutical company CureVac (CVAC), well placed in the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus, made its debut into the Nasdaq during August. The share price was up nearly 250% from the introductory price, set between $14 and $16.

The stock price has followed the usual pattern for most biotech stocks, with the initial pop followed by a downwards trend with investors currently not sure whether there can be another upside.

Figure 1: CureVac's stock price performance.

Data by YCharts

Hence, I clarify this doubt through an analysis of the stock by taking into consideration latest news in the vaccine development process as well as other contenders who are involved.

I start with providing some insights as to the positioning of CureVac in the market for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine market dynamics

Founded in 2000, CureVac has 470 employees. About $150 million of the funds raised during the IPO are to be used for financing the further development of its vaccine against COVID-19 including completion of the present Phase 2 and eventual phase 3 clinical trials which require considerable funding.

Now, in order to develop the vaccine, the German company makes use of a technique based on messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules found in the human body. Moreover, mRNA can be used in the fight for other infectious diseases too.

Figure 2: Possibilities of mRNA

Source: curevac.com

Also, mRNA can be considered as the messenger between DNA, the body's genetic blueprint and the organism's proteins. For a long time, mRNA was considered unstable till CureVac's founder Dr. Ingmar Hoerr discovered that it could be stabilized for potential use as a therapeutic molecule in enabling the human body to produce its own medicine.

However, gone are the days when a scientist or company would make a discovery and reap the benefits as a first-mover in developing a cure. In the current multi-billion dollar and highly dynamic COVID-19 vaccine market, there is a high degree of competition. Contenders compete using technology and research platforms developed years ago to fight other diseases.

Exploring further, by using protein subunit-based technique, Novavax (NVAX) has already reached clinical Phase 3 trials.

For its part, Moderna (MRNA) has also reached Phase 3 but is using a different method which is RNA-based, the same being used by CureVac. However, the latter is still at Phase 2.

In this respect, the German biotech has started choosing participants in a Phase IIa clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

The dose-confirmation study called CV-NCOV-002, is being carried out in Peru and Panama. It involves enrollment of 690 healthy participants across the adult population aged 61 or above and another group consisting of those aged between 18 and 60.

Figure 3: Contenders in vaccine development.

Source: table built from milkeninstitute.org

Therefore, given that CureVac is still at Phase 2, there is the possibility that some of the vaccine developers which are at Phase 3 make it to the commercial stage faster than CureVac. In this case, the risks would be that the huge sums of money poured into research could be wasted.

However, safety is an important metric in the COVID-19 vaccine market dynamics which means that even if one company is at Phase 3, it does not necessarily mean that it will be the first to develop a vaccine safe enough to be administered to human beings.

Therefore, it is "Safety First" and investors will remember AstraZeneca (AZN) which reached Phase 3 in June 2020 by using the Non-Replicating Viral Vector approach but had to temporarily stop testing due to safety concerns.

On the safety front, there were some encouraging preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 study in healthy adult volunteers aged 18 -60 on November 2 for CureVac.

In this case, participants experienced "a range of severe (Grade 3) adverse events including fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, and to a lesser extent, fever" with most occurring after the second jab. However, all reported events were transient and usually resolved within 24 - 48 hours.

Furthermore, when considering the wider vaccine development community, most (84%) of the biotech companies are still at pre-clinical phase or have vaccine candidates undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials.

This means that only 16% form part of the group involved in Phase 2 or Phase 3 trials. Now, CureVac forms part of this "exclusive" group.

Also, given other medical applications made possible by the mRNA technique, the German biotech's pipeline includes treatments and vaccines for other diseases including rabies, prostate and lung cancer.

Figure 4: CureVac's pipeline.

Source: Table prepared from data obtained in clinicaltrials.org

Therefore, this is a diversified company, not a first-timer in clinical trials and for this reason, an investment in CureVac makes sense. Also, the TAM (Total addressable market) of a potential COVID-19 vaccine consists of hundreds of millions of individuals each requiring at least one dose of the vaccine.

The reason is that this virus is complex and just one or two vaccines will not be sufficient when taking into consideration the different health conditions which patients are subject to after being infected.

Figure 5: Various ways in which a COVID-19 vaccine could be used.

Source: Keylogin Biotech analytics

Therefore, the complexity of the virus and the number of doses required have to be considered in the valuations.

Valuations

Coming back to the IPO, this earned the company $213 million. Now, this represents only 10% of the capital, thus valuing CureVac as a whole at nearly 2.7 billion dollars. The IPO was complemented by the acquisition of $100 million of additional shares by the company's main shareholder, German billionaire Dietmar Hopp who is also the founder of the software giant SAP SE (SAP).

Also, in previous rounds of funding, CureVac managed to raise around 560 million euros from investors including the German state.

Additionally, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) took a 9-10% stake valued at $143 million in the German biotech and the deal is for the two players to collaborate in the development of several vaccines.

At this point, it is worth mentioning what while CureVac has COVID-19 cure development capability, GSK has production strength with its manufacturing plants located throughout the world and these can produce millions of doses every week once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19.

Moreover, the European Commission has already concluded exploratory talks with CureVac on August 20 to purchase 225 million doses of a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

Moreover, there is also an option for an additional 180 million order, according to one source.

Now, coming to pricing, CureVac has yet to publicly disclose a price estimate for its potential vaccine. Still, looking for an indicative pricing, the company's CEO, Franz-Werner Haas shared his thoughts with German DW-TV back in August and according to him, the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for the public by mid-2021 and sell for €10 to €15 per dose. He also mentioned that the company was hoping for speedy approval.

Now, given safety concerns, use of the vaccine after the clinical trials has to be approved by the European health authorities and the FDA.

Looking for hints in the COVID-19 vaccine market, the following data is obtained on pricing which is aligned with CureVac's price per dose.

Figure 6: Estimate of COVID-19 vaccine pricing on a per-dose basis.

Source: Keylogin Biotech Analytics.

Consequently, for CureVac, based on a revenue plan of 400 million vaccines at just $15 per dose, the revenues would be $6 billion. Additionally, with just 150 million more doses sold to governments throughout the world including the U.S. where Donald Trump did show an initial interest, the numbers obtained would be within sight of the company's enterprise value of $8.31 billion.

550 million doses x $15 per dose = $8.25 billion.

Investors will note that I have not accounted for the non-COVID-19 part of the biotech's portfolio in my calculations.

Key takeaways

At the time of CureVac's IPO, its experimental vaccine was at an earlier research stage (Phase 1), but this did not stop the German biotech's shares from skyrocketing. Now, in absence of market-moving news, the stock price has been relatively subdued.

Now, learning from CureVac's peers, they have also witnessed phenomenal upsides but it has not been a smooth ride as evidenced by the one and three months stock performance of Moderna and Vaxart (VXRT).

Also, when taking into consideration CureVac's EV/Sales metric, the value of 430 is on the high side taking into consideration that the company has to sell 550 million doses of COVID-19 just to match its current enterprise value. Hence, it has to sell around 400 times more doses, that is 200 billion (a huge amount) to achieve an EV/Sales of 430.

Therefore, CVAC's stock is richly valued and this is confirmed by a comparison with Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) whose EV/Sales metrics are 3 to 4 times less.

A more realistic but still optimistic estimate of the valuation taking into consideration peers, the ability of the company to double the number of doses to be sold to 800 million and accounting for the non-COVID-19 pipeline would place CureVac's stock in the $28-32 range.

Figure 7: Comparison with peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will note that I have used the trailing EV/Sales metric but more for comparison purposes as these companies do not yet generate any hard sales figures from their COVID-19 pipelines.

This said, CureVac remains a biotech operating in a niche market with its vaccine product standing as a critical requirement for humanity in this health crisis. Therefore, following news about a potential Phase 3 clinical trial or even an urgent approval for commercial launch in view of the second and third wave concerns, prices could surge and flirt with the $60 levels again.

As a matter of fact, analysts on Yahoo Finance forecast a target of $67.5 or an upside of 35-40% based on the current stock price of $50.

Therefore, for traders, CureVac is to be closely watched during the month of December for potential updates as to the clinical tests results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long XLV.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.