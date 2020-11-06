The answer is that it's pretty much all down to the global weather. As such not really something that's likely to last.

The question is, is this about some internal dynamic to the firm which is improving performance, or some external factor that might well reverse?

Bunge, in common with the other large agricultural commodity traders, has had a good recent run, revenue well up.

Something is clearly going right at Bunge. The question for us as investors is what is it that is going right at Bunge?

The reason we want to know what it is is so that we can work out whether it's something that's going to continue. Or, if it's some matter of happenstance is that something that's going to, or even is likely, to reverse?

So, we need to know what it is that has happened. Sure, the stock's been on something of a tear. The accounts are looking a lot better:

There's more here for those interested in more detail. Robert Honeywill called this right a few months back and well done him. He also provides a lot of the detailed analysis that I'm not going to. More detailed work here (from "Individual Trader") which is much less hopeful about the future.

The market itself

I am approaching this the other way, from outside the firm. Looking at the structure of the environment it is operating in rather than the manner it is working internally.

There are three basic ways that a commodity trader can improve their results. The first is that the price level of what is being dealt with changes. This is one of those things that is obvious once it's explained. If you're taking a couple of percent off something that's $1,000 a unit then it's easier to over fixed costs and so on than if the price is not $100 per unit. It's simply easier to lift a bit of money off a larger cash flow.

So, have the two big commodities dealt with changed in price level?

(Soybean prices from USDA)

(Corn prices from USDA)

Well no. The general price level is about the same as back when Bunge, in common with the other main US commodity traders, couldn't hardly make a buck at all. So, the change in revenues and margins is not because of that.

The second way is that volatility of prices has increased. The big commodity traders exist mostly in that physical world but of course they're big players in the futures and options one too. Increased volatility usually means - usually, for it's always possible for a trading book to blow up - that the expert traders in the middle see a widening of their margins.

No, volatility of prices isn't up.

The third way is that the company itself becomes more efficient or better or drops less profitable activities or, well, something that we as investors would really like to know about because it signifies some long term benefit.

So, can we assume that that's what has happened? Well, no, for this next reason.

Things can happen to a commodity company

We think of commodity companies as being global traders and of course they are. But they're not unweighted global traders. Or rather, none of them individually is unweighted. Each has a certain preponderance of assets within its original home market - that's just the way that companies do grow.

So, a global change in the pattern of commodity trading can - will - lead to certain of the traders doing better, others worse. Which is, in fact, what has just happened. From Craig Pirrong, one of the academic experts on the subject:

A drought that’s delaying planting in Brazil is also boosting prices, as it could force Chinese buyers to buy even more from the U.S. In the Black Sea region, dry weather has also hurt Ukraine’s corn crop and is threatening wheat plantings in top grower Russia at a time countries are bringing purchases forward and hoarding food.

We've not had a change in global demand, nor, really, in global supply. What we have had is a change in the distribution of that supply. To favour American based producers. The net effect of this is:

What matters is flows, and where a firm’s assets are relative to those flows. For a variety of reasons, flows out of the US are strong now. This, in turn, increases the demand to utilize assets (such as barge or ship loading facilities) that handle those flows, increasing the prices thereof (i.e., handling margins). When volumes and margins go up, shazam!, profits go up.

We can thus expect, as the world turns, that geographic change to, umm, change. Simply because it does, weather patterns do change near randomly over time.

The improvement of Bunge's volumes and margins is happenstance from outside the firm, not some change within the company. That is, it's something that will, in the fullness of time, reverse. It's not something they've done, it's something that has been done to them.

My view

Sure, it's great that a company gets better results. Even when it's as a result of weather patterns changing supply areas. But we should not end up thinking that this is a permanent change. I'm thus insisting that this improvement i results is fragile and not something we should conclude is going to continue.

The investor view

This improved performance is fragile and will, I think, reverse. This is not, therefore, a time to buy into that improved performance. There might be a bit of a momentum trade left here but Bunge is not, even on the back of these improved results, a long term investment for us.

Steer clear.

