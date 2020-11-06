Sometimes management puts up a good front. The management of Energy Transfer (ET) mentioned that the company has a strong legal position during the DAPL dispute appeal process. But the word "strong" is one of those words without a firm definition. Therefore "strong" could mean "this is our last shot before we have to confess just how bad we messed up." That's why when some descriptive words are used, it's best for the investor to find another source to confirm the management comment.

Once management brushed off any concerns about Mariner II East and the DAPL pipeline dispute, management then gave a pretty upbeat review of the rest of the year (both in the third quarter earnings press release and during the third quarter conference call). But there are some "straws in the wind" that maybe things are not quite as rosy as the conference call and the earnings press release suggested.

Distribution Announcement

The first part of the conference call discussed the distribution reduction.

"Now turning to our recent distribution announcement, on October 26, we announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1525 per ET common unit or $0.61 on an annualized basis." "We expect that the distribution reduction will result in approximately $1.7 billion of additional cash flow on an annualized basis that will be directly used to pay down debt balances and maturities."

Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript.

The big deal is that management talks about debt reduction. A little bit later in the call, management mentioned that some debt would be coming due not to far down the road and the amount coming due happened to closely match the money saved from this distribution reduction.

That's important because it may indicate that the debt market will no longer finance the expansion plans of Energy Transfer at cost-effective rates. Previously in the year, management sold some preferred stock. That sale in January also would have indicated that the market would not handle any more debt from Energy Transfer with investment-grade terms. Therefore Energy Transfer may have to pay debt as it comes due for a few years until the market decides that the debt of the company is worth giving cost effective terms for.

Furthermore, management left considerable wiggle room about raising the distribution back to the old rate. Things like "future market conditions" leave management with a lot of future discretion. Investors may want to consider that just based on the conference call alone, the dividend could stay reduced for awhile (as in several years and maybe forever).

DAPL Pipeline Dispute

But there are other considerations that may even threaten the reduced distribution. One of those is the DAPL Pipeline dispute that I have covered for several months.

Here's the opinion of management:

"The appeal process with respect to the Lake Oahe litigation is ongoing. Oral arguments in the case took place earlier today. We still expect a decision from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals by the end of the year. We continue to believe that our legal positions in the case are strong and we are confident that our pipeline will continue to operate as normal. The pipeline remains in service today. And like all of our assets, we will continue to operate it safely and efficiently."

Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript.

That's one gem of a statement that's considerably at odds with the court view of things. However, management may not be able to say much more than they did without endangering the case that's now being appealed. Nonetheless, a review of the appeals court comments is probably relevant.

As noted before, the appeals court did allow the pipeline to continue operating. But that part came with a warning:

Source: District Of Columbia Circuit Court Of Appeals September 2020

After this warning evidently the defendants had a change of heart and the Army Corps of Engineers notified the court that they will begin the process of an environmental impact study. All of the above was mentioned previously. So much for that so-called strong case mentioned by management during the conference call. That state deteriorates more when the company went before the appeals judges.

Now that the judges have heard the arguments, at least some observers believe that the judges have serious doubts about the case.

"The three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit who listened to the case questioned him on numerous parts of the Corps’ argument, including the agency's interpretation of pipeline operator Energy Transfer’s safety record. They referenced data for a subsidiary, Sunoco, showing that the company had 1.42 accidents per 1,000 miles of pipeline in 2019. That falls above a 2017 national industry standard of 0.848 accidents per 1,000 miles."

Source: Bismark Tribune 2020.

Even though management told shareholders that they would safely operate the pipeline, the judges managed to have information that Energy Transfer was definitely not a safe operator. That court information should concern any investor in the company.

Management can be the biggest liability not on the balance sheet. The accident record shown above makes this investment riskier than many in the industry. Even with insurance, this management is likely to cost shareholders money. Using the old baseball analogy, the players most likely to hit homeruns are the ones hitting a lot of singles and doubles. It is obvious that Energy Transfer is hitting a lot of "singles and doubles" accidents. The question you need to have as a potential shareholder is if you want to be holding shares when management hits an accidental "homerun."

"Is the DAPL ruling solid?"

Source: Informum.com July, 2020.

The argument above sort of takes things in backward order. In the middle is the part about building and operating a pipeline in defiance of established environmental law. That part has opened up the company to more liability than many investors realize. Management is certainly not going to admit that is what they did. Hence reading the appeals court warning above is so important because it clues the investor in that there is trouble ahead. The article above explains that trouble.

Now go to the first part of the article about appealing because you do not like the remedy. So many have noted that this pipeline has operated for several years (with accidents no less). But operating in defiance of environmental law combined with the fact that the permit has been voided means that profits made during this time period can be seized by the court. In addition, the court, not the defendant, is allowed to determine the proper remedy (hence the warning by the appeals court shown above).

Emptying the pipeline and removal of the pipeline may be options that are considered unlikely. But they are still on the table and if they have a small chance of happening, that small chance needs to be in the range of possibilities when investors consider Energy Transfer for an investment.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court ruled that states must honor their treaties with Native Americans. This ruling further caused the Energy Transfer Strategy discussed above to backfire to the maximum extent possible. Now that the permit has been revoked, the whole process needs to take into account the Supreme Court ruling. Therefore issuing the operating permit needed could be a very different process from the one done the first time.

In the meantime, the district court ordered an Environmental Impact Study. Management has yet to discuss with shareholders the possible remedy for operating the pipeline without a permit, the possibility that the pipeline may have to be removed, and the possibility that profits made have to be turned over to the court as well as remedies. The potential courses of action for this case range from just court time to some very large amounts of money.

Mariner II East

Similarly, Energy Transfer management also has managed to aggravate some of the regulators in the state of Pennsylvania.

The company has been ordered to reroute the pipeline away from certain areas of Chester County. I have noted in previous articles that this company is one of the most fined companies in Pennsylvania. The department of the environment tried to slow things down to gain control of all the violations and accompanying work stoppages. But management "bulled ahead" here just like they did in the DAPL dispute.

The result of this is now an administrative law dispute case in front of an administrative law judge. In addition management has to clean up a sinkhole that was created and there is the lake pollution to clean up. The article cited mentions about 34 acres of lake closed off but does not mention the cleanup campaign needed to put things back the way they were. This is another potential costly situation currently developing.

Accounting Issues

Liabilities do not go on the balance sheet unless payment is certain and the amount is known. In the cases discussed above, the storm clouds are clearly gathering. But cases remain in the footnotes section of the company financial statements until specific liabilities are actually parceled out. That process of remedy assessment could take time with management swearing the whole time they have no liability until they do (of course).

Summary

The quarterly earnings report is only half the story of the future of this company. The main challenges are in the footnotes of the financial statements. Both the DAPL pipeline dispute and the Mariner II East have potential outcomes ranging from a slap on the wrist to billions of dollars in damages. Of the two, the DAPL pipeline dispute appears to be heading towards a more financially damaging outcome.

These two situations make the common units unsuitable for income investors. Even the preferred may be considered more risky than is acceptable. Management could escape from the current situation with the usual "I told you so." But that's getting less likely. Mariner II appears to be in for several million dollars of environmental repair costs and some administrative court time.

The DAPL pipeline case possibly could be seen as defiance on the part of management as the article noted. If the court does agree with the article view, then the court will make sure that no one ever has the incentive to do what Energy Transfer did by building and operating a pipeline while the environmental dispute raged. That type of finding could involve a dollar sign with seven or eight digits before the decimal point. The best possible outcome would be an unlikely legal "slap on the wrist."

Therefore evaluating the future of this company is very difficult if not impossible. It may not be worth the risk to many. About the only thing the third quarter earnings report was good for was showing the courts how much money this company can pay.

