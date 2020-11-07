Given the robust balance sheet and strong earnings visibility, Global Net Lease is currently trading at very attractive levels, and I will initiate a position soon.

The new acquisitions will help to boost the FFO and AFFO per share, making the dividend more sustainable.

Global Net Lease is paying a generous dividend, and although the situation is improving, the payout ratio is still close to 100%.

Introduction

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a US-based REIT focusing on net-leased assets. Considering the average lease term of the assets is still relatively long and the majority of Global’s tenants is very creditworthy, it’s surprising to see the company’s share price slipping below $15 again despite strong rent collection numbers which resulted in a robust Q2 and Q3 result.

The third quarter confirms Global Net Lease is in good shape

2020 will be the year where the term "rent collection" will be one of the most used terms in the REIT space. The performance of a REIT stands or falls with the percentage of rent it’s actually able to collect and we have seen there are massive variations in the REIT landscape. Mega-malls often collected just 50% (or less) of the billed rent in the second quarter, and could barely cover the overhead and interest expenses meaning there was virtually nothing left on the table for the shareholders.

Global Net Lease didn’t have this problem. Thanks to strong and creditworthy tenants and the essential service several of its properties provide, the REIT collects pretty much the entire rent billed to its tenants. In the third quarter, GNL collected 97% of all rents billed v and 99% of its top-20 tenants paid the rent. An excellent result, and this means GNL has sector-leading rent collection results.

In the third quarter, Global Net Lease received $82.7M from its tenants and reported an operating income of $26M and a net loss of $0.5M (obviously caused by the $35M depreciation charges while the preferred dividends of around $4.6M are pushing the income attributable to the common shareholders into red territory).

What really matters here are the FFO and AFFO and with a FFO of $34.5M, the FFO/share comes in at $0.40 while the AFFO is higher, at $0.46. As you can see below, the AFFO is higher due to several non-cash expenses.

So at the current share price of around $14.80, Global Net Lease is trading at just over 9 times its FFO while its P/AFFO is just over 8.2. And that’s cheap, by pretty much any metric.

The dividend is high, but GNL can afford it

The only reason why I can imagine the share price being this week is the dividend sustainability. Indeed, Global Net Lease is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.40 which means the payout ratio based on the FFO is around 100%. Although the payout ratio based on the AFFO is lower, income investors do tend to focus on the payout ratio based on the FFO.

In GNL’s case, a small dividend cut could perhaps even increase the share price as it would remove a lot of uncertainty. I think GNL could get away with a proposal to reduce the dividend from $0.40 per quarter to $0.30/quarter if it promises to use the "excess" cash (the difference between the FFO/share and dividend per share) to buy back stock. Especially at the low multiples the stock is trading at now, a buyback could make sense.

But again, that’s just an idea and for now. It looks like Global Net Lease will just continue to pay the quarterly dividend of $0.40/share as there’s no balance sheet pressure to change its dividend payments. As of the end of September, Global Net Lease had $2.12B in gross debt and $300M in cash for a net debt of $1.82B. Based on the current book value of $3.33B, the LTV ratio comes in at around 55%, but if one would assume a fair value of the assets of 16X the net operating income (pre-depreciation and pre-interest expenses), the real-world value of the assets would be closer to $3.9B which reduces the LTV ratio to less than 47%. So, I’m not worried about the balance sheet at all.

Investment thesis

With a low near-term lease expiry rate (just 18% of the annual rental income will be subject to renewal until 2024) and no major debt repayments (or refinancings) before 2023 (less than $35M will have to be repaid or refinanced in the 2020-2022 period), Global Net Lease enjoys excellent earnings visibility for the next few years.

The REIT continues to pursue opportunistic acquisitions and spent $23.4M on acquiring new assets during the third quarter. Those assets have a capitalization rate of approximately 7.26%-7.98% and have a remaining weighted average lease term of 12 years. The additional income from these properties will help boost the FFO and AFFO and will make the dividend even more sustainable.

While the current almost 11% dividend yield is theoretically fully covered, I don’t consider the dividend to be a "sacred cow." I personally wouldn’t mind a small dividend cut if it would mean Global Net Lease will repurchase stock on the open market to further boost the per-share performance.

I currently only have a long position in the preferred shares of Global Net Lease, but I will establish a long position in the next few days.

