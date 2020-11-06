The past week has been quite volatile for the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) with shares collapsing following the rally in the overall market.

It is my opinion that VXX is likely headed much lower from these levels. I believe that if you are still in the ETN, now is a good time to sell.

Volatility Markets

This past election week has seen a very large surge in the volatility present in the VIX index.

We started the week off on a very strong note with the VIX sitting over 40; however, the incredibly strong rally in the S&P 500 following the election resulted in a drop in the index all the way down to 27.

Investors may be tempted to start looking for bargains at these levels in VXX, however, I believe this is a mistake. There are a few reasons why I say this. First off, historically speaking, the VIX sitting at 27 is actually a generally bearish level.

In the above chart, I have taken the last 27 years of VIX history and calculated the historic probability that the VIX was higher or lower 1-month into the future grouped by the VIX level at the time of the observation. Put simply, any time you see the VIX start to rise over 20, the odds progressively increase that you will see a fall in the index.

Given that we're still sitting around 27, the odds are strongly in the bears' favor with history showing that 73% of all similar occasions have witnessed a 1-month drop in the index. Not only is it true that probability of downside movement correlates with a rise in the VIX, but also the average movement tends to correlate with VIX readings.

For example, in the above chart, I have shown the average 1-month change in the VIX grouped by its outright reading at any given time. Put simply, history would say that on average the VIX will decline by around 10% in the next month given where we're sitting at the time of writing.

Put simply, from an outright perspective, the VIX is likely headed lower from here. Additionally, the level of the VIX against long-run averages is suggestive of a lower VIX going forward. For example, the long-run mean value for the VIX is around 19.3. At the time of writing, the VIX is currently a little over 1 standard deviation above this level. Historically speaking, the odds don't favor VIX bulls at these levels.

In this chart, I have calculated the historic probability that the VIX was higher 1 month into the future and grouped it by the number of standard deviations for any specific VIX reading. Put simply, the data would suggest that there's a 78% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month given that it's a little over 1 standard deviation above its long-run average. And in terms of the magnitude of a potential movement, the average shows declines in the territory of 9% can be expected from here.

Put simply, the odds don't favor the VIX bulls at this point and I'd suggest taking profits on any open VXX trades. Buying the VIX while low and selling it when high are the best ways to play this market and by historic standard, the VIX is still strong.

About VXX

When it comes to trading VXX, we must make a fairly sharp distinction between its strategy and an actual investment in the VIX. Unfortunately, you really can't cleanly trade the VIX so most investors are trading instruments like VXX which are actually tracking VIX futures. Since VIX futures settle off of VIX values at a later date, investors may be tempted to think that there's a pretty close correlation between the performance of the VIX and these futures. But that thinking would be mistaken.

This chart shows the historic correlation between changes in VIX futures of different durations and the VIX itself. What the data shows is that the longer out along the VIX futures curve you look, the less of a degree of correlation you will see between your holdings and the VIX itself.

VXX is an ETN which is tracking an index that is holding and rolling exposure in the first and second month VIX futures contract. It starts a trading month 100% in the first month contract and ends a month 100% in the second month contract (at which point the first month contract expires and the process resets).

The key problem with this index is that over time, it actually isn't correlated that much to the changes in the VIX itself.

What can be seen in this chart is the correlation between changes in the VIX and changes in VXX's underlying index (the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index) over a certain period of time. What can be seen is that in general, the longer you hold VXX, the less of a correlation you will see between your holdings and the changes in the VIX.

We can't tell from the above chart what is driving the diminishing correlation through time. However, when we compare the average return between the Short-Term Index and the VIX by holding period, the driver becomes very clear.

In this chart, I have taken the average difference in performance between the Short-Term index and the VIX. As you can see, a very clear trend in the data is that the longer you track the index, the greater the degree to which you will underperform the VIX. Since the VIX doesn't really go anywhere over lengthy periods of time, this means that the relative underperformance translates directly into losses. For example, over the last 10 years, VXX's index has fallen at an annualized pace of 46% per year.

The reason why VXX is falling so strongly through time is roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure along a futures curve and those futures converge towards the spot price. The clear relationship driving this can be seen below.

In this chart, I have calculated the average difference between a few different futures contracts and the spot rate of the VIX grouped by the number of days until the expiry of the front month contract. What this data shows is a clear relationship:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX with longer durations until expiry seeing greater differences versus the spot.

On average, VIX futures converge towards spot during a month with the front month seeing the greatest degree of convergence.

This is why VXX is declining so strongly through time. It is holding futures which are priced above the spot VIX in about 85% of all days and during a typical month these futures are converging towards the spot price. This results in losses to shareholders of VXX since this convergence tangibly means that futures are declining in value in relation to the spot VIX. This is the long-run expectation for VXX and how futures have consistently traded for several years.

This roll yield / futures convergence is a key reason why investors should avoid a bullish trade in VXX in anything but the shortest term trades. Put simply, the longer you hold, the greater the chances that you will lose money as seen in the following chart built off of 10-years of history in this index.

The data above is clear: the longer you hold VXX, the greater the probability that you will lose money. For example, over the past 10 years, 90% of all years and 72% of all months saw losses in this product. In light of the short-term and long-term data presented above, I believe that it's a good time to avoid VXX.

Conclusion

The VIX has seen significant short-term volatility due to the recent election. Short-term VIX movements are highly suggestive of further drops in the index. The odds clearly suggest that the longer you hold VXX, the greater your chances of loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.