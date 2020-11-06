I doubt the SPY will make a new high on the first try. No telling what Trump will do during the lame-duck administration.

Where do we go from here? It looks like that bearish double top will be retested.

Gap opening and jumps in price in recent days may indicate some panic short squeeze buying, although a Biden victory already was priced into the market.

A pre-election market (NYSEARCA:SPY) sell cycle is quickly reversed by the election results, and the failure of a big, Democratic, “blue wave” win. The market assumed this worst-case scenario before the election and is now bouncing back from that incorrect calculus. As a result we have a roaring, short-term buy cycle that's targeting a test of the bearish double top that's in place.

Whether it can break out to a new high is the big question? It depends on whether we have a stimulus package soon. The COVID-19 virus has momentum as it roars through the country and threatens a lockdown. A lame-duck presidency does not provide the leadership needed to produce a stimulus package and to squash the killing momentum of this virus.

Therefore, we don’t expect the SPY to breakout to a new high on this try. We think this top stays in place until the election results are finalized or some other good news like a stimulus package for the economy or a treatment to stop the death rate of this virus. News of a vaccine would help.

We will follow the demand of this election news buy cycle that's playing out on the charts below. We will see if the demand fades as we approach the old high. The best case scenario is that we get a stimulus package. A vaccine would enable the SPY to blast through double top resistance to a new high. The worst-case scenario is that we get none of that good news and the market muddles through a lame-duck session, causing the SPY to retest the bottom at $320.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, where the promise of a stimulus package, the promise of a vaccine, and the promise of a new president keeps the market moving sideways in a well-established trading range of $320 -$357.

You can see the enormous jump on the daily chart below as well as all the signals turning up and demand taking price higher:

At the bottom of the chart is the source signal for the red, vertical line Sell signal and the blue, vertical line Buy signal. You can see how the other signals react between these two vertical line signals.

As we know the daily chart does these quick reverses. Investors need to avoid these quickly reversing signals that traders love. The weekly chart eliminates many of these reversals and is more useful for investors. Portfolio managers, because of the enormous funds and positions they hold, must avoid reversals such as the one we just saw on the daily chart. The monthly chart, with its slow moving signals, eliminate reversals even more than the weekly chart. So like the portfolio managers let’s look at the monthly chart. That vertical line signal at the bottom of the daily chart, is the key bull/bear market signal for the portfolio manager.

Here is the monthly SPY chart:

As you can see on the above chart, price is testing the old high, but more important a key support level was tested and held. We have drawn that red/green support line across the chart.

At the bottom of the chart is the signal that determines our red and blue vertical lines. You can see this signal is at 85.30, still above the critical horizontal line at 80. The signal has turned down and that's bearish. The Biden bounce needs to change this bearish, downward direction. A new high would be bullish. Otherwise we could see a retest of that important support level identified by the green line under price. Notice that money flow at the top of the chart is falling and that bearish signal needs to be reversed.

Conclusion

The daily chart looks very bullish. It leads the signals on the weekly and monthly charts. If price breaks out to a new high, we will change our SPY rating from Bearish to Neutral. If the signal at the bottom of the monthly chart continues down to the 80 line, we will turn to Very Bearish. We will turn bullish on the SPY if price stays above the old high and the 50-day moving average returns to an uptrend. Likewise, if that bottom signal on the monthly chart turns up, we will turn bullish. Meanwhile, we continue with our Bearish rating for the SPY.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.