Remembering Our North Star, Eli Hoffmann: A Free Thinker And Beautiful Soul

Wednesday was a truly difficult day of the sort I haven’t experienced in a long, long time. (I have been incredibly blessed I suppose.) I lost a dear friend and mentor of many years, Eli Hoffmann. Eli was truly one of a kind – a beautiful mind and even more beautiful soul – and nothing I write here can really do the experience of knowing Eli justice.

Courtesy of the author

Eli had a beautiful mind. Brilliantly analytical, Eli would take problems at work that myself or others had been thinking through for hours or days and with his typical incisiveness, cut straight to the heart of the matter in minutes. Problem solved. He was a kindred free thinker, never letting himself be boxed in by preconceived notions of how things “ought to be”. He was incredibly well read, as comfortable in the latest work by Malcolm Gladwell as in the pages of the Talmud. He was brimming with creativity in everything he did. Yet despite the many gifts he had been bestowed with, he was modest at his very core.

Eli had an even more beautiful spirit. I’ve never seen anyone relate to other people with the sort of sensitivity and understanding that came so naturally to Eli. Those that know me know that I am prone to outbursts of self-righteous anger when I truly believe I am right. None of these was possible with Eli, because he never took the bait. He’d sit there silently, let you finish, and then relate only to your arguments, as if the entire overwrought emotional side of the interaction wasn’t really there.

My friendship with Eli began more than 14 years ago. We came to Israel from very different places. More than a decade my senior, Eli was already married to his amazing wife Ilana, with a large family when he arrived on his Nefesh B’Nefesh flight in the summer of 2005. I was freshly engaged and ready to start the next chapter in my life when I arrived in Israel on Aliyah that same summer. Through the Nefesh B’Nefesh employment office, we both found our way to Seeking Alpha in 2006, just a few weeks apart. We both started out on the editorial team with little more than a vision from our founder and CEO, the great David Jackson, building up a website that no one had ever heard of at the time. My firstborn son arrived on the first night of Rosh Hashana in September of 2006 and I remember my joy when Eli stepped through the door of the shul just before the moel went to work. We had been working together for all of three months – nearly all of it remotely – and yet he walked half way across the city to be there, the only person I worked with to do so.

This was typical Eli. Not long after that, he and Ilana invited Simone and me and our newborn son to his house on Shabbat when we still lived close enough to make the trek by foot. I remember that instead of going to his usual minyan, he insisted we go to the Belz shul that hosts 5,000 thousand people, with its majestic interior décor. This was a site to behold and I couldn’t miss it. He had a quite sophisticated view of the world, yet managed to maintain a childlike spirit of curiosity and wonder in everything he did.

I will always remember the countless drives we took to the Seeking Alpha office in Ra’anana together. I relished being his chauffer. We talk about little things and big ones. He always wanted to know how Simone and the kids were. He offered advice based on his own experiences that sticks with me to this day. On one of our recent drives, as I told him my oldest was getting ready to enter ninth grade, he told me that he didn’t know what I was thinking about in terms of whether to send him “away” for school (popular in Israel) or to continue living at home but that in his experience, kids in ninth grade were still kids and still needed their parents in their lives every day. This left a lasting impression. I never felt the slightest bit of judgement in any conversation or interaction we had.

In a country with little snow and few ice rinks, Eli and I shared a love for hockey and he loved following my son’s progression on the rink. He was always a proud Canadian and proud of where he came from. I’m sorry he never did get to see his beloved Maple Leafs win a Stanley Cup (the last one being the year before he was born).

He did not sleep a lot, getting the absolute most out of each and every day. On the way back from the office, often late at night (he once waited with me until after 1 a.m. so I could sober up after the office Purim party), he would drift into sleep and I’d turn the radio down a bit. Suddenly his wife Ilana would call to find out where he was or tell him about his day and despite the fact that he had just been awoken from his slumber, a warm smile would immediately appear on his face. It was clear that he had a true soulmate and kindred spirit in his wife and nothing made him happier than to interact with her.

Eli was an incredible father to all of his children. Equally proud of his Torah scholars and army enlistees, I remember the pride he had when his first son enlisted in the army intelligence unit (unit 8200). A few years earlier, I remember him telling me that he recognized that his son wasn’t cut out for full-time Torah study and so, creative as ever, he designed a computer programing course for him to work on at home. Like every other person he came into contact with, Eli met each of his children “where they were”. You can see that by how differently each turned out.

He was a great speaker and writer and had an incredible wit and sense of humor. I still remember some of his classic opening lines when he spoke at our happy our office gatherings every Thursday. “So last night I had a dream and I was standing here in front of you… don’t worry, I was wearing pants.”

The barriers that exist in most of our minds seemed to be entirely absent in Eli’s. He didn’t view people by political tribe, by religious affiliation, by skin color or gender. He viewed each and every person as one of God’s beautiful creatures. He took something positive from everyone he met. He loved people – it really didn’t matter who they were or where they came from.

Today this world is just a little bit darker without Eli’s candle burning bright. But like a star shining bright in the sky, whose light we continue to see for many years after it burns out, Eli will continue to serve a guiding light, as a North Star for so many of us. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. May his memory continue to serve as a blessing for all of us that had the fortune to know him, and for those that never had that fortune but who he nonetheless touched in so many ways.

Goodnight, sweet prince – I will love and cherish you always.

