The market isn't yet pricing Spectrum's stock based on a final quarter recovery or fiscal 2021 (which has already begun). Interested investors may want to act before next week's reporting.

Furthermore, fiscal 2021 should benefit from telling its story, reaping savings from its productivity plan, introducing innovative products and capturing market share.

Spectrum Brands is scheduled to report fiscal 2020 full-year results ending September 30, 2020 on November 13th. The "home essentials" business should show solid recovery in its fourth quarter.

Spectrum Brands (SPB) is scheduled to report fiscal 2020 full-year results on November 13th. The consumer products company has fared well through the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. Its share price has recovered to within 3% of its 52-week high. But, the market should be valuing Spectrum based on fiscal 2021 which began over a month ago. Prudent investors should consider an investment before the company reports next week.

Spectrum Brands' Fiscal 2020 To Date

Spectrum reports business in four segments - Hardware & Home Improvement [HHI], Home & Personal Care [HPC], Global Pet Care [GPC] and Home & Garden [HG].

Source

When Spectrum reported fiscal 2020 second quarter results in late April, the pandemic had been declared and the world was entangled in a shutdown. Yet, Spectrum did have product lines positioned to avoid negative impact. For example, according to Forbes, basic pet care ranked alongside food and electricity in the American budget. It was considered "recession-proof". Safer At Home orders would mean more meals cooked at home which could mean updates to small appliances such as mixers, blenders, toasters, toaster ovens, waffle makers, coffee makers, can openers, griddles or fryers. It might also mean splurges on larger appliances such as air fryers, smokeless grills, slow cookers, food processors, juicers or bread makers. The company's Cutter brand quickly formulated a hand sanitizer and pivoted manufacturing to produce it. The Kwikset product line had partnered with Microban in 2016 to offer residential door hardware with antimicrobial protection.

Spectrum went on the offensive as well as the defensive. It rebranded the company as a "home essentials" business.

When Spectrum reported fiscal third quarter results on June 28, 2020, net sales at $984.3 million were down 3.7% year-over-year. Three segments generated year-over-year increases. Improved sales in small appliances resulted in a 3% increase to $250.6 million in the Home & Personal Care segment. Stronger demand across the breadth of both the Global Pet Care segment and the Home & Garden segment increased sales by 8.9% to $241.5 million and by 4% to $210.6 million, respectively. The remaining segment, Hardware & Home Improvement segment lagged the fiscal 2019 third quarter by 20.6% as a result of supply challenges.

Net sales were primarily impacted by declines in the security category, as COVID-19 related disruptions from temporary government ordered shutdowns limited supply levels from manufacturing facilities in Mexico and the Philippines.

E-commerce sales increased 44% year-over-year in the fiscal 2020 third quarter and represented 16+% of total sales. The Global Pet Care segment generated its 7th consecutive quarter of year-over-year top line growth and 5th consecutive quarter of year-over-year bottom line growth. The Home & Personal Care segment generated its 4th consecutive quarter of year-over-year top line growth and 3rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year bottom line growth. Overall, Spectrum estimates supply disruptions disrupted sales in the quarter by more than $100 million and adjusted EBITDA by $30 million.

Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, total sales at $2.79 billion lag 2019 at $2.81 billion by only $15.6 million which equates to a deficit of less than 1%. Again, the Hardware & Home Improvement segment is the only segment where performance in 2020 lags performance in 2019. On the year, performance in the Global Pet Care segment leads the improved segments at 6.7% followed by Home & Personal Care at 3% and Home & Garden by 0.2%.

On the bottom line, in the third quarter, non-GAAP adjusted earnings improved one cent per diluted share from $1.35 in 2019 to $1.36 in 2020. On a GAAP basis, earnings are $3.18 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.51 per diluted share in 2019. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, non-GAAP adjusted earnings from continuing operations improved from $1.76 per diluted share in 2019 to $2.41 per diluted share in 2020. On a GAAP basis, earnings from continuing operations are $0.89 per diluted share compared to a loss of $2.12 per diluted share in 2019. The losses in 2019 were primarily a result of impairments taken on indefinite lived intangible assets of $18.8 million and on goodwill of $116.0 million in the Home & Personal Care segment as well as an impairment on indefinite lived intangible assets of $16.6 million in the Global Pet Care segment.

The company shored up its balance sheet in the quarter as well. It issued a ten-year senior unsecured bond for $300 million. It also set up a replacement 5-year revolving credit facility for $600 million. Long-term debt now equals $2.68 billion. Based on its 2018 sale of its battery and lighting business to Energizer Holdings (ENR), Spectrum sold 1.1 million shares of its Energizer common stock generating $50 million. The company ended the quarter with approximately 3.1 million shares of Energizer common stock remaining. At quarter-end, Spectrum had 465.9 million in cash and equivalents.

Confidence in Q4

Spectrum noted in its 2020 fiscal third quarter reporting demand had accelerated through the quarter. It then shared demand had remained strong in July. More importantly, it reported net sales were up in all four business segments in July.

Spectrum also expects its supply chain to recover in its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Its manufacturing capacity is back to pre-shutdown levels. Spectrum is also using additional manufacturing locations to "accelerate" its recovery. It reported its order book was strong in each segment. Fulfilling its open orders should benefit net sales in the final quarter. The company expects finished goods inventories to be at normal levels in the final quarter.

We expect output and fulfillment rates to materially improve in Q4.

The fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 should benefit from new product introductions. Spectrum continued its innovation and development efforts during the pandemic rather than shutting down its R&D.

I think we have tremendous opportunity to grow Kwikset, Pfister, Spectracide, Cutter, all of our big brands have tremendous growth potential.

In line with its offensive positioning, Spectrum intends to ramp its advertising spend in the final quarter and into 2021. Spectrum feels it has a story to tell.

The additional expense should be offset by savings generated from its Global Productivity Improvement Plan [GPIP]. Spectrum considers the GPIP to be its "most important strategic initiative". The initiative is projected to deliver long-term sustainable growth.

We continue to expect GPIP to generate at least $100 million of full run rate cost savings over the next nine to twelve months. To be frank, I continue to be very excited about our global productivity improvement programs.

Spectrum's operating cash flow in the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $35.4 million.

We continue to expect substantial positive cash flow in Q4.

Investment Rationale

Spectrum's share price has improved approximately 17% since it reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results. Yet, the stock is still trading at a slight discount based on its average multiple of 17.5X for the past five years. This is surprising considering the fourth quarter is expected to reflect a true rebound.

More importantly, Spectrum's longer-term outlook reflects believable optimism.

We believe this trend [stay-at-home trend] is a sustainable tailwind to drive growth and repeat purchases as consumers spend more time on the home front. As a company, we believe we are gaining share across most of our major categories. I think we can tell our story, take share, have a bigger portion of the shelf and continue to follow that with innovative products that become recurring revenue streams.

It doesn't appear the market is recognizing Spectrum's recovery. Nor does it appear the market is pricing Spectrum Brands' stock based on fiscal 2021 which began October 1, 2020. Source

If the market were valuing Spectrum based on its historical average multiple and the average estimate of fiscal 2021 earnings, its stock would be trading nearer $78 per share. Interested investors should consider starting or building a position before the market catches up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to discuss SPB with my investment club at the November meeting.