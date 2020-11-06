The 'Fall' Is Not Over Yet

Look, I am all for not fighting the tape, the trend, or the Fed, but at some time, possibly before year end, the market can simply go pop.

Current major stock market index valuations are extremely high, and forward estimates do not appear realistic if COVID-19 continues to ravage across the globe.

However, the market does not appear to be pricing in some extremely crucial factors.

It all started on September 2nd, not so long ago, right after I released my "Yes, The Crash Is Coming" article. In the weeks following this release, the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) corrected by about 11%, and the Nasdaq (COMP) cascaded lower by roughly 15%.

Now, I admit, I am no fortune teller, no crystal balls here...

However, if you read the The Crash Is Coming article closely, you will notice that I was calling for a pullback/correction in the near term, and for another decline, closer to election time in the fall. Well, if you look at the charts above, you can see that indeed markets experienced notable pullbacks in early September as well as in the weeks prior to the election.

Still, where is the crash?

Well, I believe that the real "Crash", a correction of 15%-20% or greater, is yet to come. Yes, we've seen the market recover during this election period, and the market may appear like it is ready to go on to make new all-time highs/ATHs. While such a scenario is possible, it is likely due to diminishing uncertainty regarding the election, short covering, hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, and several other temporary variables.

However, this is transitory in my view. It appears likely that we are going to have a Democratic President, a Republican Senate, and a Democratic Congress. Not exactly the "blue wave" that many were forecasting, but in theory this does not look bad for stock markets going forward.

However, in general, stocks are trading at extremely rich valuations right now, and the coronavirus continues to ravage its way around Europe, in the U.S., as well is in other parts of the world. Furthermore, there are other substantial uncertainties going forward.

If the finalized results of the election leave the U.S. with a Democratic-led House, Democratic President, and a Republican Senate, we are likely to run into some gridlock regarding the all-important physical stimulus package. Fiscal stimulus will likely not get passed until Q1 2021 in my view. Additionally, the "lame duck" session, as well as the possibility of a contested election, will likely further complicate matters.

Furthermore, even if breakthroughs of a viable and safe vaccine are announced before year end, it is unlikely that the vaccine will be available for distribution on a mass scale to the general public until mid-2021 or later. Also, it is unclear what percentage of the population will be willing to administer the vaccine even if and when it becomes available.

Winter is coming, and it is likely going to be a cold one for consumer spending, corporate profits, the economy in general, and for stock markets around the world (U.S. not excluded) as well.

For now, the situation with The coronavirus looks as follows:

Nearly 50 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and close to 1.25 million deaths around the globe thus far. Now, these are confirmed cases, the real case count is likely significantly higher (at least double in my view). Some of you may be saying, "but heart disease, cancer, and other illnesses have killed far more people since this horrific global pandemic started".

While this may be true, my very simple answer for this is that heart disease, cancer and most other severe illnesses are not highly contagious viruses spreading at an unprecedented pace across the planet, while overwhelming healthcare systems at the same time. By the way, the overwhelming of healthcare systems and their workers will very likely take away from those in need of other serious medical procedures.

A few more troubling statistics

We see that the U.S. has reached nearly 10 million confirmed cases, hit a new record of well over 100,000 in one day, has experienced a death toll of over 240,000 lives, and new deaths are well above 1,000 again. 10 million confirmed cases is not peanuts, but is nearly 3% of the U.S.'s entire population. Furthermore, if we factor in the unconfirmed cases, the case count could be closer to 5% or more. In fact, a study found that about 20% of New Yorkers may have had COVID-19 already. Likely many had the disease in mild form or were asymptomatic.

Other developed countries, particularly in Europe, are experiencing significant resurgences in coronavirus cases. In fact, many countries are imposing much stricter lockdown/quarantine measures, and their healthcare systems are being overrun by new severe coronavirus cases. This is indeed the "second wave" I wrote about in early June, and it appears to be far worse than most had expected.

This Plague Will be Plaguing Us for Years

The bottom line that this extremely contagious and potentially deadly virus will likely be plaguing us for years. While it is difficult to assess the actual mortality rate due to some cases being asymptotic, not enough testing in many areas of the world, and other variables, evidence seems to suggest that the mortality rate may be somewhere around 3-4%. This is remarkably high for a virus that shows no signs of slowing down its contagion path.

Furthermore, asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers of this virus only complicate matters, as scientific evidence shows they can infect others around them while showing no symptoms whatsoever. Moreover, this is not like the chickenpox, or polio, or any other disease that can simply be controlled or eradicated by heard immunity, one-time vaccinations, or by contracting and surviving COVID-19.

In fact, scientific evidence suggests that this coronavirus is very much like the flu or the common cold in the way that it can infect people again and again and again. The anti-pathogens that our body produces related to the coronavirus seem to diminish rather quickly. Therefore, it is quite possible to come down with this disease multiple times in one year even. I am not even going to get into all the different strains and mutations of the coronavirus circulating around the globe. I am not a virologist, but I suspect that people are susceptible to catching multiple strains of this virus, much like the flu, or the common could each year.

By the way an interesting fact: it is estimated that roughly 20-30% of all common colds are caused by several types of coronaviruses that have been circulating the globe for many years, naturally none are as dangerous or are as deadly as "this one".

What all this Means for the Economy and Stocks

Stock market valuations are high as it is right now

According to the Wall Street Journal, both the SPX and the Nasdaq were trading at around 37 times EPS as of October 30th. Now, after the recent election run-up, I suspect this number is closer to 40 times EPS. A year ago, the Nasdaq was "only" at about 25 times EPS and the SPX at 23.5. Are things better now than they were a year ago? Rhetorical question...

Forward estimates of 30 times EPS for the Nasdaq and 25 times for the SPX seem quite optimistic, especially for the SPX, and cannot be relied upon in my view due to the numerous uncertainties surrounding politics, the coronavirus situation, and other factors.

Also, the projected 25-30 P/E multiples are not cheap or attractive by historical measures. In fact, the median P/E ratio for the SPX is only around 15. This implies that from the current roughly 40 P/E ratio, we would need to see about a 60% decline to get back to historical median.

Naturally, this is very unlikely with the Fed backstopping so many assets and printing limitless dollars with the Fed's QE unlimited experiment. Nevertheless, a fall of 10%, 15%, 20% or more is plausible essentially at any time in my view...

S&P 500 price-to-sales ratio

Perhaps even more troubling is the record high price-to-sales ratio. This ratio is now substantially higher than it was even during the Dotcom bubble and illustrates that stock prices are appreciating at a record pace relative to their sales growth. To me, Fed or no Fed, fiscal stimulus or no fiscal stimulus, we are in a bubble that is just waiting to pop.

The Bottom Line: Ride the Wave While it Lasts

As they say, "markets can stay irrational far longer than you or I can stay solvent". After all, I am not one to fight the trend, the tape, or the Fed. Our portfolio is roughly 30% in cash right now, but most of our allocations are in gold, silver, miners/GSMs, Bitcoin and other blockchain/enterprises, and only about 20% of our fund's holdings are in non-GSM equities.

Having said that, we like some sectors going forward besides GSMs, Bitcoin, and other blockchain enterprises. Clean energy, solar, electric vehicles/EVs, lithium miners, select technology, healthcare and others should do well over the intermediate and longer term. The stock market may even continue to appreciate from here to new ATHs if the pieces of the monetary, fiscal, and political puzzle come together correctly.

Nevertheless, the coronavirus is likely to have a much more profound effect on more cyclical areas in the market than is anticipated in my view, and at some point, it could just go pop. I believe that once the post-election euphoria evaporates, economic reality may set back in. A weakening overall economy, especially in the U.S. and Europe, worse-than-anticipated consumer spending, a worsening employment picture, coupled with worsening corporate profits and overall economic growth could cause that 15%-20% "Crash" to occur before year end.

Therefore, it is important to stay diversified, well hedged, have some dry powder on hand, and be flexible in these difficult and highly unpredictable market conditions.

All the best to everyone, be safe, have a wonderful day as well as a great weekend!

