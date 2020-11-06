The company may be approaching an inflection point as it looks to rapidly scale its sales and marketing team.

Investment Thesis

RIWI Corp. (OTCPK:RWCRF) has a novel technology based on making predictions from online surveys. The company operates on a software-as-a-service, recurring revenue model. While it is very early in its corporate growth phase, the company is currently profitable, has a large net cash position, and has competent management in place. Additionally, the company may be approaching an inflection point as it scales its sales and marketing team, which may be a harbinger of a potentially rapid escalation in revenue.

Introduction

I found an interesting company that I thought I'd pass along, RIWI Corp.

Let's get a few things straight from the get-go. This is a highly illiquid, very small company that trades on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange. The total market capitalization puts it in the nano or micro range, hovering just below $50 million at time of writing. The company only fully commercialized in 2017 and had little more than a pittance in revenue until then.

Bottom line: You're probably better off thinking of this as a startup than as a stock. This is a risk-on, buyer beware kind of pick, but as I'm going to explain, I think the upside is tremendous.

The Business

From the company's quarterly statements:

"RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. Our patented, cloud-based and machine-learning software solutions provide a unique, global digital intelligence platform for clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data anywhere in the world in order to make faster, improved decision-making to grow their earnings or investments, evaluate consumer or citizen behavior, and to monitor, predict and reduce violent conflict."

What this really means - minus a bunch of buzz words/phrases like "cloud-based" and "machine-learning" - is that they use an online survey instrument to capture more or less random data that is used in a predictive fashion.

In short, they operate through a bunch of mis-typed URLs where it offers people who unsuspectingly stumble across these otherwise unused domains the opportunity to participate in a survey without compensation.

RIWI says that these domains represent randomized population level samples, and, by capturing brief surveys of a random subsegment of the population, they can make predictions.

In reality, it is really capturing only the subsegment of the population with nothing better to do than answer survey questions on the internet and have no fear of cookies or computer herpes, but, as I am increasingly convinced this represents the overwhelming majority of the voting and consuming population, apparently this works quite well.

Functionally, RIWI is able to use this strategy to capture data from over 200 countries, and its list of accurate, high-profile predictions is growing. Additionally, as RIWI registers more domains, RIWI will be able to reach more consumers and thus log more data points, ideally improving its predictive ability and broadening the topics on which it may make those predictions.

From a business standpoint, the company operates through both a subscription based SAAS model as well as through longer, multi-year contracts.

Of course, we all know the rule: data is king. The world is on a mad search for data, because big data is increasingly proving its utility in predicting population level behavior. It is not hard to imagine RIWI being able to significantly grow its revenue stream if its technology is able to prove its utility.

But, before we get to the upside, let's take a moment to focus on the financials.

Financials and Management

Most startup level companies are really, really good at amassing debt and burning cash. As such, our first stop is going to be the balance sheet.

Fortunately, RIWI is doing a little better than that. In fact, RIWI has no actual debt, with its only liabilities consisting of its office space lease and accounts payable, which together amount to about $200,000. This is compared to its cash position of about US$3.7 million.

Our second stop, the income statement, reveals that RIWI not only enjoys growing revenues but is also actually profitable.

RIWI was able to grow its quarterly revenues by 19% yoy and its 1H revenue by 53% yoy. At the same time, RIWI has been profitable this year to the tune of $615k. Annualizing that to sales of $4.65 million and income of $1.23 million against its current market cap ex cash gives us an EV/S of 9.7 and EV/income of 36.5.

It's actually worth taking a moment to unpack this a little bit, though, because I think the QoQ numbers understate the company's growth. The company actually pulled in revenue and net income in Q1 of $1.32m and $500k respectively, with each of these declining in Q2 to the above $1m and $120k.

Management has indicated that this decline is primarily due to certain clients needing to adjust their "security business protocols" in light of the new work-from-home environment. However, management went on to say, "these clients confirmed to us that these delays are no longer expected in the current year."

Personally, I am willing to take this at face value. I see little reason to doubt RIWI on this, and management has gone out on something of a limb by saying the issue should be resolved for the rest of the year. Management credibility is critical for a company at this stage, and I don't see a good reason to put its name behind a rebound without reasons to believe in it. Thus, I expect to see accelerating growth in the coming quarter.

A meaningful portion of expenses each quarter end up as either direct cash compensation to directors or as share-based compensation expenses. In fact, the company currently has 1.53 million stock options outstanding against its current float of 18 million.

I don't find this to be excessive at the moment, although I will keep an eye on this. Principals who can create an exceptional business broadly deserve an exceptional reward, and I want their interests to be aligned with mine by mutual ownership of common shares. As long as this reward does not tip over into the realm of significant dilution, I am willing to play along. As far as alignment with shareholders goes, this is the case, as RIWI's insiders currently own just shy of 57% of the company. Additionally, it is worth noting there is only one class of shares, not always the case with young, high-growth companies.

This tips us right over into our discussion of RIWI's management.

RIWI's founder and CEO is Neil Seeman. Interestingly, Seeman was a researcher/faculty at the University of Toronto when he first developed the IP for RIWI and writes that he first developed RIWI's core algorithms in a dorm room.

Thus far, management has impressed me. It is committed to maintaining profitability and a significant net cash position despite being in a high-growth phase. In addition, management has shown that it is able to effectively manage capital, generating high marks on metrics like ROE, ROIC, and ROA since becoming profitable in 2019.

Data by YCharts

While a CEO's shareholder letter can often be seen as thinly veiled propaganda, I typically find that it is at least somewhat instructive to see what they talk about and how they view their own business and business metric goals. The following, taken from the 2019 shareholder letter, tells me that Seeman's head is likely in the right place.

At the very least, it would seem that Seeman is focused on the right things.

With low fixed costs and no debt, it is easy to imagine further reinvestment in the business yielding similarly high returns, as long as the business is able to scale its sales. Additionally, I like the fact that Seeman is laser focused on bringing RIWI not just sales but recurring revenue sales, and he reported that 92% of 1H 2020 revenues are recurring.

Taken together, the financials are worth getting a little bit excited about. This is a company that is in the early innings of its growth story, putting together 50% yoy revenue growth... yet it is both profitable and has a large net cash position. The downside, at least, from this point appears to be relatively limited.

Last, we have the final item I wanted to note from the financial results, the YoY bump in sales and marketing expenses. Actually, this is where we get to something quite interesting...

Inflection Point Approaching?

Over the last year, RIWI has made a significant push to increase its sales and marketing personnel, reflected in the tripling of the sales and marketing expenses above.

Reading the tea leaves, I think this is big. It strikes me that RIWI's managers believe the business is approaching something of an inflection point. With a large net cash position, growing awareness of the brand and technology, and having already achieved profitability, management has its eye on expansion. It is now looking to get the sales and marketing team in place to aggressively ramp up revenues.

What I find really interesting, though, is that the fixed costs related to the technology are likely to be reasonably stable - and management has indicated an expectation for this to be the case. This will allow a large portion of revenue growth to pass through to the bottom line. While the valuations indicated by the ratios above (EV/S of 9.7 and EV/income of 36.5) are high, RIWI may be entering a period of exponential growth in sales that would make these ratios seem downright silly.

Management's expectation is for annualized revenue of $30 million in 2024. I never take management's projections to the bank, but it is at least worth considering the math behind this one. If RIWI is able to maintain its current 26% margin on revenue of $30 million, net income would approach $8 million. If we slap a 30x multiple on that (FWIW, if management executes on this, the multiple will be much, much higher), we end up with a company worth $240 million, up almost 5x from today's levels.

This projection may be somewhat generous, but in the less optimistic scenarios, we are still left with a profitable company that is growing its top and bottom line to the tune of 50% yoy.

Conclusion

Put together, there is a lot to like about RIWI. The company has a clean balance sheet, competent management, and has demonstrated both profitability and strong growth. Additionally, the business may be approaching an inflection point as awareness of the technology grows and the company ramps up its sales and marketing efforts. The current valuation is high, but is mitigated, as the company is standing in the doorway of a potential inflection point. As with any "startup," the risks are significant. At the same time, if management can execute, RIWI has multi-bagger potential over the coming 5-10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWCRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.