Furthermore, Chevron is in a position to recover going forward due to the company’s responsible management of debt, history of stable liquid/gas production and boasting reserves during this downturn.

However, energy commodities are not in secular decline, with oil demand expected to grow over the next few years and maintain a significant portion of the world’s energy.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a major multinational energy corporation that is a successor to Standard Oil. Following the split, Chevron has become one of the largest integrated energy corporations in the world. However, Chevron has encounter serious declines in their financial metrics over the last few years due to depressed oil prices and demand. These challenges have resulted in a decline in the average price of energy products over the last five years which has only been exacerbated due to the global travel restrictions and recent price war. Despite this decline, the outlook for the energy industry is not so bleak, with energy including oil and gas demand expected to grow over the next five years and maintain a strong demand through 2040 and beyond. Furthermore, Chevron has maintained a steady production of key energy products over the last decade, responsibly manages their debt and has taken advantage of this downturn to purchase new energy reserve assets. Additionally, Chevron has provided over a century of uninterrupted dividends and is dedicated to maintaining their dividend. While Chevron comes with risk due to the weaker oil prices, I believe that the energy industry will still have strong demand going forward and that Chevron’s history of fiscal responsibility could make the company an appealing dividend investment.

Source

The Core Business

Chevron is a multinational energy corporation that sells products in over 180 countries. Chevron is fully integrated, participating in oil production, refining and marketing. As of the end of 2019, Chevron supplies directly to about 13,000 branded service stations and 70 airports worldwide. Over the last decade, Chevron has seen general declines in key financial metrics, with revenue and gross profit decreasing annually on average by about 3.4% on a compounded basis and net income decreasing by18.8% on a compounded basis during this time period. A significant factor in this decline is the energy sector downturn over the last five years, which has significantly reduced oil and gas prices. However, Chevron has been managing their long term debt, with the company actually reducing their debt from 2015 to 2019. Furthermore, analyst expect Chevron to grow revenue by about 18% on average from 2020 to 2022. On first glance, it appears that Chevron has struggled over the last five years due to weak oil prices, though the company has managed their long term debt and is expected to start having some top line growth over the next few years.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and Seeking Alpha Earnings.

In order to understand if Chevron’s dividend is sustainable and the ability for the company to recover going forward, let’s take a look at their key business segments. As of the end of 2019, their main business areas included:

1) Upstream: The company is involved in exploration and production operations for oil and gas. This includes crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, synthetic oil and natural gas liquids and Chevron operates in primarily in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, Australia, Nigeria and Angola.

2) Downstream: Chevron is involved in refining crude oil and sales of products including fuels, petrochemicals, lubricants and additives.

It is also worth noting that Chevron reports an “All Other” segment which involves cash management/debt financing, insurance, real estate and administration activities.

Some of the top line growth predicted by analysts will likely be fueled had an improvement in demand for high value products including in the Asian and Austria markets and Chevron’s efforts to reduce capital expenditures. Below, we can see the last decade of earnings reported by segment. The weaker oil prices in 2015 significantly decreased the earnings of the upstream operations of Chevron. Although there was some recovery in 2017 and 2018, the recent challenges associated with global healthcare crisis have resulted in declines in upstream operations in 2020 (more on this below).

Source: Created by author from CVX 10-K reports and 2020 Q3 Earnings.

Upstream operations are critical for Chevron, though the average sales from both liquid and gas products have been depressed over the last five years. The decline in crude oil prices in 2014/2015 resulted from a number of contributing factors including a strong United States dollar, fracking, OPEC refusing to reduce production, more fuel efficient vehicles and weakening global economies. Below, we can see that the average sales for liquids decreased by about 50% from 2014 to 2015 and that sales only moderately recovered as of the end of 2019. Natural gas sales decreased to a similar extent for United States upstream operations, though the International operations were much more stable.

Source: Created by author from CVX 10-K reports.

Despite the decline in oil prices, the outlook for oil and gas is not so bleak. According to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, it is predicted that oil and gas will continue to make up a significant portion of the world’s energy through 2040 and beyond. Furthermore, oil and gas consumption has increased exponentially globally over the last decade and the IEA expects oil demand to grow at about 5.7 million barrels per day over the next five years. In Chevron’s case, the company has a history of providing a consistent production of liquid and gases. Over the last decade, Chevron had minor to modest increases in production of oil-equivalents, liquids and natural gas. Furthermore, Chevron acquired Noble Energy in an all stock transaction which will boast Chevron’s reserves and is expected to achieve $300 million in synergies. Taken together, oil prices have been depressed, though it is expected that there will continue to be demand for oil and Chevron is well positioned to supply this demand.

Source: Created by author from CVX 10-K reports.

Potential Challenges

The main challenge to Chevron is their dependence on oil prices. According to Chevron, the single leading factor affecting the company’s results are the price of crude oil. As discussed above, crude oil can be affected by many factors outside the company’s control including OPEC and general global economic conditions. Crude oil prices had massive declines in 2014/2015, and oil companies only had a small period of recovery before the global healthcare crisis resulted in a recession and declining travel which contributed to further declines in crude oil. To make matters worse, Russia and Saudi Arabia started an oil price war earlier this year which flooded the oil market. The combination of the weakening oil prices in 2015 and the challenges over the course of this year have resulted in serious financial declines for many oil companies including Chevron.

In addition to the depressed oil prices. Chevron also faces challenges from governments to reduce oil consumption. A number of initiatives including The Paris Agreement and the United States Renewable Fuel Standards Program are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and push for transition towards renewable fuels which can affect oil consumption. Furthermore, certain governments have imposed significant additional taxes and restrict Chevron’s operations which can adversely affect the company’s performance. The ability for Chevron to proactively take steps to address government regulations regarding climate change could be very important for the company moving forward.

It is also important to note that it is critical for Chevron to continuously develop new wells/fields and that the company is self insured in the case of serious incidents causing catastrophic loss.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

The table below shows some of the key valuation metrics for Chevron as of Monday November 3rd. Below, we can see that Chevron is at an appealing dividend yield compared to the historical average over the last decade. Another area Chevron stands out is with their lower debt-to-equity, indicating the financial prudence of the company. It is also important to note that the free cash flow payout ratio for Chevron does not come close to covering the current dividend, with analysts expecting that Chevron’s earnings will not cover the dividend until 2023. However, Chevron has stated that maintaining the dividend is their top priority and the company has over a century of uninterrupted dividends.

CVX Forward EV/EBIT 9.73 Dividend Yield 7.15% 10 Year Average Dividend Yield 3.67% Debt-to-Equity 0.25 Industry Debt-to-Equity Median 0.47 FCF Payout Ratio (6 months ended) 514.29%

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha and Gurufocus.

Final Thoughts

Despite Chevron operating in a competitive industry that experiences boom and bust cycles largely outside the control of the company, Chevron has a history of surviving and thriving. Indeed, the last few years have seen depressed oil prices further exacerbated by the global healthcare crisis and an oil price war. However, global energy consumption is still expected to grow going forward, with oil and gas demand expected to increase over the next few years and maintain strong demand through 2040 and beyond. Furthermore, Chevron is well positioned to supply this energy demand due to its history of fiscal responsibility, including managing their long term debt, having a diverse asset base, making strategic acquisitions like Noble Energy to support Chevron’s reserves and having over a century of uninterrupted dividends.

It is important to note that Chevron faces challenges going forward. There are many extrinsic factors which can adversely affect the supply or demand of the energy commodities Chevron provides. Furthermore, there is interest by governments to tax fossil fuels and to transition into renewable energy sources. Finally, Chevron currently does not come close to covering their dividend from free cash flow.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about. I believe that the energy commodities that Chevron supplies will remain in demand and that the company has experience maintaining dividends during downturns. Taken together, I believe that Chevron could provide an appealing dividend investment especially for investors looking to develop a modest position in the energy sector.

Source: Created by author.

If you enjoyed this article, I would really appreciate your following me (right below the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Not all relevant risks are covered in this article. Investors should contact a licensed financial advisor and do their own research before investing.