The stock may be on its way back to $61.50, based on an analysis of the chart.

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) stock may be heading to prices not seen since the middle of February, as the shares near a potential breakout and options trades show bullish activity. The optimism follows lackluster fiscal first-quarter guidance, which has resulted in analysts taking down estimates.

Meanwhile, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter gross profit margins of 34.9%, which missed analysts' estimates of 35.2%. Additionally, gross profit margins for the fiscal first quarter missed estimates, with analysts now looking for margins of 27.5% versus prior estimates of 33.2%.

Surprisingly, a bullish narrative plays out in the stock despite margins missing estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter and the weak fiscal guidance.

The stock's performance in the past has largely centered around its profit margins. With the stock rising in advance of improving margins and falling in advance of falling margins. So while the company has had bad margins that appear to be getting worse next quarter, the stock has been rising.

What is surprising is that for the most part, since 1995, the stock has seen its peaks and troughs coincide with peaks in the gross margins. But more recently, specifically, this year, we can see a divergence in this pattern. The market may be anticipating an uptick in margins, or it could be that the market has it wrong.

However, some betting is still taking place in the options market that suggests it continues to rise. The open interest for the January 15 $57.50 calls rose by 7,500 contracts on November 6. The data shows that a trader bought these contracts and paid around $2.76 per contract. It means that the stock would need to rise to around $60.25 for the trader to break even on the purchase by the expiration date. That would be a gain of about 9.5% from its current price of roughly $55 on November 6.

The stock has been rising in a trading channel higher since bottoming on August 17. In fact, the stock is now nearing resistance around $55.60, and if it should break out above that level of resistance, it is likely to go on and climb to around $61.50. Additionally, the relative strength index has been rising, suggesting momentum has been coming into the shares in recent weeks.

The stock clearly has the bullish momentum behind it to lift the shares. Investors may choose not to focus on the business's fundamentals until it gets closer to earnings for the company that doesn't come until the middle of December. It means the stock may get a free pass to continue to run for some time leading into those results, especially with the tailwind of a strong sector and overall stock market.

But investors should be kept on notice that over time, the stock does seem to reflect the trends in margins, and if those margins continue to remain weak, the shares may be under considerable pressure.

