Despite the strong FQ3 results, I believe Southern Copper (SCCO) shares have run up too far too fast and now appear to be pricing in an overly optimistic outlook heading into 2021. I am cautious on several fronts, including the rather optimistic copper projections embedded in the 2021 guidance, along with the increased capital needs going forward, which could weigh on cash generation. At current levels, SCCO shares offer a healthy c. 3-4% annualized dividend yield (based on the FQ4 dividend), but trade at a rather demanding premium to peers on its fiscal 2021 earnings yield, keeping me on hold.

FQ3 EBITDA Boosted by Favorable Pricing and Lower Cash Costs

Southern Copper's FQ3 numbers were impressive - the company reported its highest quarterly EBITDA on record at $1.1 billion, equating to a margin of 53% and a 24.0% Y/Y increase. On all counts, the results outperformed consensus expectations. The beat was backed by Southern Copper's quarterly cash cost (after byproduct), reaching multi-year lows at $0.65/lb. This was certainly impressive, but I suspect lower production costs also played a part, considering the company also delayed maintenance expenses to FQ4.

Source: Southern Copper FQ3 Press Release

On the other hand, the increase in realized copper prices was also strong, reaching $2.94/lb (+12.2% Y/Y), in line with global price trends. In contrast, sales volumes contracted 0.9% Y/Y due to lower production for the quarter at 247kt (-2.3% Y/Y). Yet, even with the sales volume decline, the combination of higher realized prices and significantly lower costs boosted EBITDA margins to an impressive 52.9% for the quarter.

Source: Southern Copper FQ3 Press Release

Strong Cash Generation in FQ4

In addition to the EBITDA strength, inventory reduction also contributed positively to cash generation in FQ3. As management does not expect further inventory reduction in the coming quarters (noting a "very close relationship between our production and our sales"), however, I see the FQ3 inventory tailwind as a one-off. Considering production is guided to be stable in 2021, this would also imply a stable to modest top-line increase (holding prices constant).

Meanwhile, capital expenditures remain below 2019 levels at c. $131 million, despite the Q/Q increase. As a result, the company generated c. $650 million of FCF in FQ3, of which c. $309 million went to paying dividends, leaving the net debt position at $4.4 billion (c. 1.3x net debt/EBITDA).

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 1.43 1.40 1.44 1.46 1.26

Source: Company Data

Encouragingly, management has decided to increase the dividend for the upcoming quarter, in line with the increased visibility on the business outlook. As the company has a track record of prioritizing shareholder return, I would expect higher dividends if SCCO continues to generate excess cash. However, as I elaborate below, the prospect for further dividend growth could be constrained by capital requirements.

Investments and Cash Costs to Ramp Up Heading into Fiscal 2021

Backed by $2.2 billion in cash and no short-term debt maturities, SCCO plans to increase its investments in the coming years. While SCCO did reduce its fiscal 2020 capex guidance from $800 million to US$650 million, this will be offset by a pick-up in the upcoming years. According to management, the expected capex schedule is as follows - fiscal 2021: $1.4 billion, fiscal 2022: $1.8 billion, fiscal 2023: $2.2 billion, and the fiscal 2024: $2.9 billion.

Notably, the postponed maintenance will also impact costs in fiscal 2021 - this means that including byproducts, cash costs are set to increase from the current c. $0.65/lb to $1.0/lb next year, with similar levels guided in fiscal 2022 ($0.98) and 2023 ($0.94). While the trend makes sense considering maintenance expenses should normalize as production increases in the upcoming years, it will likely weigh on the cash generation, which could, in turn, cloud the dividend growth potential.

Looking Ahead to Tia Maria

Notably, management seems confident that the Tia Maria project will be developed, considering it is a win-win for all parties (including the local communities). As SCCO already has the required permits, the next step will be kicking off construction of the facilities.

However, no timeline was disclosed, which has me cautious. Furthermore, the Peru elections in April 2021 also clouds the outlook for the construction phase. As such, my base case is for Tia Maria to suffer some near-term delays. With regard to other longer-term projects, SCCO also noted positive developments with Los Chancas, Michiquillay, and El Arco, although the timelines for these projects remain unclear.

2021 Guidance Embeds Optimistic Copper Projections

While management did acknowledge that copper prices have benefited from the recent rebound in China, along with temporary supply disruptions (labor negotiations in Chile and COVID-19-related delays), it continues to see prices remaining supported going forward. This view is based on the assumption that the demand recovers across the rest of the world into 2021, and as a result, keeps prices elevated.

While I do largely agree with the demand view, I am concerned that incoming supply could result in a moderate decline in copper prices below current levels. Other risks include a faster than expected industry-wide production ramp-up or a longer than expected COVID-19 overhang, both of which could result in prices coming under increased pressure as well.

A Pricey Copper Play

SCCO has been an outperformer YTD, and the increased quarterly dividend to $0.50 (implying a c. 4% yield annualized) certainly helps, but SCCO's premium valuation (likely incorporating an optimistic view on copper pricing) leaves shares exposed to a downside surprise. Admittedly, some of the premium is deserved considering its lower-cost assets, longer mine life, and lower geopolitical risk. Yet, the current c. 5x earnings yield represents a massive premium to peer Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which yields c. 8% by comparison, limiting the upside potential.

Additionally, with SCCO also looking to ramp up investments in the near to medium-term, the significantly increased capital needs could pressure the balance sheet and weigh on shareholders' distributions going forward. Hence, I am neutral on SCCO.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.