I have traded CLVS several times over the past few years in anticipation of buyout speculation and PDUFA run-up rallies. Now, I am looking to keep my core position.

I discuss why I am looking to hold for the long term and review my reasoning for reloading my position ahead of the earnings and after the lackluster report.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) has become a reliable trade over the past couple of years, which has yielded some healthy returns. The stock has a history of strong sell-offs followed by buyout rumors or news stoked rallies. The recent market sell-off provided me with another opportunity to buy at a discount price just ahead of the company's Q3 earnings on November 5th. Unfortunately, the company fell short of the Street's expectations and the stock fell roughly 20%. In addition, the company announced a debt offering of $50M and a decision to make a major cut in their sales team. Still, Clovis has reported significant revenue growth and its flagship product, Rubraca, continues to accrue additional indications both in the U.S. and Europe. What is more, the company's pipeline is full of impressive programs that will be fueled by a strong cash position and access to finances. As a result, I believe CLVS is worthy of speculative investment at these prices.

Image Source: Clovis Oncology

I intend to defend why I started to reload ahead of the Q3 earnings report and why I am looking to add following the lackluster report. Also, I go over some of my leading downside risks and why investors need to be vigilant with CLVS. Finally, I reveal my strategy for reloading and disclose my long-term plan for my CLVS position.

Image Source: Clovis Oncology

Sales Numbers

Rubraca sales have been a bit of a disappointment since launch as it battled with other leading PARP products from AstraZeneca (AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Rubraca appears to be the laggard in the group as these pharma juggernauts leverage their sales force and established relationships. As a result, the premium has been repeatedly smacked out of the share price. However, I am starting to see the sales numbers in a different light. For Q2, Clovis reported $39.9M in Rubraca global sales with net product revenue up 21% from Q2 of 2019. In addition, $82.5M for H1 2020, which was up 25% over H1 of 2019. I expect these numbers to only improve as Rubraca continues to expand its label both in the U.S. and across the globe. I expect these numbers to improve for Q3, considering the FDA granted accelerated approval for Rubraca for BRCA1/2-mutant mCRPC who have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy back in May.

I had confidence that Clovis would reveal quarter-over-quarter growth and some positive indications that Rubraca is establishing a market in mCRPC. Unfortunately, the company reported a slight drop in sales to $38.8M, which was roughly $4M under the consensus. What is more, the company announced their Q4 guidance to be in the range of $38M-$40M, so we shouldn't expect the sentiment to change in the coming months.

Robust Pipeline

The company's pipeline could be another source of bullish momentum in the coming quarters. Clovis recently announced several data readouts at ESMO Virtual Congress, including the Phase Ib part of the LIO-1 study of lucitanib in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. In addition, the company presented new analyses from Rubraca's ARIEL3 and TRITON2 studies, as well as initial data from the SEASTAR study arm of Rubraca with Immunomedics' (IMMU) Trodelvy. What is more, the company showcased preclinical data from their newly acquired FAP-2286.

The Phase Ib/II LIO-1 study for advanced solid tumor patients using oral lucitanib in combination with Opdivo revealed encouraging marks of antitumor action. According to Clovis, 7 of 17 patients have remained in the study, comprising of two responders and five of the patients with stable disease. What is more, the company reported one patient that experienced a confirmed complete response.

The Rubraca in combination with Trodelvy data showed inspiring initial antitumor activity for the unique drug combination. All treated patients experienced at least stable disease, with three of those patients having a confirmed partial response despite previous treatments with a PARP inhibitor.

FAP-2286 is Clovis' novel peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy for FAP, which might be a game-changer for the company. The preclinical data exhibited FAP-2286 is able to selectively bind to FAP, which is expressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts. The company believes the data was compelling enough to submit two INDs for imaging and treatment agent in a broad spectrum of FAP-positive cancers before the year-end.

Overall, the recent data shows that Clovis' pipeline might have some pending value and could provide numerous catalysts in the coming years to bolster the share price.

Healthy Cash Position

Clovis currently has a healthy cash position, with about $224.7M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3. Clovis expects this is sufficient to fund operations into early 2022. In addition, the company reported their cash burn of $37.7M n Q3, which is a ~25% decrease from Q2 of 2020 cash burn. What is more, the company just announced a $50M debt offering and they have access to $90M to fund the ATHENA trial. Indeed, I wouldn't claim the company's financials are amazing, but it appears they have enough ammo to get some of their pipeline programs closer to the finish line and allow the company to raise additional funds at a higher valuation.

Valuation

CLVS' valuation continues to be the primary reason why I keep returning to the stock over the past couple of years. Personally, I like to use price-to-sales in determining if a commercial SMID-Cap biotech or pharma is undervalued. The industry average price-to-sales is around 5x, so any stock that is trading less than 5x is worthy of keeping an eye on. If the company has recently become a commercial-stage company, I take a look at the Street's revenue estimates and determine what the stock's forward price-to-sales will be in the coming years. If the Street expects to see significant revenue growth, we should see the forward price-to-sales drop, which indicates the stock undervalued for its expected revenue growth. Indeed, we don't know if the company will hit the Street's expectations, but it can fuel a strong rally if the company is able to start tracking towards the higher-end of quarterly estimates. Figure 1: CLVS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of CLVS, we can see that it is currently trading below 5x for its 2020 expected revenue, and the Street expects that number to improve over the next five years (Figure 1). Looking at the 2025 estimates, we can see a $443M in revenue, which would be a sub-1x price-to-sales… meaning that the company could pull in more in revenue than its current market value. If the market was to value CLVS in line with the rest of the sector, it would be trading around $25 per share. I know that is very pie-in-the-sky when you look at the current share price, but it isn't crazy considering the multiples paid for oncology companies.

Downside Risks

My leading downside risk comes from the company's balance sheet. I realize I listed the company's cash position as a near-term strength, but the company does have ~$616M in total debt on the sheet (Figure 2). Again, the company has the cash to handle their current financial obligations, but investors should be aware of the debt… if the company continues to fall short of the Street's expectations, we could see selling pressure to accelerate as investors fear the company will be a commercial flop and will not be able to pay its debts. The company might have a solid cash position right now, but they just burned through $37.7M in Q3.

Figure 2: CLVS Balance Sheet (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Remember, Clovis is going up against AstraZeneca and GSK, so there is a strong probability the company will have inconsistent growth that could cast doubt on Rubraca's commercial prospects. Consequently, investors need to be vigilant and nimble with their position.

My Plan

Despite my long-term bullish outlook on the company, CLVS has been a trading stock over the past few years, so I have traded the majority of my CLVS position and kept a small position for the long haul. I have been lucky to ride a few buyout rumor rallies or PDUFA run-ups to secure some profits, but now I am looking to keep the next reload for at least five years. Admittedly, Rubraca's commercial numbers might not ever be as impressive as AstraZeneca's Lynparza or GSK's Zejula, but sales growth and pipeline potential should infuse some premium back into CLVS in the coming years.

I made one small addition ahead of the earnings report in anticipation of market volatility from the U.S. presidential election. I wasn't willing to commit to making a hefty addition with that unknown and the chart technicals looking a bit weak (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CLVS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I was afraid that the share price was going to break down through the uptrend line and was going to test the 52-week low around $3.00 per share. Now that it cracked through that support, I am going to look for a sign of reversal around $4 per share. If that fails, I will hold off for the $3 retest for a potential double-bottom reversal.

Once I have executed that buy, I will look to add following some positive earnings reports and data readouts. If the company fails to hit the Street's expectations for two successive quarters, I will look to sell a portion of my position and will look to reapply if the company is able to get things back on track. Overall, I am convinced CLVS is worthy of long-term investment with a time horizon of about 5 years in anticipation of a large return on investment or potential acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.