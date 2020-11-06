This is an attempt to work through the events slowly and hopefully reach a measured conclusion.

There are a lot of event-driven hedge funds in this security, possibly using some leverage, and selling may have beget selling.

If you hold a security that can go to zero if Liso-cell isn't approved before the end of the year there isn't a lot of time to think.

The call was really awful because BMY basically said two facilities need to be inspected, one isn't and they aren't scheduled.

This article is about a contingent value right that I've previously discussed in a quick update here (yesterday) and originally here. This is an attempt to work through the problem slowly and hopefully come to a considered conclusion. Highly recommend is this video review as well.

Key problem:

Unless the FDA approves liso-cel for the treatment of relapsed-refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma in humans by Dec. 31, 2020 andide-cel for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in human by March 31, 2021, no payment will be made under the CVRs and the CVRs will expire valueless.

Key points of consideration

The FDA has informed us that inspections of two manufacturing facilities are required before they can issue a decision on the liso-cel application One of those inspections has occurred, the other has not yet been scheduled BMY does not believe that the scheduling of the second site inspection is dependent on the outcome of the first site’s inspection, as they are independent facilities The facility yet to be inspected is run by Lonza, a specialized CMC firm. The Lonza facility has been up since 2018 There are no known instances of an FDA inspection occurring at this site Lonza received a warning letter from the FDA in the past Lonza is dedicated and very interested to grow this part of its business The facility is huge and multiple therapies will be manufactured here It's possible there also are COVID-19 therapies that will be developed here FDA may be interested in inspecting once and clear it for multiple investigations EMA is also working on Liso -cel EMA's deadline is Dec. 14 and may want to inspect facility as well Possibly FDA is coordinating with EMA There's an example of a delayed inspection in Korea (Spectrum) FDA noticed Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that the recent delay is not a rejection or complete response letter, but a defer action It's actively working with the FDA to find a way to perform an inspection of Hanmi's bio plant (sounds like what BMY execs described on the call yesterday) Mark Bryan ( CBER’s Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies ): We’re considering virtual inspections, particularly for companies where the site has a track record But if it’s a site that is brand new with no track record or if it’s a site with that has a bad track record, we’re hesitant to do that, Bryan said. Bryan also raised the prospect of FDA inspectors tagging along remotely for an inspection being conducted by other regulators. “Is it possible that we could have an inspection by European inspectors and have US regulators going along for a virtual inspection at the same time?" The pandemic also has significantly disrupted FDA’s ability to conduct surveillance and pre-approval inspections. While the agency has resumed some domestic inspections and mission-critical foreign inspections, it also is leveraging other sources of information, including inspection reports from other regulators, and requesting documents from applicants and facilities in lieu of on-site inspections where possible. (RELATED: FDA issues pandemic inspections FAQ guidance, Regulatory Focus 19 August 2020) There's a pilot program to rely on EMA inspections but it isn't extended to gene therapies EMA is reviewing Liso-cel and deadline is 14 December A creative combination is possible and could explain why the FDA's been hanging back BMY warns about the possibility of delay or significant delay (gives the impression BMY has visibility on differentiated delay scenarios BMY has indicated discussion with FDA are going well Under pressure from COVID-19 the FDA is leveraging other sources of information, including inspection reports from other regulators, and requesting documents from applicants and facilities in lieu of on-site inspections where possible

Let me first highlight parts of the relevant discussion on the Bristol-Myers call yesterday:

From the liso-cel perspective, not much to share, except for the fact that we’ve already communicated, we continue our dialogue with the regulatory agencies. We’ve had the inspection done for the facility in Washington. And as we have communicated earlier that we don’t have any scheduled inspections for the second facility, which is one - which is independent of the other facility. For liso-cel, we have a PDUFA date on 16th of November. For ide-cel, same thing, we are continuing our dialogue and that we have a PDUFA date of March 27 of 2021. That’s where we are. I don’t know, Nadim, if you want to add something, or Giovanni? Nadim Ahmed No. I think you covered it well, Samit. Thanks. Giovanni Caforio The only thing I would add is - this is Giovanni. The only thing I would add is, just to close on what Samit mentioned with respect to liso-cel, as always, obviously, we will update you as our discussion with the regulatory authorities progress. Q: So, I have two questions, please. First, could you provide more color on what you need to discuss with the FDA on liso-cel? It seemed to me that discussion should be over by this point. And a follow-on to that is, are there any issues with the recent manufacturing inspections, or do you have confidence following those manufacturing inspections? Samit Hirawat Thank you for the question. For liso-cel, as we mentioned earlier, as we disclosed in the past, FDA has informed the Company that both our plants in Washington as well as the one in Texas, need to be inspected. They’ve been able to inspect our plants in Bothell, Washington, at this time but have not scheduled any inspection of the second plant. As you know, they actually are doing what they can to ensure that the staffs are kept safe in this COVID-19 pandemic. And because of the travel restrictions, we have to obviously honor their desire as to where they go and when they go. As we’ve said in the past that the conversations with the agencies are going well, and we look forward to seeing the - hopefully, the approval at some point to be able to bring to the patients as soon as possible. We’ll obviously let you know as soon as we get the decision. We are not going to comment obviously specifically about the dialogue around inspections, et cetera. We’re generally very happy with the dialogue that has been happening.

What I'm reading here:

No inspection scheduled because the FDA wants to protect its staff (possibly considering alternatives?). CMO could be preparing an excuse for not being able to meet milestones by saying they can't force the FDA because of the health risk of pandemic. Samit Hirawat (Chief Medical Officer) is looking forward to seeing the approval at some point. ( He' s less sure about timing of approval but seems confident in inspections getting cleared and approval secured). Nobody in his right mind would say he's generally happy with the discussion if he's getting major negative vibes from the FDA, especially because there's no upside to being promotional in his situation. CEO says there will be updates as the discussion progresses. Progresses is a positive word and that matches the CMO's guidance. I take this as an indication they mean to update us with positive news relatively shortly.

The Q-10 came out and that had some comforting language in it:

Contingent Value Right Update The FDA has informed us that inspections of two manufacturing facilities are required before they can issue a decision on the liso-cel application. One of those inspections has occurred; the other has not yet been scheduled. We do not believe that the scheduling of the second site inspection is dependent on the outcome of the first site’s inspection, as they are independent facilities. See risk factor on the Company’s risk factors resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic included under “Part II—Item 1A. Risk Factors— It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the timing of the FDA’s approval decisions for liso-cel and ide-cel, which could have a material adverse effect on the CVRs that we issued in connection with the Celgene transaction.”

This was one of my greatest fears. That the FDA found something so serious at the first facility it could be thinking; let's not bother with the second as we're shutting this down anyway. But that line of reasoning seems unlikely given this language. Under risk factors this is continued:

It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the timing of the FDA’s approval decisions for liso-cel and ide-cel, which could have a material adverse effect on the CVRs that we issued in connection with the Celgene transaction. We have submitted BLAs for liso-cel and ide-cel, the two remaining assets underlying the CVRs that we issued in connection with the Celgene transaction (the third CVR asset, Zeposia (ozanimod), was approved earlier this year). These applications are under review by the FDA. Liso-cel has a PDUFA date of November 16, 2020 and ide-cel has a PDUFA date of March 27, 2021. It is possible that COVID-19 could impact FDA operations, including the ability for the FDA to conduct on-site inspections, such that the review of either or both of these CVR assets could be delayed. Any delay in the timing of approval could reduce the resale price of the CVRs. If there is a significant delay that extends the FDA’s review period beyond December 31, 2020 for liso-cel or March 31, 2021 for ide-cel, then no payment will be made under the CVRs and the CVRs will expire without value.

I think it's a good sign they are separately covering what happens under a delay and a significant delay. That introduces the possibility we will get some news about a delay of inspection but one that's not game over (I now put the highest probability on this for a near term outcome).

This statement by BMY is very significant because logic conclusions are:

FDA intends to deal with the second facility in a constructive manner BMY is confident it won't receive a CRL for the first inspection

These are very bullish takeaways.

Delayed inspection in Korea

There's an interesting example of the FDA delaying inspection of a foreign approval because of COVID-19: FDA delays approval for Hanmi's neutropenia drug Rolontis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals also said that it's actively working with the FDA to find a way to perform an inspection of Hanmi's bio plant. FDA has completed its inspections of manufacturing facilities and packaging sites of Rolontis, as well as the head office of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, leaving the Hanmi's bio plant as the last facility to see for its approval. The companies also submitted documents requested by the FDA to review before giving the permit. “FDA noticed Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that the recent delay is not a rejection or complete response letter, but a defer action, meaning all other steps required for approval have been completed,” Hanmi said. “Rolontis will receive approval from the FDA as soon as the inspection is done.”The inspection was originally planned for March 2020, but the date has been pushed back twice due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nor could the inspection be conducted before the deadline, Oct. 24, due to COVID-19. In addition to Rolontis, there have been many cases of delay in the approval of drugs with new manufacturing facilities outside the U.S., for which the FDA issued new guidance in August. Rolontis’ domestic approval is going through regulatory inspection smoothly. Hanmi Pharmaceutical applied for the approval of Rolontis to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and the Korean regulator has recently completed inspecting Hanmi's bio plant. An official of Hanmi Pharmaceutical added that Rolontis is expected to receive the domestic approval within this year.

Lonza Texas facility

The facility that still needs inspecting is Lonza's facility. Lonza actually offers services to deal with the regulatory process and deal with the FDA. Find specifications here:

CMC Services | Regulatory Affairs | Lonza

In the past five years its regulatory services have successfully provided the complete CMC documentation for more than 85 new chemical and biological (IND) clinical trial applications and more than 15 biological full BLA / MAA including products with Breakthrough or PRIME designation and more than 50 chemical MAA / NDA / DMF / ASMFs.

More information on the facility here. Summary (note this is marketing information).

20+ years of cell and gene therapy GMP expertise

>120 process development projects in cell and gene therapy

2000 L AAV: First CMO to manufacture AAV at 2000L

Track record of >50 viral vector customers served

Proprietary scalable manufacturing platforms for AAV, lenti and adeno viruses

Flexible capacity for viral vector manufacturing at our Houston facility

Regulatory support throughout your clinical and commercial journey

I can't find an instance of an FDA or EMA inspection of the Texas Lonza facility (please let me know if you know of one). But it's a shared facility. At this time, I believe it's likely some COVID-19 products could be produced here.

There have been inspections of other Lonza facilities by FDA and EMA.

Lonza doesn't have an entirely clean track record. It received a warning letter related to its GMP process at Lonza Walkersville, Inc. (different location) about a medical device a few years ago. Full letter here.

It's not necessarily all bad because this has been an opportunity for the organization to learn. On the other hand, I'd think it decreases the chances that the FDA will waive an inspection or would be satisfied with a virtual inspection.

FDA Inspection Alternatives

Standard inspection process of gene therapies can be found here.

Thanks to Twitter user @t_rup_ for this video:

Takeaways:

Newer facilities are at higher risk. Virtual inspection can be done though.

Virtual inspection you need to be able to present well and you should do it when you have documentation that could almost stand on its own.

If the FDA wants to drop the hammer they have to observe the formalities to a greater degree.

Virtual inspections could be an important supplement.

Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) recently said some interesting things in this article (making it much more realistic the FDA is looking to inspect in some kind of a creative way here):

The pandemic also has significantly disrupted FDA’s ability to conduct surveillance and preapproval inspections. While the agency has resumed some domestic inspections and mission-critical foreign inspections, it also is leveraging other sources of information, including inspection reports from other regulators, and requesting documents from applicants and facilities in lieu of on-site inspections where possible. (RELATED: FDA issues pandemic inspections FAQ guidance, Regulatory Focus 19 August 2020). “We’re considering virtual inspections, particularly for companies where the site has a track record, but if it’s a site that is brand new with no track record or if it’s a site with that has a bad track record, we’re hesitant to do that,” Bryan said. Bryan also raised the prospect of FDA inspectors tagging along remotely for an inspection being conducted by other regulators. “Is it possible that we could have an inspection by European inspectors and have US regulators going along for a virtual inspection at the same time? We think about those things, I don’t know that we’ve done them yet,” Bryan said, adding that he's not sure whether FDA inspectors would be comfortable with the information they would get.

EMA also is reviewing Liso-cel and the deadline is Dec. 14.

Conclusion

With time to think everything through I think it's weird that BMY sounded so confident when there's still a facility to be inspected that's run by another company. Unless they are extremely confident the facility will pass, and believe this gets waived or resolved in some creative way (there seem to be options).

The CMO's opening that there wasn't much news also does not match the panic we've seen yesterday.

It seems extremely unlikely the company receives a CRL on short notice. The potential for a delay has gone up immensely. Possibly a delay that will kill the CVR. The FDA seems quite eager to engage in creative solutions to get inspections done. If a creative solution is found to inspect in Texas that provides a positive readthrough to Ide-cel.

I'm inclined to think the sell-off yesterday was a bit of an overreaction.

Having to guess about price action, and I'm guessing, I'd say it goes to $2.50-$4 if Liso-cel is approved (the 16th or with a delay). I'd expect the lower end of the range if there is a delay and the higher end of the range if approved creatively (with readthrough to Ide-cel).

It collapses to somewhere under $0.8 if there's a significant delay announced (seems unlikely given the CMO's and CEO's comments). If the FDA gives a CRL it's obviously dead (this also seems unlikely given that there are discussions and these are described as going well).

I'd think fair value today should be in the $1.9 - $3 range. Pre-market it's trading at $1.18 and that seems like good value. But given the action yesterday a lot of potential buyers may not be ready to get back in. In case you're wondering how I generally think about position sizing with securities like this, read more here.

