Green Brick Partners stock is up 160% since my first article in March. but the stock continues to trade at a considerable discount to the sector.

Source

The performance of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) this year is a classic example of the lucrative returns associated with small-cap stocks. The stock has gained a staggering 160% since my bullish rating back in March. To be honest, I had no idea that Green Brick stock would go through the roof in just a few months, but nonetheless, the stock was clearly undervalued, and I was surprised to find only a handful of investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha at the time. Even after a tremendous run in the market, many investors seem to be focused on the largest house builders in the country without regard to smaller peers such as Green Brick that have positioned themselves to achieve stellar growth in a low-interest environment. Green Brick is still a buy as the stock remains relatively undervalued.

Ultra-low interest rates are here to stay and a spike in inflation is nowhere near

Homebuilder stocks are sensitive to mortgage rates, and the outlook from this front is positive for Green Brick as the Fed has pledged to keep rates at near-zero levels until there is a meaningful spike in inflation. Sharing his views about the path for the recovery of the American economy with the National Public Radio in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said:

We think that the economy's going to need low interest rates, which support economic activity, for an extended period of time. It will be measured in years. However long it takes, we're going to be there. We're not going to prematurely withdraw the support that we think the economy needs.

Even if rates were to spike a few basis points in the foreseeable future, Green Brick and other homebuilder companies would be in a strong position to continue to grow as rates would still be at near historic lows. However, a shift in the Fed's stance toward interest rates is likely to trigger a bearish movement in homebuilder stocks in anticipation of further rate hikes. This was the case back in 2018 and 2019 as well. Even though Green Brick continued to deliver eye-popping numbers in these years, investors distanced themselves from the entire industry and the stock was moving sideways in the absence of a macro-level catalyst. This expected deterioration of investor sentiment resulting from a sudden change in the Fed's stance needs to be factored into the analysis to correctly evaluate whether investing in Green Brick could lead to alpha returns in the next few years.

All eyes are on inflation as the Fed is highly unlikely to shift to a hawkish stance without a pop in the general price level. The chances of inflation picking up in the coming months on the other hand are quite slim. Oil prices have not fully recovered and the path to recovery is bumpy, retailers are offering massive discounts across the board to attract consumers, airlines and hotels are struggling, and the major players are lining up to introduce massive discounts and offers to attract the pent-up demand for travel once borders open. All these developments point to deflation, not inflation. At best, inflation in the United States will hover around the 1.4% mark reached in September, and the Fed is highly unlikely to hike rates at this level of inflation.

The dot plot released by the Fed in September suggests the Fed funds rate will remain close to zero through the end of 2022.

Source: The Federal Reserve

The negative correlation between Green Brick stock price and the U.S. mortgage rate has been difficult to spot at times, but since the emergency rate cut delivered by the Fed in March, the two variables have behaved exactly as one would expect.

Data by YCharts

Going by the findings of this segment, it's reasonable to conclude that Green Brick and its peer group of homebuilder stocks will continue to enjoy the benefits of low interest rates at least through the end of 2021.

Why Green Brick when there are bigger players in the market?

It all comes down to valuation. The Dow Jones US Home Construction Index has appreciated 384% since the fallout of the financial crisis, and the leading homebuilder stocks such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have all outperformed the index.

Data by YCharts

As illustrated above, Green Brick, one of the smallest players in the homebuilding sector, has shed nearly 50% of its market value in the last decade while the larger players enjoyed a great bull run. The positive momentum for these big names, however, has pushed up their valuation multiples as well. From a relative valuation perspective, Green Brick is still trading at a significant discount despite the 160%+ price gain in the last seven months.

Company Forward P/E ratio Green Brick Partners 9.95 D.R. Horton 12.33 Lennar 10.65 NVR 18.42

Source: Seeking Alpha

To get a better and a clearer idea of why Green Brick is still cheap, an investor needs to look at the growth rates as well.

Company 5-year average revenue growth Green Brick Partners 27.8% D.R. Horton 14.89% Lennar 23.63% NVR 9.71%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Green Brick clearly leads the pack, but the market has not rewarded the company for this stellar growth in the last few years. Now that there is momentum for homebuilder stocks, Green Brick is likely to converge, at least partially, with the sector median price-to-earnings ratio of 20. A partial convergence would lead to double-digit returns for investors, and the risk-reward profile is favorable for investors because of the promising macroeconomic outlook for the homebuilding sector.

Takeaway

Green Brick primarily operates in Dallas, Atlanta, Vero Beach, Houston, and Colorado Springs, and the attractive prospects for homebuilders in these markets attracted me to the company back in March. For a thorough read on the company and its business model, I suggest investors read my first article to which I have included a link in the beginning of this article. Seven months and a 160% return later, I still believe Green Brick has a lot to offer investors as the stock continues to trade at a significant discount to the larger peers in the industry. While I do not believe Green Brick should trade at comparable valuation multiples to that of the leading players in this industry, its stellar growth warrants at least a partial convergence with the sector median.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.