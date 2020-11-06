This has led to negative EBIT for 2 quarters now, providing barely enough operating cash flow to be positive.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, company results have been fairly poor for SSAB, dropping below usual levels, with both production and shipments down.

With over 8 months since my last article on SSAB, the time has come to look at the company once more.

In my article on SSAB (OTC:SSAAF), I present Sweden's largest producer of high-quality steel and one of the first companies in the world to produce low-CO2 steel. SSAB combines the characteristics of a cyclical company with the worst of European dividend tendencies - namely that they do not care about the long-term dividend tradition, but focus on a year-on-year basis, meaning yields can go from 0% to 6% in the span of 12 months, and down again.

This requires careful consideration prior to investing. In this article my ambition is to:

Show you 3Q20 results, and forecast what that would mean for the company.

Look at the overall valuation, both on a short-term and long-term basis.

Come to a current stance, with either a "BUY", "HOLD", or "SELL".

SSAB - How has the company been doing?

3Q20 was not a good quarter for the company - though this wasn't just because of COVID-19 tendencies. A number of factors impacted results, which in the end looked like this.

(Source: SSAB 3Q20 Presentation)

Due to continued pressure and cyclicality, there were certainly headwinds that the company couldn't overcome nor control. However, planned maintenances in all divisions gave the company a -670M SEK overall effect. Operating cash flow only became positive due to the release of company working capital, and EBIT which was positive YoY turned negative.

For SSAB, it's all about cost-saving and crisis management. The company is continuing to act strongly with regard to this, including things like:

Short-time work for employees

Completely avoiding seasonal workers, usual during summer.

Reductions in external services.

Maintenance, usually conducted on a contract basis externally, performed by the company's own personnel on the clock.

These cost savings are expected to continue into the last quarter of the year. Because the maintenance is now finished, the company views itself as ready for when demand reverts, and trends improve.

The company has, thanks to these measures, reduced fixed costs by a total of 1.44B SEK during the last 3 quarters alone, which given the company's market capitalization is not an unimpressive feat.

If we look deeper at the results on a segment basis, the only segment providing even slight positive direction is Ruukki construction, and this is not necessarily due to massive increases in profit, but focus on margins, divestment of a former business, and a continued, acceptable demand level. Sales are simply flat, but underlying positive trends give the segment a positive sequential and YoY development.

Aside from this relatively small segment, company trends for the remaining segments are firmly down, with SSAB Americas and Europe representing drops into negative territory of over 1B SEK in terms of operating profit. Special steels barely managed to turn a profit, and this mostly due to cost savings.

Trends in the steel market are simply not that positive. Despite sales, realized prices are down nearly 22% YoY, and demand has flatlined for the time being. Combine this with the 170M impact from maintenance in SSAB Americas alone, and we can see why the company is currently reporting some very poor results.

The key here is that shipments aren't actually down all that much on a YoY basis. The main problem is realized pricing and profits - which are showing some very negative trends.

(Source: SSAB 3Q20 Presentation)

Certainly, the maintenance has done its part here, but even without that, trends would not be good. Looking at the operating profit bridge, the impact from pricing alone from SSAB Americas and SSAB Europe brings a 1.8B SEK impact, with another 300M impact from volume declines. Even without any maintenance, operating profit changes would still have delivered negative results in the triple digits.

Is there any positive to be had here?

Yes, of course. Otherwise, I wouldn't be owning the company, and have a price target to increase my stake.

SSAB is at its heart a cyclical company, much like Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF) and other metal producers. That means that periods of negative results are to be expected, and provided that the company has solid fundamentals, it means no more than an opportunity to load up at a better price.

SSAB has solid fundamentals. Why?

The company continues to have a net gearing/debt ratio of no higher than 22%, for one. SSAB also has access to over 20B SEK in credit as of 3Q20, which represents a full third of the company's annual revenue. Furthermore, maturities in terms of the debt are extremely well-laddered, and even with only the current cash on hand, SSAB could service its debt for 2020 and 2021 - almost without any further cash. The next 3 years see maturities of around 8.8B, but most of this is commercial paper. SSAB has a very good standing on the credit markets and will be able to renew or extend these maturities at almost-equal or potentially better interest ratings.

Another positive is that the company is actually seeing a reversal in spot pricing for scrap, starting in September of 2020. This development has actually stabilized in October, which means that we're seeing the potential beginning of a recovery in the all-important pricing that guides the company.

So, in short - 3Q20 continued the company's poor 2020 due to pricing problems and slight volume declines, amplified by outages across all units due to maintenance.

However, this means that the company is prepared to rev back up once markets normalize, and it's important to recall how solid the company is with regard to this.

I want to say a few words on the company's projects and ambitions as well.

First, we talk about fossil-free steel.

(Source: SSAB 3Q20 Presentation)

Of course, this is only in its very early stages. But with the direction the EU is taking, potentially supporting low co2-producers of raw materials such as aluminum and steel and punishing the opposite, SSAB stands to gain incredible tailwinds if and when these things materialize further. It's unlikely that this will happen soon, but I like companies who pioneer these technologies, as long as it's done sensibly. Norsk Hydro is farther along with its low Co2-aluminum production, but the EU is further along here as well.

I mention this as I believe it is important for the very long-term thesis. It's not unlikely that SSAB will become one of the major European, and even worldwide players, of fossil-free steel production.

Together with the overall slight recovery and stabilization in demand that the company is currently seeing, especially in Europe, it's unlikely that 4Q20 will be as negative as this. The current company forecasts with regard to demand show a healthy demand recovery during 4Q20, in all sectors but energy and service weighed up by demand in construction, mining, automotive, and heavy transportation.

This brings us to valuation.

SSAB - What is the valuation?

Much like Norsk Hydro, SSAB's valuation in terms of its earnings both on an average as well as an NTM/LTM basis is heavily colored by current trends. This results in such data giving a somewhat skewed perspective for the company.

Current 5-year average normalized earnings come to a 1.586 SEK/share, which gives us a current earnings multiple of around 15.8X, including results for 2021, which are forecasted to recover slightly, and also including the negative GAAP EPS expectation for 2020. This would indicate that the company, all things being equal and with demand and dividend reinstated, trades at a current fair value, or just above. I bought my stake in SSAB at a cost basis below this, but I can see why the S&P Global analyst mean is instead around 30 SEK/share for SSAB (Source: S&P Global), as these would indicate non-impacted and non-pandemic results.

(Source: TIKR.com)

When looking at the historical valuation trends in terms of overall assets, we see that the company is currently being somewhat undervalued in terms of both. The same is true for the current sales multiple, coming in at around 0.4X, which nearly mirrors that of aluminum peer Norsk Hydro. Both of the companies are being valued very poorly in terms of actual sales. While SSAB has actually been lower once, during another set of headwinds, this sales multiple nonetheless marks a departure from an overall average of 0.5-0.6X.

Prior to canceling its dividend due to COVID-19, SSAB would have yielded around 6% based on a 1.5 SEK dividend, which also comes to fairly close to its average, normalized EPS in terms of overall payout.

The things I said in my first article on the company are still very much valid. SSAB lacks the overall dividend safety and tradition that we've come to want from investments. This has the potential to, for most investors, make it a fundamentally uninvestable company based on a peer comparison basis.

Indeed, if your goal is safe, recurring dividends above capital appreciation and excelling dividends over time, I would seriously consider not investing in this company even at a valuation that's essentially 15-19% undervalued from the analyst mean at current levels. My earlier conservative target for the company was 4-5 SEK/share above this, but this also coincided with the period before COVID-19. Since then, targets have been cut massively, and I've included a longer recovery time in my estimates as well.

Based on both a peer comparison basis, as well as foreseeing a difficult recovery, combined with the company's poor record, of dividends, added to by its decision to cut the current dividend, my price target is no higher than a 15X normalized P/E-multiple that includes the negative results for 2019 - which comes to around 25 SEK/share, which makes the company barely fairly valued and a slight "BUY" at today's valuations.

I hope I've clarified how many "buts" this does include the market in its current position.

Thesis

SSAB has the potential on a 2-3 year basis to massively outperform and appreciate almost 70% from today's levels, based on previous valuations. However, since this essentially demands a full recovery for steel across the world, it's far too optimistic to invest in the company based on that alone.

It's especially optimistic - and not valid, as I see it, based on the simple fact that there are far better investment alternatives at better prices out there today. I'm long Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and based on the company's far better dividend tradition and position, I would consider the company prior to SSAB, even if I do believe that SSAB has the potential for better returns long term. The reason for this is the added potential complication for many investors of the ADR and FX risks.

I try to be realistic. And realistically speaking, there are very limited reasons for why an international investor, today, should invest in SSAB before other companies. The company has the potential to deliver market-beating returns in case of a normalization of the market/s, but that's a position or a stance that's true for hundreds of companies at this time - many of which who haven't cut their dividends.

Any investment needs to be seen both in the light of what's available on the broader market if your ambition is both returns and yield (outside of returns). But any investment also needs to be viewed by itself. By itself, SSAB is a "BUY" here - and that's what the article is about - it's about the company.

But in the larger perspective, I don't think you should simply go ahead and shortlist or buy the company here - but take a moment and look at other investments.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Based on current undervaluation, SSAB is a "BUY", but based on peer comparisons and market comparisons, other companies warrant a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHYDY, SSAAF, SSAAY, NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.