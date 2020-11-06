China On The Rise

The U.S. elections are over, and while the office of president hasn't yet been finally decided, the "bloodless verdict" of the financial market has already been rendered. Above all else, the market cannot abide uncertainty, and now most (though not all) of the uncertainty has dissipated.

Accordingly, the market has responded with some key sectors - namely healthcare, communication services and technology - showing strength while others - including financial and materials - showing weakness. More than anything else, however, China ADRs are conspicuously outperforming, which carries important political implications going forward. We'll briefly discuss these key themes in this report.

Let's start by taking a look at the U.S. broad market. Equity investors were clearly happy with a split Congress, as it now appears evident that Democrats will keep the House while Republicans maintain control over the Senate. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose over 2% the day following the election as investors sighed a collective breath of relief.

A divided Congress significantly diminishes the prospects of onerous legislation, which means we will likely see at least a couple more years of "nothing getting done." But business likes "nothing" since it typically means few-to-no new regulatory or tax-related obstacles in its path. Hence, the S&P 500's approval of the Congressional election results.

Healthcare was up big, suggesting that the market isn't worried about the near-term legislative outlook (namely, the uncertainty surrounding the future of drug prices). A stalemate in Congress means that any legislation that potentially would harm pharmaceutical companies is unlikely. With that in mind, it's not surprising that the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) was up over 4% the day following the Congressional races.

Communication service sector stocks also solidly outperformed in the immediate wake of the election. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) rose over 4% on November 4, besting most of its sector ETF peers. Wireless communication companies are having a blowout year in the wake of COVID-related shutdowns, as it has accelerated the work-from-home trend. Informed investors evidently see more good times ahead for communication service companies, and the latest upside breakout in XLC confirms a short-term bullish signal for communication stocks in the aggregate (based on the rules of my technical trading discipline).

Led by healthcare and communications services, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.85% in the latest session. The usual suspects - computer software and hardware, along with cloud names - also posted a strong performance. Worth mentioning is the ultra-solid showing in cloud names, as reflected in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU), which rose 6% on Wednesday. The market seems to be telegraphing the message here that the work-from-home scenario will continue to increase into the foreseeable future.

As with the election, so with the financial market, there were some losers as well as winners. Surprisingly, the financial sector was down in the immediate wake of the election as the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) fell 5% on November 3. This was likely catalyzed by the even bigger 13% drop in the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield Index (TNX). The consensus on Wall Street seems to be that a divided Congress lessens the likelihood of another stimulus bill getting passed anytime soon.

Although the materials sector hasn't fared too badly in recent weeks, it was down on Wednesday in response to the election results, with the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) down nearly 2%. Materials stocks aren't down markedly, however, and it's possible the sector can launch a rally once the U.S. presidential result is finally announced. Overall, the materials sector has had a reasonably good year to date, all things considered.

For those who were hopeful that a decisive Donald Trump win would boost the lagging travel industry, there was some disappointment. It was widely assumed that a Trump victory would hasten the opening up of the economy, allowing cruise lines and airliners to increase profitability. So far, though, the market remains muted on this subject. The following graph compares the stock price performance of two representative companies - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL).

As you can see, both stocks remain in the gutter relative to the major averages and show no signs of life to date. I view both companies as leading indicators for the overall state of discretionary travel (and business-related) spending. The performance of these stocks, in my opinion, casts a shadow on the assumption that a Trump victory will translate on a rapid reopening of the economy.

It could be argued that by far the biggest winner in the wake of the latest election was China. Specifically, U.S.-listed China equities were among the top performers in the election's wake. This was shown by the breakout to new yearly highs in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which is my favorite China stock proxy.

While the final outcome of the U.S. presidential race is still undecided (indeed, it may be several days or even weeks before a verdict is in), it's possible that the bullish behavior in China ADRs points to a Biden victory. After all, it's widely assumed that Biden would be more favorable in his diplomatic treatment of China than Trump. Do China investors know something that we don't about the election's outcome? Or is the FXI breakout just a sympathy rally with other segments of the market which are seemingly celebrating the mixed House and Senate? Only time will tell, but I suspect the China stock strength is a play among informed investors on a pro-China presidential administration. At any rate, China ADRs have confirmed another intermediate-term bull market lies ahead, which favors investors having some exposure to this segment.

In summary, it looks like the U.S. financial market is mostly satisfied with the outcome of the latest elections. A split Congress bodes well for corporate interests since neither major party is likely to gain serious headway in passing laws that might hinder business. And while the presidential race is still up for grabs, the conspicuous recent strength in U.S.-listed China stocks suggests that whoever wins will be amenable to China's economic interests.

All told, the U.S. stock market has survived another election cycle with enough key sectors showing enough strength to justify the bull's continuation. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) stance toward equities.

