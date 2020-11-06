A resumption of share buybacks may be as early as next year.

MGIC's cash flow per share continues to grow. It should reach $2.00 this year.

The earnings beat and the silly valuation

Mortgage insurance company MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) reported Q3 operating EPS of $0.43 this past Wednesday evening. Consensus was $0.30, so a healthy beat. Good for investors, right? Apparently not - the stock fell by 5% the next day to $10.24. That put MGIC's valuation parameters at:

77% of book value.

63% of the $16.25 per share of net cash value currently on the balance sheet.

6.0 times Q3's EPS annualized.

6.6 times the current consensus '21 EPS estimate of $1.54, which will undoubtedly be raised following this report.

These valuations are just about literally off the chart. The P/E ratios are barely 30% of the market average. The price-to-book and price-to-cash values say that MGIC's $241 billion of mortgage insurance outstanding will generate serious losses, and new business won't help.

MGIC at present has $1.4 billion above its regulatory requirement (PMIERS). In a recent investor presentation, the company estimated the percent of its mortgages insured that needs to become delinquent to wipe out that excess regulatory capital:

Source: MGIC presentation

Double the loss rate of the Financial Crisis! So no mere Great Recession, like '80/'09. No, the U.S. would need a full-fledged, Old School Depression like Grandpa and Grandma enjoyed.

I certainly can't prove that we are not on the verge of a Depression. But I can say three things:

The whole mortgage market's credit risk exposure is dramatically less than it was back before the Great Recession, and MGIC has added some protections of its own. MGIC is currently generating significant cash flow, and the near-term trend is positive, not negative. As I noted upfront, MGIC is one of a handful of stocks that actually has priced a Depression in. Far more stocks are pricing in miraculous growth. And MGIC may soon be able to take advantage of its dire valuation by buying back stock again.

I've said it before, but it needs to be said again. MGIC's credit risk today is much lower than before the Great Recession

Here's the list of differences, followed by pictures to prove the points:

Lending standards for the whole market are far better.

MGIC's underwriting standards in particular are far better.

MGIC has shifted far more of its credit risk to reinsurers.

The housing market is far healthier.

All these differences make a doubling of problem loans from the Great Recession level that much more unlikely. On to the pictures.

First, evidence that mortgage lending today is far more conservative than back in '07, as this index of mortgage lending standards shows:

Source: Urban Institute

Second, MGIC's underwriting standards are far better than preceding the Financial Crisis. Its credit scores are higher…

Source: MGIC presentation

…and far fewer loans have low/no verification of income and asset data.

Source: MGIC presentation

Further, the debt to income of new business over the past decade averaged 35% versus 42% during '05/'08, and the percent above 45% fell to about 10% from 40%.

Third, MGIC shifted far more of its risk to reinsurers:

Source: MGIC presentation

Fourth, the housing market has converted from serious excess in '07 to a serious shortage today:

Source: Census Bureau

MGIC's cash flow remains strong

We old-fashioned value investors focus on earnings. But earnings differ from cash flow because accountants adjust cash flow with various accruals to arrive at earnings. Most of the accruals are helpful in identifying cash flow trends. But over time I've come to distrust the major accrual for financial companies managing credit risk - the loan loss provision.

For mortgage insurers like MGIC, a default creates a clearly defined cash expense - the payment of a claim to the insured in the event of a mortgage default. But accountants also require mortgage insurers to take non-cash expenses if they deem that a future increase in claim payments is likely, or to reverse previous expenses if credit risks appear to be declining. For example, during Q3 2019, MGIC paid $55 million of claims, but expensed only $34 million because the economy was doing well. But by Q2 2020, while MGIC's claims paid fell to $32 million, its loss provision ("losses incurred") was a whopping $217 million because of you-know-what.

I have two problems with the loss accruals:

Loss provisions are inevitably too high when risks first arise, then get reversed later (like last year for MGIC) when conditions improve. Provisions are guesses about future losses. Who is to say accountants, or even company managements, will make useful guesses?

As MGIC management itself said on its Q3 conference call:

"When we establish loss reserves, we monitor the level of new notices received, the level of delinquencies secured, the uptake of forbearance plans and the current and expected economic activity…Of course, there remains much uncertainty about the ultimate loss performance of these delinquent loans."

My alternative is to use the cash earnings reported in MGIC's statement of cash flows and to forecast those cash flows using my own views of future loss trends. For MGIC, this approach is revealing. Here are its key cash per share results since 2015:

Source: Company reports

Cash flow before claims paid is the sum of insurance premiums plus investment income, less operating expenses, all divided by shares outstanding. Investment income and operating expenses have been stable. The major drivers of cash flow before claims paid have been:

Growth in its insurance book by 45% since the end of 2014.

A decline in average insurance premium from 63 bp in 2015 to 44 bp this Q3 (30%) because of the company's de-risking initiatives - more conservative underwriting standards and greater use of reinsurance.

A 28% decline in shares outstanding from the repurchase of convertible debentures and common shares.

Those three offsetting trends kept cash flow before claims paid per share flat from 2015 to the present. But the quality of that cash flow is steadily improving because of the risk reduction.

Claim payments per share have been dropping like a rock as MGIC continues to recover from the 2008+ housing bust and benefits from the subsequent underwriting tightening.

As a result, net cash flow per share is on track to reach $2.00 this year. Yes, the pandemic will ultimately put a dent in that cash flow over the next few years. But I believe $2.00 is a good core run rate that will grow over time.

MGIC's capital position is strong enough to resume share repurchases as soon as next year

De-risking a business, as MGIC has been, should create two benefits. One is a more consistent income stream due to a sharp reduction in cyclically peak claims payments. The other is more free cash flow as less capital needs to be retained. That free cash flow can then be turned into dividends and share repurchases. That was a key part of my bullish MGIC call prior to the pandemic, illustrated by this Seeking Alpha piece.

While COVID delayed MGIC's free cash flow story, it didn't end it. Rather, its repurchase capacity continues to grow. So far this year:

MGIC earned $508 million of cash flow.

Excess regulatory capital grew by $190 million to $1.35 billion despite the need to supply capital for a $16.6 billion increase in insurance in force.

It raised $550 million of debt at the holding company, which after buying back other debt increased holding company cash to about $850 million.

Regulators allowed MGIC to buy back a convertible debenture from its insurance subsidiary, in effect repurchasing shares. It also shows that its regulators are comfortable with MGIC's capital management.

If the U.S. manages to dodge a Depression (fingers crossed!), I believe that MGIC will return upwards of $1.5 billion plus to investors over the next 4-5 years. If $500 million is in the form of dividends, another $1 billion will be available for share repurchase. At the current stock price, MGIC will be able to buy back one-quarter of its shares. That means a 25% bump to core EPS to about $2.50.

Summing up. Absent a Depression, this stock should double

Let's say the pandemic creates $1 billion of claims payments for MGIC, which assumes that about 2 million people lose their homes. That's $3 a share. That still leaves MGIC heading towards $2.50 a share in cash flow. Give it a 10 multiple. Less than half the market multiple. ($2.50 x 10) - $3 = $22. A double.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.