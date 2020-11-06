Axon increased its revenue by a 26% CAGR to $530 million in 2019, and its revenues have increased by a 25.5% CAGR over the past three years.

Axon Enterprises offers an array of law enforcement products that enable higher accountability and less lethality.

Investment Thesis

Axon Enterprises (AAXN) was founded in 1994 as a taser company by Rick Smith, who is still CEO today. Presently, the company is evolving to offer a full portfolio of energy weapons that the company says will make the bullet obsolete. Further, the company offers a network of smart devices and software that process data and share it with law enforcement, prosecutors, and even the media.

During a time when police are under intense scrutiny in the United States, Axon is a company that’s promoting accountability in the police system by providing body cams and using innovative technology to create devices that won't threaten life, all while creating transparency in the system.

Today, I analyze Axon’s core businesses and illustrate its plan to evolve the nature of law enforcement through distributing its SaaS platform which employs technologies such as AI and machine learning to bring law enforcement agencies into the 21st Century. Axon is currently undervalued today and I label it a buy at about $110.

The New Wave: SaaS

The image above highlights the impact that Axon’s devices bring to law enforcement. It also illustrates that traditional police accountability procedures may become obsolete as Axon records full footage and uses AI to track officers and review the footage.

Additionally, during the past 10 years, Axon established its portfolio of weapons, which can be seen below.

Axon Fleet - Enables recording in vehicles which are easily connected by a cloud-based software

Evidence.com - A cloud-based digital evidence management system that stores the data collected on devices and securely manages the data for police departments

Axon 3.0 represents future capabilities that the company will add to its devices to incorporate innovative technology that simplifies rather unorthodox (relative to office works) workflows for officers. Moreover, the advent of cloud computing has enabled Axon’s devices to utilize real-time data and AI to optimize police operations.

For example, check out some of the features that are available below.

Axon is providing a highly-innovative SaaS platform that's creating value by providing solutions that enhance both police and public safety. Further, Axon’s services represent a cost-effective solution to help manage files and data, and Axon plans to continue to invest in its software through AI, virtual reality, and other innovative technologies that it finds will promote public safety.

Strong Retention Rates and a Huge Addressable Market

Axon has a strong net dollar retention of 120%. This highlights that Axon is making an impact on its customers as they are continually renewing their subscriptions while spending more on new products offered by Axon. With a 120% net dollar retention, I feel confident that Axon is being led by very competent management who are capable of evolving the company's product.

The company estimates it has a $27 billion total addressable market internationally. Axon will reach this market by continuing to impress its customers.

For example, the Baltimore Police Department started using Axon in 2016 and reported that it’s used Axon to protect officers by capturing the footage on body-worn cameras. Baltimore recently tripled down on its investment in Axon, which will cost $35 million for its program. Axon represents an ideal solution and it will be difficult for law enforcement agencies to transition to other software or devices, which would be costly.

The company is making an impact on its customers and law enforcement all over the United States, while it's continuing to expand to other international regions such as Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Financial Analysis

Axon is steadily increasing its revenue, which is being driven by growth in its SaaS segment. 71% of the company’s revenue is recurring from bundles, which also is a good sign. Strong revenue growth will result in higher free cash flows, which will drive Axon’s share price.

Above is the model that Axon expects to generate for each bundle it distributes. As is illustrated, Axon’s cloud software represents the more consistent revenue stream, with device replacements generating revenue every few years for an officer depending on the device. Axon will target a long-term 70% gross profit margin and currently sports a 60% gross profit margin.

As can be seen in the graph, Axon is consistently spending on R&D as well as SG&A. R&D expenses are expected to remain elevated through the next few years as Axon will invest in AI, machine learning, virtual reality, and other innovative technologies to promote safety. I expect SG&A expenses to remain about 15%-20% of revenues as well as Axon looks to distribute its services internationally.

Now that we understand Axon's core business and how it's impacting law enforcement, let's determine what the company is worth today.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To determine a fair value for AAXN, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Free cash flow per share $3.47 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Based on the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Axon is actually pretty fairly valued. Next, let's move onto the next step of the LASV Model, in which we grow free cash flow per share at 15%, then apply a price to free cash flow multiple at year 10 in order to arrive at an estimated 2030 price target.

We will then use that estimated price target and today's share price to create a CAGR, on which we will base our investment decision.

Check it out!

Based on conservative estimates, Axon will generate about a 12% return. In light of that return, I rate Axon a modest buy at about $110.

Margin of Safety

For this model, I used conservative estimates for Axon’s free cash flow margin and growth rate over the following 10 years. For free cash flow margin, I used 35%, which is reasonable to conservative as Axon is expected to increase gross profit margins to 70% and will decrease its spending on R&D as a percentage of revenue, which is growing rapidly.

Axon increased its revenues by a 25.5% CAGR over the past three years and 26% in 2019 alone, so I think a 15% growth rate is very conservative for the company’s growth during the next 10 years. Police forces are under intense scrutiny right now, and Axon provides the tools by which transparency and accountability, both from the perspective of the police officer and the suspect, can be increased.

Concluding Thoughts

Axon will continue to provide the technologies to bring law enforcement agencies globally into the 21st Century.

Management's decision to adopt a SaaS model lends great credibility to their ability to evolve and adapt over time. With all of this in mind, I'm bullish on Axon and view it as not only a play on the present political turmoil, but also as a long term investment.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

