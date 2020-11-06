BRP and the stock have performed admirably since its public floatation, but I'm still concerned about excessive valuation at the current price level.

The firm provides a range of insurance products primarily for businesses and individuals in the United States.

Quick Take

BRP Group (BRP) went public in October 2019, selling 16.4 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.

The firm operates as an insurance distribution firm for various personal and business insurance products.

BRP has grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic, but has produced uneven results and the stock is now at a high comparative multiple.

I’m Neutral on BRP stock at its current level of $29.

Company

Tampa, Florida-based BRP was founded in 2011 to provide insurance products and related services to business and individual clients in the US and internationally.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Trevor Baldwin, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Commercial Risk Advisor at what is today the Middle Market Operating Group.

BRP has 40 offices spread across four US states and acquired the ‘MGA of the Future’ platform which represents a wholesale/managing general agent [MGA] platform that enables clients with access to insurance markets and Insurance Company Partners, insurance companies that the firm has contractual relationships with, to transact insurance and related services in pioneering ways.

The firm offers products across four insurance segments, commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, as well as medicare industries which management divides into four groups named Middle Market, MainStreet, Medicare, and Specialty, respectively.

The ‘Middle Market’ group consists of risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for medium-to-large sized organizations and high-net worth individuals and their families.

Under MainStreet, BRP provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, as well as life and health solutions for individuals and businesses.

The Medicare group operations are focused on consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to ‘seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals’ through a network of agents.

Specialty operations are focused on providing specialty insurers, professionals, individuals and niche industry businesses with access to specialty markets, capabilities and programs that usually require complex underwriting and placement.

Management anticipates to launch a new MainStreet platform, named ‘Guided Solutions,’ in 2020 that represents a cloud-based technology solution that provides clients with ‘routine and predictable service and differentiated and holistic advice.’

Recent Performance

BRP’s topline revenue by quarter has grown materially in the first two quarters of 2020, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has been uneven, but trending upward:

Operating income by quarter has been highly variable, with the most recent reporting period showing a negative result after a sharp rise:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have performed similarly as operating profit, with significant swings from negative to positive EPS, and back negative again most recently:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, BRP’s stock price has risen 74.9 percent vs. the U.S. Insurance index’ drop of 12.9 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 17.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,300,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,210,000,000 Price / Sales 5.35 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.73 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 53.32 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $40,390,000 Revenue Growth Rate 76.33% Earnings Per Share -$0.33

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to BRP would be Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) BRP Group (BRP) Variance Price / Sales 3.14 5.35 70.4% Enterprise Value / Sales 3.79 6.73 77.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.03 53.32 195.8% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $847,700,000 $40,390,000 -95.2% Revenue Growth Rate 1.1% 76.3% 6839.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, a basket of publicly held Insurance (General) companies in January 2020 showed an average Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 1.95x. BRP Group’s EV/Sales multiple of 6.73 is more than 3x this aggregate multiple.

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q2 2020’s results, management highlighted the ‘accelerating momentum’ in its MGA of the Future business, which is an insurance marketplace of sorts for industry participants.

The company added a number of partnerships and management was pleased with its distribution partnership pipeline despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations.

Distribution partnerships are critical to the firm’s future results, and management believes it will close a number of additional partnerships in Q4 2020, so they will likely begin accruing revenue in 2021.

As to its financial results, Q2 2020 was a record quarter for the firm. However, BRP faces seasonal fluctuations in its results, so investors should not necessarily extrapolate from that quarter’s strong results to the three other quarters of the year.

Notably, the firm saw a significant increase in its renter’s insurance business, as it turned coverage for a greater number of properties, representing 6.7 million units versus 4.6 million units in 2019.

Also, BRP has been improving its capture rate within each building, from 6.6% in Q2 2019 to 7.5% currently.

Essentially, where management sees the most growth leverage is in its MGA of the Future platform in conjunction with its distribution partnerships.

With the MGA system, BRP can add new products to its platform at low or zero customer acquisition cost.

Looking ahead, management sees double digit revenue growth as a result of its investments in its platform and capabilities.

As to valuation, BRP’s stock has performed well in the aftermath of the initial Covid-19 wave.

In fact, it has performed so well as to be valued at a significantly higher multiple than larger competitors and the industry as a whole.

The question for investors now is whether you want to pay a higher multiple for what is likely to be a higher growth rate while still generating uneven and largely negative earnings.

Although I was neutral on the stock at its IPO price of $14.00 and now the stock is at $29.00 per share, proving me initially wrong, I am doubtful about the stock’s further upward momentum given its seeming high current valuation.

So, count me in the Neutral camp once again. While the stock may have some room to advance, valuation is a concern for me.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.