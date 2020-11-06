Tesla's (TSLA) greatest advantage when establishing its brand was its distinct lack of viable competitors. Electric vehicles ("EVs") were hardly being pursued by legacy automakers with lackluster offerings from brands like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Chevy (GM). For a long time, the inability of others to compete with Tesla when they entered the market was a strong point of my bull thesis. It seemed that every day, analysts would warn of a new "Tesla killer" to come, yet every time, without fail, the new vehicle would flop upon entry. Evidenced by Tesla's 81.66% EV American market share for the first half of 2020, the company continues to operate in a rather similar landscape. However, as I look towards the future of the EV market, it appears that the approach towards EVs is changing and Tesla may no longer be a league of its own. While the prospect of one vehicle to bring about the death of Tesla is still laughable, various offerings from other startups and legacy carmakers alike will begin to challenge Tesla's position as the undisputed EV king. While this article may come as a bit of a surprise to those that have followed my analysis of the company for some time, I believe that this alone should create a greater emphasis on the points to be made. Through this article, I will analyze the impact of viable competitors on Tesla's vehicle sales and what the introduction of such competition will mean for the company's future standing in the EV market.

Likeminded Startups

Under the leadership of the Chief Engineer for Tesla's Model S project and the former Vice President of Engineering at Tesla, Peter Rawlinson, Lucid Motors is beginning to mount its attack on Tesla. Hailing from Newark, California, Lucid is the company that shares the most DNA with the EV leader. Unveiling their first vehicle on September 9th, a luxury sedan coined the Air, the company is generating quite a bit of excitement. The company's first major deal came when Formula E, the only all-electric FIA-sanctioned world championship, took on Lucid subsidiary, Atieva, to supply battery packs for the 2019/2020 season up until 2022. This supply deal with Formula E correlates quite strongly with what I believe to be the company's greatest asset -- efficiency.

With EVs, electric efficiency is king. While solving the issue of range anxiety is incredibly important, often cited as the greatest factor of limited EV sales, greater efficiency also brings down the production costs of the vehicles. Essentially, with a more efficient battery pack, Lucid is able to reduce the size of its battery pack and still achieve impressive range figures. Reducing battery size is important for cost as battery packs are the single most expensive part of an EV. The battery packs are also quite heavy, so a reduction in size will also improve efficiency even further as the overall weight of the vehicle comes down too. Greater efficiency also leads to more miles per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing down the cost of ownership. I don't mean to downplay the importance of an EV with industry-leading range, but it is also important to note these other benefits. However, what I also want to focus on is the cultural shift within the EV space that this represents.

With so much emphasis placed on efficiency in the EV market, it makes sense that Tesla, the dominant force of the market, dominates this area as well. Additionally, Tesla has held the title of longest-range production EV since the Model S debuted in 2012. While many argue that 400 miles of range is more than enough for everyday use, the significance of this shift is more than just a superior spec. Lucid Motor's 14% increase in efficiency over Tesla, coupled with an EPA estimated 517 miles of range for the Air, 115 miles more than Tesla's long-range Model S, is a clear indication of the company's technical prowess. While Tesla plans to release a Plaid Model S in late 2021 with a range of over 520 miles, Lucid claims that they will be able to increase the range of their production model to 553.5 miles. If this claim is true, Lucid would be looking at an efficiency of 4.9 miles per kWh -- a 19.5% increase in efficiency over Tesla's long-range Model S. Articles such as this highlight the cultural significance of becoming the efficiency king, with statements such as "This is an area where Tesla truly seems to be three or four years ahead of the competition" emphasizing the shock to come from Lucid's arrival.

To accomplish such feats, Lucid had to make tremendous strides in its motors. While both Tesla and Lucid employ a permanent magnet synchronous motor, as opposed to an induction motor, Lucid has improved upon the basic design quite a bit. With the development of an axial jet cooling manifold, which provides, nearly direct, cooling to the electromagnetic wiring, Lucid is able to more effectively cool the copper wires within the motor. As wires heat up, they become more resistant to currents passing through them, so this reduction in resistance increases the efficiency of the motor. The company also claimed to have significantly reduced cogging torque, by up to two-thirds, which further improves efficiency by allowing for greater rotation when no current is active.

Lucid's also made some impressive breakthroughs in battery pack architecture. The company's batteries will rely on a 900-volt system, compared to the standard 400-volt system employed in Tesla and most other EVs. Higher voltage allows for the company to use less current to deploy the same amount of power, equating to 4.5x greater energy efficiency (900-volt battery versus 400-volt battery, applying I2R loss). This also reduces heat generated by the battery which, as discussed earlier, creates further efficiency improvements. To handle the higher voltage of their battery pack, Lucid uses a silicon carbide inverter, as opposed to the standard silicon inverters, which, again, improves the vehicle's efficiency.

The Lucid Air has a similar air of mystique and intrigue as Tesla's original Model S, but with a greater sense of luxury. Pictured below is the interior of the Lucid Air and the quality just speaks for itself. While the executive seating option seen below won't be available until 2022, the standard bench seating is also quite nice. Regardless, this approach to vehicle design looks to challenge Tesla's own design language, as a fairly minimalist interior is paired with a touch of luxury. While design is subjective, the design cues that Lucid chose to pursue seem to present more of a luxurious appeal and will likely be more widely coveted. As such, Lucid is poised to encroach upon Tesla's image, not only with vehicle performance but with design as well.

Lucid's mindset seems reminiscent of a young Tesla, fighting against more established brands with industry-leading innovation. Starting with an expensive sedan, moving to an expensive SUV, and then finally pursuing affordable vehicles for the masses, Lucid is following the same tried and true method that Tesla began its operations under. Additionally, Lucid's partnership with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) is very similar to that which Tesla has with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Finally, the company is pursuing a driver assist system of its own that it aims to turn into a similar service as Tesla's Autopilot. The greatest vote of confidence that the company has seen to date is a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Such a strong investment has provided the startup with sufficient capital to get off the ground and begin working towards becoming a fully-fledged auto manufacturer. Overall, Lucid seems to be positioned to challenge Tesla best, though it still has some years to go until it can come close to Tesla's current volume.

Rivian (RIVN), headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan has used its location to its advantage. Entering into a partnership with Ford Motor Company (F) in April of 2019, Rivian was provided with $500 million to assist in the construction of a vehicle using Rivian's electric powertrain. With Ford relying on Rivian's successful development of their EV platform for their own vehicles, the company has plenty of incentive to assist the young startup in its journey to production.

However, even with this vote of confidence and support from a strong partner, Rivian must be able to deliver on a compelling EV. The Rivian R1T, the company's first vehicle to hit the market, is expected to begin deliveries in June 2021 and is an electric pickup truck. Targeting the second-largest market in the country seems like a smart move for the company's first offering. Truck buyers are loyal, but with horsepower being cited as a leading factor to cause a switch, Rivian stands a chance to convert. The advantages that an electric powertrain offers, such as instantaneous torque and sockets and air compressors for power tools, are undeniable when it comes to ultimate utility. The truck just seems to be a well-made machine that can hold its weight against the big-boys of American pickup trucks. However, likely due in part to the quad-motor setup, the vehicle is not the most efficient on the market and looks to make up for that with sheer battery size. This contributes to a staggering base price of $69,000 that begins to make the truck seem like far less of a value proposition.

Rivian's second planned production vehicle, the R1S, is an SUV that will start at $74,000. The vehicle, while quality with some impressive specs, seems overpriced, like the R1T, without significant innovations to justify the premium. Additionally, the current strategy of the brand, making up for lack of efficiency by adding larger batteries, seems implausible to scale to cheaper models without significantly sacrificing on range. As such, the company may not yet be ready to challenge the likes of Tesla, or traditional automakers, until more progress is made with its technology and build philosophy.

Canoo (CNOO) and Lordstown (RIDE) are both lesser-known EV startups trying to enter the market with vehicles of their own. Lordstown's Endurance is another electric pickup, but starting at $52,500 for just 250 miles of range, the company is behind its competitors. Additionally, with plans to begin delivering to customers in early 2021, the company is simply not well-known enough to make any significant impact. Canoo plans to sell an EV subscription to its customers, putting it in a strange place in the market with a bit of an odd-looking EV. I wouldn't expect too much to be heard about these two companies in the future.

I'll touch briefly on Nikola Motors (NKLA), but it's not too beneficial to dwell on the company. The company has been in the news quite a bit recently, but for all of the wrong reasons. Postponing the unveiling of its pickup truck along with various accusations of fraud seems to indicate where this company is headed. Personally, I believe that this is a company doomed to fail. But is Nikola the only EV startup with hard times ahead? Each of these startups shares one universal concern: brand permanence. While I have faith that both Rivian and Lucid will be solid contenders for years to come, there is always an inherent risk with scaling up production at such a massive scale and entering an industry as competitive as the automotive industry.

Legacy Advantage

While brand permanence is no longer a real concern, Tesla continues to struggle with fit and finish. While time will likely allow the juvenile auto manufacturer to iron out these issues, it is still no excuse for a major automaker, no less a luxury brand. While some of these issues are just quick fixes, Tesla's lackluster service network can turn them into long-term problems. Even with current plans to dramatically increase its outreach, the brand will still lag behind its increasing delivery volumes. In fact, Tesla's "massive push for service to catch up with sales" will see just a 13% increase in service centers -- and that's if they beat their minimum target by 15%. Sales are just growing much faster than the company can keep up with. Legacy automakers don't have these issues as they rely on third-party dealers or mechanics to take care of repairs, Tesla's goal of complete vertical integration has made this impossible. As such, these quality control issues are a strong first step to allow legacy car brands to get their foot in the door and begin eroding Tesla's halo effect.

Legacy car brands also have much greater economies of scale. Producing up to nearly 19x more vehicles per year (using Volkswagen's total 2019 production and annualizing Tesla's Q3 production [this was used to account for the company's production growth]), more established automakers have a distinct advantage when it comes to volume and cost-cutting. Tesla doesn't help itself either, targeting a gross margin of around 20% for the Model 3 and 25% for the Model S and X. Tesla's overseas presence has also not been established too strongly as of yet, leaving it quite vulnerable to attacks from the local, more established, automakers. With 43 automotive brands expected to offer at least one EV to the market by 2023, Tesla appears quite vulnerable to the inherent advantages that come with the legacy automakers. While it's nice to see that 43 brands will offer an EV by 2023, most of these brands will offer more than just one. Even without a clear opening, the influx of new EVs is bound to convert consumers to EV buyers, but any advantage that Tesla can provide to its rivals will be amplified.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has made the greatest commitment of any other automaker towards the electrification of its lineup. With $91 billion set aside to play with, the company's goal of introducing 70 new EV models across all of its brands by 2028 seems more likely an inevitability than a likelihood. Such incredible investment is bound to create some solid EVs as it's a clear statement that the brand is seriously invested in the tech. With the brand planning on going fully electric by 2026, clearly, the company sees this as their future and will be able to attack Tesla with its wide range of brands ranging from ultra-premium, to entry-level vehicles. Additionally, with plans to homogenize the powertrain across many of the company's vehicles and brands, they can afford to put in serious R&D to make it competitive with Tesla and will be able to produce it at lower costs due to the massive economies of scale. In fact, the company expects to be able to produce an all-electric Golf for just around $23,500. Staking the future of their company on EVs, the challenge to come from Volkswagen is not one to be disregarded as Tesla will soon be faced with some serious competition.

Moving on to Daimler, the company making the second greatest EV investment, $42 billion, Tesla has more to worry about. While the Mercedes parent company will mostly be targeting the luxury market, Tesla does a lot of business in that sector. Reports that the brand which brought the internal combustion engine to the combustion car would halt development on internal combustion engines caused quite a bit of commotion in the automotive world. This, unsurprisingly, came with the announcement that the company would instead be prioritizing EV development as the future of the brand. Such bold decisions show the seriousness with which Daimler is taking the transition to EVs and why Tesla should be a bit concerned about the German automaker's future. The company expects EV sales to represent up to 25% of its sales in 2025, which would be 596,350 (annualizing their 2019 sales). By electrifying "the entire Mercedes product line" by 2022, Daimler believes that this goal is attainable. Again, with strong investment, and even stronger brand power, Daimler's challenge to Tesla is going to be quite formidable.

General Motors is looking to take the fight to Tesla in its most dominant country, America. Looking to introduce 20 new EVs by 2023, with $20 billion committed to the development of EVs through 2025 (not noted in the graph above as it is as of April 2019), General Motors has e-mobility as a large part of their future. Using the revival of the Hummer brand to excite consumers and the introduction of various luxury EVs with the Cadillac brand, GM's entry to the market seems quite intelligent. Ford's path to electrification has followed a similar path, using classic brand names to excite consumers with a strategy clearly targeted for the American market. The Mustang Mach-E is using the much-loved Mustang name to bring American consumers over to the potential of an EV, as well as toting the performance advantages that an electric pickup truck may have over a traditional internal combustion engine truck. Ford's aforementioned partnership with Rivian will also assist them in the development of high-quality EVs. These two brands have a strong presence in America and, leveraging their deep roots in the country and connection to the American public, have the ability to attack Tesla in its biggest market.

There are certainly more legacy automakers beginning their own forays into the EV world, with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) subsidiary Polestar making quite a splash and even larger brands like Honda (HMC) and Toyota (TM) making their own plans for an electric future. The lack of analysis for these brands isn't to downplay their potential in the market, but rather for the sake of length and risk of sounding repetitive. The point here is clear, Tesla will have a host of new challengers in the EV market, all with serious offerings to challenge their dominance in the field.

Growing Market, Collapsing Power

The days of using Tesla's vehicles as a benchmark for all new EVs are numbered, as new market standards will be introduced with the influx of new EVs, all offering their own unique advantages. What's more surprising is that it almost seems as if Tesla has gotten complacent in their lead. Some perceived advantages of Tesla's brand, such as its Autopilot system, fall short of impressing when compared to similar systems developed by General Motors or Ford that offer, objectively, greater usability. This powerful lure of the Tesla brand will begin to lose its effect as consumers begin to realize the superior offerings coming from their competition. Tesla's introduction of large touch screens as the main source of vehicle input, while unique at the time, has also begun to see more common use in other vehicles. Their position as the golden standard for automotive technology will begin to fade and the "cool factor" of owning a vehicle from the eccentric automaker.

While all arguments stated thus far have been negative for the company, it should also be noted that a surge in EV offerings from legacy automakers will help destigmatize the ownership of EVs and create broader awareness for the emerging tech as a whole. Because EVs represent a subcategory of automotive sales as a whole, increased competition will expand the market. This allows for brands to grow their sales, even as more competitors enter. However, IHS anticipates that this growth in EV offerings will outpace the growth in demand for the vehicles, therefore forcing Tesla to compete like it never has before.

It is no secret that the automotive industry is highly competitive and many have lauded Tesla for being able to enter such a highly-contested market as a complete newcomer. However, I would contend that Tesla did not enter the incredibly competitive automotive market, but rather the mostly uncontested niche subgroup of EVs. Now, as more producers are bringing products to compete in the same space, Tesla will face the brutal competition of automakers that it has been able to avoid since its inception. With competition growing faster than the demand for their product, Tesla will see a rapidly shrinking market share and greater difficulty selling its products.

Challenge from China

China's EV boom has already happened, making its market incredibly important for Tesla as well. However, unlike the rest of the world, China has relied mostly on domestic production to achieve this. With high tariffs on vehicles imported to the country, it makes sense that local producers would thrive, especially when their production is being subsidized as well. Imported vehicles account for a measly 3% of sales in the largest automotive market in the world. Because of this, China has seen its EV market thrive with fierce competition. However, this competition is only going to get more difficult to navigate. Supply is expected to triple from current supply levels, rapidly exceeding the growth of the EV market within the country, which is supposed to grow by just 11%-14% by 2022. With the prospect of exporting EVs from the country incredibly unlikely for the near future, all of this competition will be condensed within the country and create a dramatically oversaturated market.

China's local producers excel at creating affordable vehicles for the market that craves them. This is where Tesla may feel more pain. Already priced above the vast majority of EV options in the country, new subsidy cuts would disqualify Tesla's Model 3 from subsidies in the country. With entry-level SUVs deemed the most desirable, Tesla's luxury sedan is already not positioned well to fight against China's competitive market. Low costs are a large priority for Chinese buyers and, while Tesla may be able to do well in the luxury segment, for now, legacy automakers are launching their charge as well.

Being the second best-selling brand in China's EV market isn't something to ignore, but maintaining this seems dubious at best. The luxury EV market is quite a niche, as almost every other brand ranked on the top ten best-selling EV brands in China are affordable options. The only two exceptions are BMW and NIO (NIO), which ranked eight and nine respectively. This demonstrates that, as legacy automakers ramp up their EV efforts, Tesla will have an increasingly harder time maintaining current volume with too many options in a niche market.

Ramifications for Tesla

For quite some time now, Tesla has been selling every vehicle it produces as inventory exists as a result of delivery woes, not lagging demand. This has built quite a favorable reputation for the brand among investors, as analysts point to the company's ability to continue this demand through the future. However, I anticipate that Tesla will fail to sustain such high levels of demand as its competition mounts, oversaturating the young EV market with too many choices for a limited customer base. This is bad news for the future of the company. While Tesla forges on with aggressive growth plans, the rest of the automotive industry is going to begin taking customers away from the rising brand.

While it is clear that any increase in credible competition is bad for business, some skeptics of this thesis may point to Tesla's ventures into other avenues, such as autonomous driving, as a means to justify their valuation. However, with companies like Waymo earning valuations of just $30 billion, Tesla's monstrous $368 billion valuation is clearly based on far more than just autonomous vehicles. The basis of Tesla, an automotive company at heart, is based on the product it sells today -- cars. Without sustained demand for those products, the company will see its value begin to sink. With Tesla's days to cover at around 1.3 and a borrow fee of just .3%, Tesla's short proposition is looking fairly appealing. As such, I would recommend considering a short position in the company and would highly advise against initiating a long position.

