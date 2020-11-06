This week, the company finally came out of the dark with a very rich roadmap of future indications like stroke treatment and DNA repair that – despite being in early.

Clinuvel publishes its long-awaited Strategic update: Stroke treatment and DNA repair enter the stage

After achieving approval of Clinuvel’s Scenesse for the indication EPP in Europe in October 2014 and in the US on Oct 8, 2019, the sentiment around Clinuvel declined as investors were skeptical about

slow roll-out of Scenesse in Europe

little transparency on US roll-out

unclear path forward: what is next? Vitiligo?

On Oct 28, 2020, the company came out of the dark with a very precise strategic vision and roadmap that provides many of the answers investors were longing for – and also some surprising twists. The main highlight from their strategic update was that they now target five different medical needs with afamelanotide and its derivatives:

Erythropoietic Porphyria (EPP): A rare disease forcing patients to avoid almost all exposure to sunlight (esp. UV spectrum) due to inflammatory responses and immense pain Vitiligo : A rather common disease where patients have patches on their skin that lose their pigmentation Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP): A rare disease where UV-light exposure leads to strong lesions of the skin and promotes development of skin cancer DNA Repair: A larger group of indications that can be prevented if DNA damages (e.g. caused by UV irradiation) can be fixed (pre-cursors to skin cancer, …) Arterial ischemic stroke: Strokes caused by blood clots in the brain that cause motoric, cognitive and speech disfunctions (temporary or permanent) due to brain cells dying from too low oxygen supply



While EPP, Vitiligo and XP where already known and on the horizon for a longer period of time, the highest news value comes from Arterial Ischemic stroke and DNA repair, so let’s have a quick look into those two:

DNA Repair: Systemic effects with a powerful range of applications

Clinuvel has been introducing the term DNA repair in their communication slowly over the past months, but now became very transparent of what they attribute to afamelanotide’s capability to actually prevent DNA damages and repair damaged DNA.

DNA damage to the skin happens in acute situations like sunburns which increase the risk for future occurrence of skin cancer, and cause high oxidative stress on the skin cells. At the same time, DNA damage is a constant and cumulative effect on human skin when we expose ourselves to natural (SUN) or artificial (tanning beds) UV light. This exposure promotes the risk of skin cancer, and at the same causes the skin to “age” – in technical terms, loose its elasticity and develop wrinkles. The main two contributors to skin aging are smoking and UV light – while afamelanotide will not help on the first, it will definitely help on the latter. This is also the main reason why many anti-wrinkle/anti-aging cosmetics contain sun blocking ingredients like titanium dioxide.

While Clinuvel demonstrated the capabilities on a few narrow indications like EPP and XP, this will help to establish trust in a more wider use also for non-severe and finally even non-medical use cases, e.g. for non-prescriptive photoprotection, as laid out by the company in this chart:

Source: Clinuvel Strategic Update, Oct 29, 2020 (Link)

Arterial ischemic stroke: First route into central nervous system applications

The second, and quite game-changing new market to be addressed is on “Arterial ischemic stroke (AIS)” – an acute condition where the patient develops a blood clot that blocks an arteria in the brain, causing a lack of oxygen supply and finally death of brain cells. This leads to (partial) loss of motor or cognitive functions or loss of speech, requires a very long recovery period and leads to death of as much as 30% of all affected patients.

Not all kinds of AIS are within target for Clinuvel – the main target is to address blood clots in the so called “M2” level where alternative treatments fail. For this segment, that is approximately 40-50% of the 12 million arterial ischemic strokes happening globally every year – so globally an unmet need for around 5-6 million patients per year.

Clinuvel has just started a Phase IIa study to establish the safety of the drug in patients. The average success rate from Phase II to commercialization is 40% with a 2-3 years lead time for cardiovascular diseases (Source) – so there are still many risks along the way. At the same time, having followed the company for more than 10 years now, they have never voiced their convictions so confident as in this recent Strategic Update.

Modeling the impact: Monte Carlo shows fair value between 28-75 USD per share (vs. 14.21 on Nov 2, 2020)

As in my previous analysis on SeekingAlpha, I will use a Monte Carlo analysis to assess the fair value for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.

Main changes versus the previous models are:

Reduced target group for Vitiligo as Clinuvel has now narrowed down the addressable market to patients that show pigment loss in more than 40% of their skin surface

Introduction of Arterial Ischemic Stroke (AIS) with a success probability of 40% and an estimated treatment cost of 1670 USD per patient (from similar pricing of Alteplase, a stroke treatment from Boehringer-Ingelheim)

Introduction of DNA Repair as a non-prescriptive drug/application with a very large target market (assumed 3 bn people), but at a maximal penetration of 1% of that market (equaling 30 million customers globally) at 20 USD spend per year.

Here is an overview about all variable assumptions:

Source: Compilation and estimates by the author

This leads to the following development of business KPIs over time in the central scenario:

Source: Calculation (Discounted Cashflow) and visualization by the author

If we run these parameter sets for 100’000 iterations, we get the following probability distribution of the fair value per share:

Source: Calculation (Discounted Cashflow) and visualization by the author

The x-axis shows the fair value per share, the y-axis the probabilities. The blue line is giving you the probability of a specific fair value, while the orange line is giving you the cumulated probability (of all fair values below that point).

Median fair value (=Probability peak) is 40 USD/share (+ 183% upside vs today)

(=Probability peak) is (+ 183% upside vs today) The worst case (10% quantile) fair value is 29 USD/share (+ 102% upside vs today)

(10% quantile) fair value is (+ 102% upside vs today) The best case (90% quantile) fair value is 75 USD/share (+ 433% upside vs today).

To understand what is driving these results, let us have a look at the correlations between fair value and the different parameters (top 20 parameters, excluding equity costs & interest):

Source: Analysis by author

Compared to the last Monte Carlo analysis from Aug 2019, Vitiligo has been pushed down from the top ranks, mainly by AIS related parameters around the top line. While I believe I took a very conservative approach for pricing on AIS, this shows there might be a high upward sensitivity to pricing power on AIS.

Vitiligo has lost importance after being bypassed by the wide application field of AIS, but also because the company has reduced the addressable market to patients with more than 40% of their skin surface with pigment loss.

In total, we now see a far more mixed picture of different indications driving value, and that will give Clinuvel a more resilient profile against downside risks of single indications. At the same time, the systemic effects of their drug portfolio offer a lot of opportunity of other application fields as well.

Beyond the mechanical valuation: Risks & opportunities

While the Monte Carlo analysis gives a fact-based, but rationally cold picture of the company, we have to recognize the inherent risks of an investment in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals:

The company is very richly valued against their current fundamentals – so if none of the growth potentials materialize, the equity would be fairly valued already (assuming the EPP franchise will continue to grow, which is likely given the US roll-out progressing well).

Moreover, the fair value depends highly on the success rate of the different applications and the achievable reach within the target population. As all the indications rely on the same active ingredient (afamelanotide) and its derivatives, a general risk (e.g. safety issues) would put the whole portfolio at risk. As afamelanotide has been administered to patients more than 10’000 times over the past 6 years with no critical safety record to date, this risk would rather be in the low category.

Another key risk is the fact that the company has a track record of missing their self-defined timelines rather frequently. A part of this can be addressed to the struggles in getting a new drug to market against a lot of adversities – but investors need to make up their mind if they have the trust in the management team to deliver on their newly found optimism.

Conclusion

A Monte Carlo outcome of 29-75 USD/share as the 80% confidence interval would be a very much useless outcome if the company would be trading around 50 USD/share, and a lot would need to be done to narrow down the window of possible outcomes (if that would be possible at all) – and we would be back at growth stock investment based on hope.

However, we are in the unique situation that Clinuvel is currently trading around 14 USD, so even to the lower bandwidth limit reflects a 100% upside – if the company can turn their ambitious plans into results for patients and investors. So in this case, value-oriented investors can benefit from a unique growth opportunity.

Unhappy with these assumptions?

Why don't you try to find out the value on your own -with my recently published "Clinuvel DCF Dashboard" where you can change the parameters to what you deem realistic, and get immediate feedback on the impact on fair value - click on the image to try it out (you need to accept the "terms of use"):

The model is slightly simplified to the model used for the Monte Carlo analysis above, but you will get the idea. And just to remind you: This is not investment advice!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the UR9 (Frankfurt) stock in my private portfolio and in my social trading portfolio:

