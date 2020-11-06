Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matthew Hayes as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MamaMancini's Holdings (OTCQB:MMMB) has seen impressive top and bottom-line growth since its entered profitability in FY 2018. All of this while remaining a simple business selling meatballs and other Italian products in your local supermarkets. Their main selling point is the health benefits that it has over its competitors. As you can see in the figure below, MamaMancini's has a stark nutritional advantage compared to its peers.

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

While meatballs aren't the sexiest business in the world, these meatballs are doing their best impression of a SaaS or semiconductor company. With revenues growing at >30% and multiple clear growth drivers ahead, this company should continuously grow earnings in the mid-teens or higher for the next decade.

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

Where MamaMancini's differs from high-flying SaaS and semiconductor companies is in valuation and digestibility. Unlike an AMD, you can get MMMB without paying a 60+ multiple. Best of all, you also won't find yourself on up at 3 a.m. trying to digest the competitive advantages that AMD's Ryzen 5 3600k CPU with 12 cores, 3.8 GHz base clock, 4.4GHz boost clock, 95W TDP, 32MB cache (L3), 16+4+4+4.0 PCLe has versus Intel's I7-8700k CPU with 12 cores, 3.7 GHz base clock, 4.7 boost clock, 95W TDP, 12MB cache (L3), 16, 3.0 PCLe.Those of you who know what any of that last sentence means regarding computer performance, congrats, you might be able to find better investments than MMMB. If you didn't, join me in looking into MamaMancini's exceptional growth.

Where's the growth coming from?

MamaMancini's has grown revenue by over 30% a year using a three-headed strategy, and an extra growth driver is coming online near the end of FY 2021.

Operates primarily on the "perimeters of stores"

New Store Penetration

Increased presence at penetrated stores through additional SKUs

Entry into foodservice business (End of FY 2021)

Perimeters of stores

MamaMancini's primarily operates in what could be called the "sweet spot" of the supermarket. As consumers get busier and busier, they are increasingly looking for fresh products sold on stores' perimeters. Management has found that these areas are growing at an 8-10% rate across supermarkets nationwide. When combined with the health benefits over their competition, Mama's meatballs have seen their sales increase rapidly. Simply put, MamaMancini's operates in the "sweet spot" of supermarkets that are already experiencing organic revenue growth.

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

New Store Penetration

MamaMancini's has substantial opportunities in the coming years to increase store and geographic penetration across the board. As you can see in the figure below, some of the largest supermarkets like Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Target have seen very little penetration and could prove to be a significant growth driver in the future. In-fact just by going to the company's investor relation page, we are bombarded by new customer authorization on 10/14, 09/16, and 08/31.

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

Additional SKUs

MamaMancini's has a diverse and growing portfolio of products that encompass all things meatballs and Italian. With 26 different products (SKUs), the company can still further penetrate stores they are in by adding additional products from its portfolio.

Just within the last year, they announced a partnership with Beyond meat to serve meatless meatballs to their customers. This should only enhance the company's strategic position in the consumer mind as a health-conscious alternative to the ordinary dinner.

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

Upcoming Growth Driver: Entry into Foodservice business

The upcoming entry into the foodservice industry should see revenue meaningfully accelerate in the coming years. Once the entry into the foodservice industry is complete MamaMancini's will have doubled its current addressable market while creating a new revenue stream the company hadn't had to this point. The CEO has thrown out that the company expects it to deliver 10 million in revenue by 2022. The bulk of the revenue is expected to come from Italian restaurants, Hospitals, and Cafeterias.

Healthy Financial Footing

The balance sheet has improved dramatically over the past year, with all key metrics pointing in the right direction. In the first half of 2020 alone, 800k went towards paying down their debt. With how the business is currently operating, I would expect they'll reach net-debt positive in 2021.

Valuation

MamaMancini's is currently trading at 19x 2021 earnings, which seems cheap for a business growing as fast as it is. If you compare this to some of the dominant food companies that possess "best-in-breed multiples" such as Hormel or McCormick, you will see a stark difference. Not only is MMMB noticeably cheaper, but it's also growing substantially faster.

Now when you have clear undervaluation like this, it leads you to ask why? Besides the obvious reason that Hormel and McCormick have less inherent risk considering their size and history, I have identified three reasons why the market is hesitant about MMMB:

The company trades on the OTC market, which offers less visibility and liquidity. The company has repeatedly stated that they plan on up-listing from the OTC market to the NASDAQ in late 2020-early 2021. So we should expect this issue should resolve itself very soon. There is only one analyst covering the stock as of right now. Due to the lack of coverage, investors are inherently more skeptical. This skepticism is amplified by the fact MamaMancini's debuted to the markets with sky-high promises that it's only now starting to deliver on. Lumpy sales, as seen in the figure below, have caused the company's revenue growth to look fluky. Of course, doing proper due diligence will lay out why revenue was flat in FY-16 and FY-19.

Management directly attributed FY 16's disappointing growth to the strategic exit out of 25% of their account base that did not meet what they deemed acceptable margins.

Management attributed FY 19's disappointing growth down to a couple of one-off events. Publix asked for MamaMancini's to extend their products' shelf life, which took a while to implement. Sam's club also reduced their inventory from 10 weeks to 2 weeks, which saw MamaMancini's miss out on a healthy chunk of sales. Giant Food Store's parent company Ahold also reorganized its sales organization, which significantly reduced sales for six months before rebounding

Image source: MamaMancini's Investor Deck

Acquisition target?

Management clearly agrees with my assertion that the stock is undervalued as they have "engaged" investment bank B.Riley to seek strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This would include the possible sale of the company. It is my full belief that MamaMancini's would be a desirable acquisition candidate, even at a significant premium to the current share price. A company with a more extensive distribution network would be able to plug MamaMancini's into numerous stores almost overnight and see a massive uptick in sales. Since the CEO and majority owner is 72 years old and has multiple times stated that he would be open to selling the company, I view this as a definite possibility.

Conclusion

In the day of Software companies trading at 100x earnings, it can be challenging for more traditional value investors to find companies that fit the "growth at a reasonable price" niche. With MamaMancini's, we see explosive revenue growth north of 30% with a well-incentivized management team executing on all front. Trading south of 20x Forward earnings, I believe this company is a textbook example of "Growth at a reasonable price." With the company only having reached profitability in FY 18, the balance sheet is a little unimpressive. However, the increased profitability seems to have gotten the company back on the right track.

I expect both up-listing to the Nasdaq and an entry into the foodservice industry happening within the next year. Both of these could serve as a catalyst that sees the company share price appreciate significantly. The company's possible sale is on the table, which could see investors reap a significant premium to the current share price.which

All-in-all, I find these shares attractive at any price below 21x projected 2021 earnings ($0.19) while would signal the company is worth double its current price of $2.00. I believe that at 21x earnings, the company would still have substantial appreciation potential, especially if it became a target for acquisition.

