The very factors that have made it succeed in the past may keep it from playing the role that traditionally is assigned to Consumer Discretionary companies--surging when economies recover.

In my most recent article I looked at Vanguard's Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) only to discover that its old-fashioned definition of "Consumer Staple" did not make it a way to invest in companies that provide the essential products today's consumers will keep on buying no matter what the economy was doing.

That made me wonder whether some of the stocks I would have expected to find in that ETF were to be found in Vanguard's other consumer ETF, the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (VCR), so I decided to check out that one.

VCR Has Been A Stalwart Performer in Good Times

VCR has been around since 2004. As should surprise no one, it took a big hit during the height of the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, since consumers cut back on discretionary purchases during hard times. The chart below compares its total return during the financial crisis with that of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX), which I use instead of the index itself as it was the cheapest way of investing in the S&P 500 at the time.

VCR's vs VFIAX Total Return in 2007-2009

Source: https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/arcx/vcr/performance

Once the Financial Crisis abated, those who held on to VCR were rewarded with juicy gains. It outperformed the S&P 500 a little more each year over the last decade.

VCR - 10 Year Performance Compared to S&P 500

Source: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VCR/charting?interval=10Y

That out-performance was there not only for those who bought in 2004-2009, but holds up when you look at every time span since 2009 except one--the March 2020 correction. The graph below shows how, at the bottom of the correction, on March 18, VCR dropped 30.02% compared the the S&P 500's drop of 21.47%. But as you can also see, it quickly recovered.

VCR Performance Nov 2019- Nov 2020

Source: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VCR/charting

Can VCR Provide the Same Outperformance During The Next Recovery?

To answer this question, we have to take a close look at what is actually in this ETF now. That's because, as is the case with most index funds, its holdings change, often twice year, so that the stocks that were in the ETF in 2009 and performed so well may not be the stocks that are in the ETF now. Not only that, but Vanguard changed the index provider it uses for VCR in 2018, which forced it to reconstitute the fund with a slightly different set of stocks.

What's In VCR Now?

The current index the ETF follows is the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index. Vanguard describes this as "a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap U.S. stocks in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those manufacturing and service industries that tend to be the most sensitive to economic cycles. [Emphasis mine]"

Furthermore: "Its manufacturing segment includes the following industries: automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparel, and leisure equipment. The services segment includes hotels, restaurants and other leisure facilities, and internet and direct marketing retail companies."

Vanguard breaks out the sectors for us. VCR's value is made up of 28.3% Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, 11.1% Home Improvement Retail, 10.8% Restaurants, and 8.10% Automobile Manufacturers. None of the other sub-sector's share rises above 5% of the ETF's value, though three separate sub-sectors that are closely related, Apparel Retail, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods, and Footwear when added together make up to another 11.4%.

It is when looking at this list that I started to wonder--and to wonder in the same way that I had at the stock selections in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) . It was like entering a time warp and finding myself back in 1950. "Consumer Electronics" make up only .50% of VCR's holdings. "Computer & Electronics Retail" make up only another .80%. I could have sworn that most people's idea of "leisure equipment" would include a decent amount of electronic gear--Apple Watches, gaming systems, fitness trackers, and the like, to say nothing of the infrastructure needed to accommodate them, including high end smartphones and streaming services.

As I mentioned in my earlier article, the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF did not include any electronics, cell phones, cell plans, online gaming, or streaming subscriptions either.

Leisure, as defined by VCR, seems to tilt towards eating out, shopping, and visiting the Casino. The 1.3% total that the Computer and Electronics sub-sectors added together made up of VDC's Value was less than the 2.3% of the VCR made up of Casinos and Gaming.

Obviously, it was time to look at the specific holdings that make up this ETF and see exactly what companies' stock it holds.

Strange Holdings for a Consumer Discretionary ETF

As usual, to do this I downloaded as much information as Vanguard will give me about every one of the ETF's 289 stock holdings (found here) and ran their tickers through FASTgraphs to see what more I could learn about these companies. The top 30 stocks displayed in the chart below make up fully 70% of the value of the entire ETF. Though there are 289 stocks held by the ETF, the bottom 146 stocks make up only 7% of that value.

VDC's Top 30 Holdings as of Nov 2, 2020

There's a lot to pick apart here, but the overall theme for me, is, just as it was for VDC, that this index is still defining the Consumer Discretionary using criteria that do not match up with consumer behavior in the 21st century.

Apple (AAPL) is nowhere to be seen, nor are makers of computer games, or online companies offering sports betting so yes, this index does not seem to have entered the 21st century. Streaming services are omitted, too, though for-profit schools are included.

The ETF does hold the stock of 6 casinos and several companies that manufacture gaming machines for casinos. For those not into gaming, the other stocks identified as being in the GICS Industry "Hotels Restaurants & Leisure" sub-category (as reported by FASTgraphs) that were not hotels or restaurants included only a gym, a racetrack, three cruise lines and eight resorts. Supplementing these, the separate "Leisure Products" category includes quite a few gun companies, as well as the makers of children's board games and toys, boats, off-road vehicles, bowling supplies, and golf equipment. Welcome to 1950!

When we examine the top 10 stocks in the index, we see that Amazon (AMZN) dominates VCR, making up 21.43% of its total value. I had wondered at why Amazon had been excluded from the Consumer Staples ETF. Now I have to wonder at how it could be allowed to pollute the Consumer Discretionary ETF, since much of Amazon's profits come from the sales of Consumer Staples including the full range of products found in the grocery stores and superstores that are otherwise included in the Consumer Staples ETF, not to mention that it owns the Whole Foods grocery chain.

But it doesn't take much thought to realize that the huge role Amazon plays in this ETF, is likely to explain much of VCR's historical out-performance.

Amazon Total Return Compared with VCR Over the Past 5 Years

Source: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/VCR/charting

But that inclusion is very problematic, because Amazon's reliance on the sale of Consumer Staples means VDC is no longer a true Consumer Discretionary ETF and hence can not be expected to behave like one when the economy recovers.

And Amazon is not the only company with a significant presence in this ETF that is heavily dependent on the sale of Consumer Staples rather than Discretionary purchases. The Top 10 stocks in VCR also include Home Depot (HD) and Lowes Cos Inc (LOW), retailers who sell a lot of non-discretionary product. Yes, you can buy a fancy new kitchen or carpet from them, but most people who go to these stores go for the non-negotiable items needed to repair their homes. A new sink or toilet, roofing, or replacement windows are not discretionary purchases when the old ones have stopped functioning.

Target (TGT), which is also in the top 10, and Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), which just miss it, are three more companies whose product mix includes a lot of staples. I pointed out in my previous article that I was surprised that the dollar stores were not included in the Consumer Staples ETF, and I am surprised, too, that they do appear here. Whatever logic puts them there does not explain why Walmart (WMT) is not included in this ETF and is found where it belongs, in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

New cars are discretionary items, which would explains Tesla's presence--and dominance--in VCR where Tesla is the third largest position in the ETF. But through some fuzzy logic, used cars retailers like Carmax (KMX), companies making and selling new and used replacement auto parts,like LKQ (LKQ), Genuine Parts Co (GPC), and and tire companies, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co (GT) and Cooper Standard Holdings (CPS), are also included, even though it is hard to see how buying a new alternator, finding a fender for your 2003 Ford Focus at the junkyard, or replacing a blown tire is a discretionary purchase.

If you aren't sure about whether a company really is selling discretionary items, observe places where complete lock downs are occurring and check out whether retailers selling those goods have been closed. If they have not, it seems safe to conclude that a significant amount of what they sell is considered to be essential, which makes those retailers and their product lines Consumer Staples.

The companies that seem to me to rightfully fall into the discretionary category are furniture companies, sit-down restaurants, hotels, gyms, cruise ships, vacation destinations, and yes, casinos. The luxury retailers and producers selling upscale clothing, jewelry, and footwear are also discretionary, but not those providing essential clothing like winter coats, children's shoes and clothing, snow boots or work boots.

Using this gauge, we see that the index does hold the stock of many truly Consumer Discretionary companies do show up in this index, though many, if not most of them, are small. One hundred and ninety of the stocks held by VCR have market caps below 5 billion. Sixty stocks have market caps below 1 billion.

Unfortunately, because this is a cap weighted index, Amazon, Home Depot and Tesla have such huge market caps, that they dwarf most of the true consumer discretionary companies you might want to invest in as a recovery play. Your $100 investment in the ETF buys very little of many formerly profitable companies in the index that sell products and services that are truly discretionary.

The $100 that buys you $21.43 worth of Amazon buys only a nickle's worth of America's Car Mart (CRMT) or Dave and Busters Entertainment (PLAY). It buys you 3 cents worth of Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH), of middle class home builder Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH), and of 18 other companies. In fact, it buys you only a dime's worth--or less--of each of the 164 companies which each makes up only .10% or less of the value of the ETF.

Though VCR holds 289 stocks, the bottom 145 stocks in VCR contribute only 7% of VCR's entire value. This means that if half of those bottom 145 stocks were to double you'd only see the ETF's NAV rise by a $3.50. And that rise that would be more than wiped out if Amazon or Tesla's prices ever adjusted even slightly downward.

Many of These Companies Have No Earnings and Dangerous Debt

Before a lot of these companies can dream about having their share price double, they will have to survive business conditions unlike anything any of us have ever seen during a long lifetime. We are in a recession right now that is hitting many companies in the true Consumer Discretionary sector with a sledgehammer.

Usually when I analyze an ETF I look at P/E ratios to get a general feel for how inflated the prices of the constituent companies might be. But when I looked at the companies in this Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF , that approach failed, because a shocking number of them had no earnings--75 companies, to be exact--which is 26% of all the stock in the ETF.

Vanguard lists the ETF's P/E ratio as 35.7, but unlike what we saw as the case in the dividend-centered ETFs I have covered in earlier articles, these high P/E ratios are not high because investors have bid up the stocks' prices to unusually high levels, but because these battered companies earnings are abysmal. This includes much of the restaurant, hotel, resort, cruise and casino sub-sectors, with upscale retail following close behind.

Because of the stress these companies are under, many of them have credit ratings in the junk category--or no credit ratings at all. Of the 152 companies that do have credit ratings, 37 have debt rated BBB, which the lowest tier of investable grade. The rest are Junk. Sixty have debt rated BB, and 43 are rated B. Two are rated CCC, or extremely close to default.

Debt matters here. More than half these relatively small companies have long term debt that is greater than 50% of their capitalization, too. As the pandemic drags on, its likely that a significant number will declare bankruptcies that allow the company to continue but leave stockholders behind.

Though here, it must be noted that the top-heaviness of the ETF comes into play, because if half of the smaller stocks in the ETF went bankrupt, it would only cause a 3.5% decrease in the NAV. And because the top stocks which make up so much of the ETF are so heavily tilted towards selling staples, not discretionary purchases most of them may hold up fine.

So Is VCR A Recovery Play?

When you look at this ETF's holdings, there is a lot of blood on the streets, but the outsize role played by the top 10 stocks means that the recovery of those beaten down stocks, should it happen, will be muted by whatever happens to Amazon, Home Depot, and the likes of Dollar General. Since many of those stocks have shot up precisely because their companies are selling necessary consumer staples, not discretionary purchases they may retreat if the economy bounces back.

That is not to say VCR isn't a good ETF. If Amazon and the rest of the companies that dominate it continue to do well, it may continue to outperform as it has since 2009. It just isn't going to be outperforming because its full of companies that consumers favor mostly when they have money in their pockets. If you buy it, buy it because you like the mix of consumer-facing companies it holds that will do well in good times or bad, not because you think it will make outsized gains if or when the economy recovers from the current recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.