Phoenixes Rising: 3 Future High Yielders

There's no doubt about it, COVID-19 has had an enormous and unexpected impact on the US economy. It's one of those things that you can't really avoid talking about.

As investors, we are keenly aware that disruptive events create a lot of new risks. Things that were not really a concern before are suddenly very important.

Disruptive events also bring opportunity. The best time to invest is always at the bottom. Buy low, sell high is a bit of common sense wisdom. You want to buy at the lowest price, and sell at the highest price to get the maximum profit.

Unfortunately, actually identifying the lowest price and the highest price is easy only in hindsight. The market is driven in the near term through sentiment. For something to be low priced, by definition, means it's unpopular. If it were a popular stock to buy, more people would be buying it and the price would be high.

So it can be said that at the point that a price is the lowest is the point when most investors are the most pessimistic on the fortunes of the company. On the other hand, the point where the price is the highest is the point where investors are the most optimistic about the future performance of the company.

If you want to buy at the bottom, by definition you need to be buying when most of the market is pessimistic. This is often much easier said than done. Today, we take a look at three stocks that historically have been dividend payers and have been extremely hard hit. Investors have an especially dim view of them.

Trading near their lows, the market is clearly pessimistic. One reason is that these three have all suspended their dividends. We want to consider why the market is pessimistic to make sure it isn't right, and we want to look at what it will take for these picks to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes and resume paying dividends.

Pick #1: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Preferred

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a mall REIT. The preferred shares PEI-B (PEI.PB) PEI-C (PEI.PC) and PEI-D (PEI.PD) have dividends currently suspended. We are very proud that in our Preferred Stock Portfolio of more than 50 recommended preferred stock picks the vast majority continued paying their dividends without disruption. Of the handful that did suspend, most have resumed dividends and paid all of the missed payments within six months.

Only two companies have suspensions currently and PEI is one of them. Interestingly, PEI did make the May dividend, so as of today, their dividend has only been suspended for two months.

Like most mall REITs, PEI was impacted negatively by COVID-19 when many of their tenants were unable or unwilling to pay rent in April. Retail businesses that were shut down by government orders didn't have the cash-flow to pay their rent. Enclosed shopping centers were the hardest hit, cash flow was cut in half.

Source: NAREIT

Additionally, PEI had some asset sales in progress that have not occurred. Some were only delayed and are expected to occur next year. Others, like their sale-leaseback of several malls, the counterparty backed out of the deal.

The good news is that rental payments have been improving substantially, and in September, PEI actually received 108% of monthly rent as several tenants made payments for back rent. In October that trend continued with collections at 127% of billings as tenants caught up on back rent. Overall, from April through October, they collected 74% of rent and improving.

However, the damage was done and PEI had liquidity issues in August. Concerns that those issues might lead to bankruptcy weighed on the share price and PEI suspended all of their dividends as a condition for a bridge loan.

There's light at the end of the tunnel as PEI recently announced they have reached a recapitalization deal with 80% of their credit facility lenders. The credit facility is the only recourse debt that PEI has. Not only are the lenders willing to refinance the existing debt, they are willing to offer an additional $150 million.

PEI telegraphed its willingness to force the restructure if the balance of the lenders do not agree:

If the Company is unable to secure the support of the remaining lenders holding less than 20% of the debt, it may need to complete this restructuring through a prepackaged reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The purpose of such a process, if necessary, would be to implement the agreement that already has the support of over 80% of the Company's bank lenders. As such, the Company expects that any prepackaged reorganization process would be expedited, and that it would have no impact on shareholders, suppliers and other trade creditors, business partners, or other stakeholders, all of whom would be unimpaired.

On Nov. 1, PEI did file for bankruptcy, filing for a prepackaged bankruptcy that follows the RSA. At the time of filing, the prepackaged plan had the support of 95% of the lenders. That tells us that the lenders certainly have a lot of confidence in PEI's ability to continue servicing their debt and the value of the underlying assets. The loan holdout, Strategic Value Partners, owns 5% of the debt and apparently thinks that the lenders should get equity in the company. With 95% of the lenders supporting the RSA, and all of the lenders being part of the same class, the path to approval should be fast. In fact, the hearing to approve the RSA is scheduled for Nov. 24.

The dividend for the preferred shares will remain suspended for the balance of the year as they likely do not have taxable income in 2020. However, in 2021, as tenants resume paying normal rent, PEI should resume regular dividends due to REIT rules requiring the distribution of most taxable income. We believe it's very likely that PEI will have some taxable income next year. The preferred are cumulative, so when PEI resumes paying dividends, all missed dividend payments will be paid in full.

While PEI preferred are not paying dividends right now, investors can buy at a large discount to par, enjoying potential upside of 400% and a yield on cost over 25% when dividends are resumed.

Pick #2: EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a REIT that focuses on the entertainment space with a very large portion of their revenue from movie theaters. The movie industry essentially ground to a halt in 2020, with movie producers being unwilling to release movies being afraid that nobody would pay to see them and movie theaters struggling to open with no major movie releases. This creates a "chicken or the egg" problem. Theaters need new movies to draw viewers, while movie producers want to see viewers in seats before releasing a movie that might be popular.

We are confident that this issue will eventually be resolved as people become more comfortable with being in public places. What's not known is whether EPR's formerly largest tenant AMC Entertainment (AMC) will be able to avoid bankruptcy.

With Q3 revenues of $119 million, down from $1.3 billion in Q3 2019, AMC is hurting. They expect to be out of cash by the end of the year unless something changes or they can raise capital. It's very likely that AMC will be filing for bankruptcy in the near future.

This has already had an impact on EPR's share price and more downside when AMC files is possible. However, EPR is very well positioned to manage an AMC bankruptcy. EPR ended last quarter with nearly $1 billion in cash, which is approximately twice their annual gross revenues. They are only burning cash at $4 million/quarter, so they can afford to wait.

A bankruptcy does not mean that every AMC location shutters their doors and is closed forever. AMC made almost $5.5 billion in revenue in 2019. Their infrastructure is worth something, and the properties that AMC rents from EPR is part of that infrastructure.

An AMC bankruptcy can take many paths, but the end result is not really in doubt – some entity is going to take over the leases for their locations and will be showing movies in them next year. It might be the current AMC lenders with equity in the new company, maybe a competitor or third party makes a bid and buys the companies assets. The leases with EPR are one of the assets. That means they will be paying EPR rent. The new tenant should have less debt and be a financially stronger tenant than AMC was.

The movie theater space will see a recovery. All you need to do is look at what happened in China where box office has flourished lately and occupancy caps have been raised, proving that with time and safety guidelines, audiences will return to theaters in vast numbers.

Theaters make up 46% of EPR's revenue, so the recovery of the movie industry will have a very positive impact. In the meantime, 92% of EPR's non-theater properties were opened in Q2, so rental collections will be up substantially in Q3, providing EPR the time they need for the recovery.

Additionally, Callaway Golf (ELY) is merging with EPR's largest non-movie tenant Top Golf. This provides TopGolf access to the public markets and should make them a stronger tenant and increase the value of EPR's properties.

The current price of EPR is factoring a very grim scenario creating a great buying opportunity. We expect dividends will resume when movie theaters resume showing blockbusters.

Pick #3: Colony Credit

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) is a mortgage REIT that's managed by Colony Capital (CLNY). Before COVID-19, CLNC had started the process of internalizing management, as well as cleaning up their portfolio separating it into a core portfolio that they intended to hold and a legacy portfolio that they intended to sell. The legacy portfolio was full of things like hotels and underperforming assets.

With the COVID-19 crash, the internalization process was paused. CLNY holds a large stake in the common shares, and while CLNY still wants to exit their position, they do not want to do so at such a large loss. We expect that eventually internalization will still happen as CLNY is going in a digital direction with their new CEO, and CLNC does not fit that new direction at all.

CLNC also has a new CEO, Michael Mazzei, President of Ladder Capital (LADR) from 2012-2017. Despite COVID-19, CLNC was able to continue selling some of their assets and only has $0.67 of book value in their legacy portfolio while maintaining their core assets. As of Q3, book value is still $14.53, and they have $3.33/share in unrestricted cash.

Source: Colony Credit – Q3-2020 Supplement, November 5th

CLNC ended Q3 with $438 million in unrestricted cash on hand. A very sizable war chest as they had $69 million in cash on hand at the end of 2019.

CLNC suspended their dividend in order to preserve cash and ensure that they would be able to meet any margin calls. Unlike many of their peers, CLNC was not forced to surrender any assets to margin calls. Being able to maintain their assets, they will benefit as the prices of credit risk investments rebound.

Considering that defaults remain much lower than expected, CLNC might have taken a more conservative approach than was necessary in hindsight, however, we believe that preserving the balance sheet was exactly the right move. CLNC will resume the dividend when they redeploy their cash on hand. CLNC intends on resuming their dividend in 2021.

In the meantime, CLNC is trading at a staggering 65% discount to book value. Additionally, their assets can be monetized as evidenced by CLNC having monetized the majority of their LNS portfolio over the past year. CLNC is easily going to see its price double in the next year, and even then would be trading at a decent discount to NAV.

Paying out 5% of book value would be an incredibly conservative payout ratio for an mREIT, and that would result in a 14% yield for investors at $5. We expect that when CLNC's dividend resumes, it will be at least $0.70/year, and very easily could be higher. CLNC is a stock that has 100% capital gains upside and a 14%-plus yield when dividends resume, even using very conservative assumptions.

Conclusion

Investors frequently become wrapped up in what's happening right now. If a stock's price is down and they have a loss, it's labeled as a "bad" stock. Yet we know from history that some of the greatest opportunities arise from stocks that have fallen a substantial amount. When the market was pessimistic on REITs in 2009, it was the single best time to buy REITs for over a decade.

Investors who looked at stocks that had fallen 50%, 70% and even 90% and made a level-headed appraisal of the companies, and recognized which were headed for certain bankruptcy and which were ridiculously undervalued, saw incredible returns from those picks.

Typically, we are dividend-centric investors. Our investment philosophy is focused on receiving regular cash flow. These three stocks are not currently paying any dividend. However, all three are very likely to resume dividends within the next year. As REITs, all three are required to pay out a large portion of their taxable income. So the real question that needs to be answered is whether they are likely to have taxable income next year.

We can invest today at bottom-feeder prices and when dividends are resumed the yield on capital will be more than enough to make up for the wait. When these companies resume their dividends, their prices will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and reward the patient investors who were able to look past the immediate difficulties and see the big picture.

