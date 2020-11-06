Stocks Rally, Unperturbed By Election

Stocks rallied this week, first on anticipation of a "blue wave" that would bring much-needed stimulus, then on expectation of a split government that would prevent an incoming Biden administration from enacting more ambitious policies.

Equity markets flattened a bit on Friday even after a non-farm payroll report that beat estimates, but it was still a historical week. The S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 1% for four consecutive days and 7.4% Monday through Thursday. The Dow Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) gained 6.5% for the week, as did technology stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Winners & Losers

Healthcare insurers were one big winner, with Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) rallying 31% and 17%, respectively, this week. In Cigna's case, the gains were partly due to earnings that beat estimates.

Marijuana stocks rallied after voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota voted to legalize recreational marijuana. South Dakota and Mississippi voters also approved measures to legalize medical marijuana. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) that tracks the industry gained 14% this week. Shares Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) doubled, with Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) also booking double digit percent gains.

Losers were almost entirely earnings related. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares dropped about 20% on the week. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declined about 19%. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) gave up about 6%.