The pandemic has completely eroded the strength of airlines and it also seems that the pandemic is accelerating industry trends. One of those industry trends that's being accelerated seems to be the phase out of bigger jets, and I believe that we might even be seeing the upper bracket of what's considered too big coming down. At the same time, we also are seeing hesitance among airlines to permanently decommission aircraft as they put the aircraft in long-term storage. Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCPK:AFRAF) and British Airways already have removed the Boeing (BA) 747 from passenger service, but the same decisions have not been made for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 where Qantas and British Airways have placed the aircraft in long-term storage pending market recovery. I believe that there's a big chance that none of these aircraft will actually be coming back in the fleet.

Source: Luchtvaartnieuws

Somewhat counterintuitive, I believe that the pandemic has effectively killed the second hand market for the Airbus A380.

Flow to second hand market

The reason why my statement about the second-hand market for the Airbus A380 being killed is counterintuitive is because from supply side there has been an increase in retirement activity. Air France accelerated the phase out of nine jets, while Lufthansa accelerated the phase out of six jets. So, we had an unanticipated early supply of 15 jets and previously there already had been five removals from Singapore Airlines (resulting in four net additions to the second hand market), one from Emirates and one from Air France. Effectively, the super jumbo fleet to be picked up increased from less than 10 to more than 20 aircraft. So on supply side there was no problem.

Only second-hand operator waves goodbye

The problem, however, arises on demand side and that's really unsurprising because the Airbus A380 always had troubles on the demand side of the equation. The business case for factory-new Airbus A380s always has been a challenging one, and with an early termination of the program it puts pressure on the second-hand aircraft market for the type because so few of them have been built.

For the majority of the airlines, the Airbus A380 was just way too big while it missed some efficiency drivers to improve yields. So, you won’t find a lot of airlines that are looking to operate second hand Airbus A380s. The only airline that believed in the second-hand Airbus A380 is HiFly. HiFly provides wet lease operations for other airlines and in that sense it depends on other airlines for its income. With demand collapsing, even a second-hand Airbus 380 has been proven too big and HiFly has decided to let the lease expire after the agreed three years.

What does it tell us? It simply tells us that the erosion of demand for air travel is so big that even with flooding the second hand market with A380s, effectively decreasing the value of the jet and associated leases, there's no fundamental support for the Airbus A380 and that's not a surprise because airlines are accelerating the phase out of jets because of the same market realities that HiFly is facing. Putting it simple: An already unsuccessful plane that's being disposed as it's proven to be too large to effectively deploy is not going to be become more attractive in a downturn in the industry or HiFly can’t make the Airbus A380 work for the same reason that forces airlines to either permanently or temporarily decommission the aircraft.

An unsuccessful market

So, the Airbus A380 even as a second-hand market aircraft is not a desired aircraft. The move from HiFly to lease one was ambitious. Last year, the airline was looking to receive a second aircraft in 2020 but obviously the pandemic ruined those plans. HiFly has called the aircraft a success. All of that suggests that HiFly was able to successfully deploy the superjumbo. However, I do have some doubts about that. There aren’t many airlines operating the Airbus A380, so the market for which HiFly could deploy the Airbus A380 is small. Airlines with aircraft the size of the Airbus A380 have enough capacity to replace one when needed. On top of that, while many airports have been made compatible with the Airbus A380, deploying one as a substitute is challenging.

Somewhat ironic is that HiFly was able to operate flights on behalf of Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) with the Airbus A380 because the Boeing 787, the aircraft that pushed the Airbus A380 out of the market, was having issues. Rolls Royce has been coping with issues on the turbofans powering the Boeing 787 and those issues were so severe that it triggered long groundings of parts of the RR-powered Boeing 787 fleet around the world. So, Norwegian leased the Airbus A380 and what happened was that the aircraft successfully carried out the flight but the gates suitable to deboard passengers were all occupied. At least on one occasion that let to the Airbus A380 having to wait for the gate to become vacant after landing in New York. So the Airbus A380 as an aircraft that can be leased is not an overwhelming success because it potentially requires an airline to reschedule the flights outside of regulars hours, which is not always possible.

So, I wouldn’t mark the Airbus A380 a success in wet-lease operations, because its size can be restricting in more than one way and the Airbus A380 only came in play when Norwegian had to ground all of its Dreamliner aircraft for engine replacements. That hardly is a strong case to build wet-lease operations on. I actually doubt that even without a pandemic, HiFly would have added a second Airbus A380 simply because the market for this aircraft is extremely small and operating just one aircraft of the type does make little sense as it means economies of scale are not realized.

Conclusion

Due to the current downturn in the travel industry, some airlines are accelerating phase out of the Airbus A380. It creates an increased supply to the second-hand market potentially pushing down the value of the Airbus A380. That decreased price tag could have made the Airbus A380 attractive or less unattractive, were it not that the aircraft are being disposed due to the huge collapse in demand. So, supply is there but demand is not and it has forced HiFly to remove the Airbus A380 from the fleet after the lease-term has been completed, and possibly even before that it would have been ambitious for HiFly to keep the Airbus A380 in the fleet. So, it looks like the Airbus A380 has yet another demand problem. First it was the low demand problem for big aircraft, now it's the low demand for air travel that effectively seems to be killing the second hand market for the Airbus A380 in its roots and it confirms the thoughts I had years ago that with an unsuccessful primary market, the secondary market cannot vitalize either. To some extent you could say the pandemic has killed the secondary aircraft market for the Airbus A380 before operators could prove the naysayers wrong on the market opportunities for the superjumbo.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 35% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.