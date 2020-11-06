Price targets from $15 to $21 do not reflect a positive story for a company beginning to emerge from pandemic abyss.

Analysts are generally bearish on MGM due to over-focus on long ramp ahead to recovery of convention and group business on the Las Vegas strip.

“Sometimes when fortune scowls most spitefully, she is preparing the most dazzling gifts… Winston Churchill

There can be little dispute that the above quote can easily be applied to the devastating twist of bad fortune that has fallen upon mankind by the ongoing destruction of life and economies from the pandemic. The collateral damage of this disaster continues to wreak particular havoc globally on all businesses dependent on mass public assembly: Sporting events, movie theaters, live shows, retail stores and of course in our little corner of the world, casinos. While this COVID-19 emperor of all headwinds, as I have dubbed it, imposes its will despite all efforts at protocol defense by managements, many analysts of the sector continue to weigh in on the stocks as if fortune’s scowl was permanent.

Is it seemingly endless? Will its aftermath usher in a new, yet to be discerned era of massive migration from brick and mortar visitation to a mobile phone world of customers in pajamas, taking a shot on an iGaming or sports betting site?

Regardless of the unprecedented once in a century pandemic scowl, obliterating the valuations of the stocks in the sector, analysts continue to publish reports using the same metrics to stocks they applied pre-pandemic. So we still get projections of revenues, earnings, betas and PTs based on best efforts to inform investors. But in the end they constitute little more than a roll out of "what ifs" spitting from computer modeling. And as such in my view, they have limited value and can tend to distort what is far more important—the duration arrival of recovery. The gritty fact is that nobody knows what the pandemic has in store for the time lines just ahead.

These what ifs are what will really play into how sector stocks will fare going forward:

What if there's a third wave?

What if the long-awaited family of vaccines fail late stage clinical tests and are delayed by six months? What if the current estimates of their arrival in sufficient quantities to inoculate billions of people fall short and confer the long hoped for herd immunity relief?

And if the worst-case happens, how long will the formidable cash piles of most casino operators continue to dwindle to the point where solvency can get real scary, say two to three years down the road. That’s the bad news.

Now the good news.

The good news is that there are indeed, dazzling gifts awaiting investors with the gut level sense to see that current analyst outlooks founded on traditional pre-pandemic metrics are non starters. They serve a need of course, but have their limitations too in this weird era we are now living through.

We need to add a new metric cycle: The headline roll forward on pandemic news Mr. Market seems to respond to headlines in an almost predictable pattern.

For example: The standard modeling approach has produced a series of analyst forecasts that have essentially cast the shares of MGM Resorts International Inc. (MGM) into the rubble of PT no-man’s land. We see one-year targets in the $15 to $21 range against the shares trading at this writing at $21.84.

Data by YCharts

The 52-week range is, of course, pandemic heavy, running from a low of $5.90 at the outbreak late last winter to a high of $34.64 pre-pandemic. The P/E at 7.51 is hardly encouraging against an EPS (ttm) of $2.48.

The stark facts unquestionably induce no pomp pom twirling.

MGM’s recent 3Q20 earnings release showed a loss of ($1.03) against an analyst forecast of –($1.06). Revenue came in at $1.3b, producing an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($48.8m). These numbers show some recovery from 2Q20 of a loss of ($104m) on revenues of $331m.

Forward revenue forecasts hung around $9.51b for 2021, largely reflecting these basic expectations:

Continuing lagging recovery of group and convention business bookings for Las Vegas strip properties where half of MGM’s revenue originates in normal times. Some observers do not see robust recovery in convention and group business until 2022 to 2023. So by extension does this mean the stock will languish until a near normal convention component is reached?

Or, as I believe, we will see positive pandemic headlines as the second wave abates that will buoy bullish sentiment on the stock. MGM stock will ride higher on such news because its price remains stuck in PT nowhere-land largely due to pandemic-related issues tied to a lack of Las Vegas strip convention arrivals.

At the same time, we see gushing pomp pom waving reports on stocks with a strong element of sports betting. To wit: Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) which has been given PTs that defy logic. Penn, as we have written on SA, is a fine company, moving its sports betting initiative through its equity partner, Barstool Sports. At writing, Penn was trading at $65.42 up $5.69 largely on the expectations of some regional property recovery revenue levels (MGM’s experienced the same) but mostly due to the fevered response to sport betting catalysts. Thusly, analyst bullishness has sprinkled holy water on the stock with a consensus PT that runs $74.64.

Regional realities

(Below: MGM National Harbor Maryland, a regional gem that has momentum.)

Source: MGM corporate archives.

According to AGA studies, the top five US gaming markets are these:

Market 2019 revenue

#1 Las Vegas strip: $6.5b

#2 Atlantic City 2.7b

#3Chicago metro 1.9b

#4 Balt/Wash 1.8b

#5New York metro 1.4b

Total $14.4 to $14.6b rounded.

Total US commercial casino revenues $43.6b. MGM has major properties in four of the top five US markets representing more than 30% of the entire US market. (Note: Tribal casinos revenue ranges from $28b to $30b.)

Sports Betting as a catalyst

(Above: BetMGM is on a tear moving up to #3 in New Jersey with an 18% gain in market share since January.)

The American Gaming Association’s estimated revenue growth for sports betting is projected at $15b to $20b by 2025. We think this is a good number based on what we know now: 19 legal states probably growing to 38 by then. It assumes sports bettors will have an average spend per head at ~$60.

MGM’s existing database has 34m members to which it can cross market sports betting in its 10 active states. In September, BetMGM snared an 18% share of the NJ market, doubling since January.

Since June of 2018 (a month after the PASPA court decision), legal sports betting in the US has generated $27b in handle, which has produced $1.878b in win at an average hold of 6.8%.

New Jersey, which has risen to rank second nationally after Nevada in the sport betting handle, provides us with proof that MGM has taken dead aim on rising to the leadership tier of sports betting apps. Last summer, its JV with UK’s GVC Holdings PLC (L:GVC) BetMGM announced it expected to invest $450m in technology and marketing to gain market share.

Since then in New Jersey alone, its app has leaped to #3 ranking of 17 sports betting platforms just under #1Draft Kings and #2 William Hill. In its recent earnings call management noted this growth in market share by increasing guidance on its revenue forecast for BetMGM for 2021 from $130m to $150, to $160m.

It also anticipated operating sports books in 10 states where it now has sports books/betting authorization. By the way, note here that about 20% of NJ action comes from bridge and tunnel crossers from New York and within he state, the two big racetracks generate the biggest single action producers. Both the Medowlands, and to some lesser extent, Monmouth race tracks, draw heavily on New York origin betting action.

So if we apply the same hot anticipation over the growth of sports betting to 2025 that has sent Penn share PT’s skyrocketing, what could this mean for MGM? To me it means that Penn shares are overvalued and MGM shares undervalued.

Let’s take the AGA’s $20b projected 2025 number and estimate a 10% share of market for BetMGM based on today’s positioning. That would translate to a revenue flow of $2b. MGM in total achieved 2019 revenue of $12.9b. So if we assume that by 2025 the company’s revenue has at best returned to 2019 levels, plus the anticipated $2b from BetMGM, sports betting will contribute ~19% to that total. More likely, revenue will have grown beyond 2019 due to a resumption of normalized growth in the Macau market where MGM has two properties.

So standard analysis on the one hand is telling us that a PT of over $72 for Penn has a case sprung from its sports betting future under the Barstool brand, but on the other hand doesn’t see such a glowing future for MGM at this point despite its very bullish growth trajectory for BetMGM.

Macau

3Q20 MGM reported revenue was up 19%. Adjusted EBITDA was up 28% y/y. Occupancy at its two properties was running 93%. MGM China’s share of market reached 9.5% up from 7.9%, the highest in five years. 86% of its business in the quarter came from mass play. VIP has been slower in returning but that will change as the second pandemic wave eases early next year.

(Below: The design forward Cotai property propelling market share increases.)

Source: MGM corporate archives)

Macau revenue for October ran to $900m, still deeply mired in pandemic woes, yet showing a steadily shrinking percentage of decline y/y. At its height, Macau was 95% down, October saw that figure down to 70% down. No time to uncork the champagne bottles of course. But as news of second wave contagion begins to wane late winter, we expect that deficit against 2019 to continue narrowing. Positive vaccine news any time from next month to next spring will provide tailwinds to the shares of the entire Macau sector.

And the fact that MGM apparently, according to analysts, will continue to wallow in the low 20s, it should have a more dramatic upside ramp on favorable headlines.

Analyst forecasts are valuable in their way, but no longer as valid as moving gaming shares up or down with their conclusions as they might have been pre-pandemic. The new boss that moves the sector one way or another are pandemic related headlines - both negative and positive. The metrics that count now are good or bad news on the pandemic front.

By 3Q21 it's reasonable to say that as such headlines broke, the casino sector is more likely to see northward spikes earlier that the prophets of doom who periodically tell us that nothing will come close to a return to “normal” before 2023. That’s not the point. The point is that there are operators in the sector so well positioned to move north on news as it unfolds that to put out PTs like those alluded to for Penn for example, is to be selling old wine in new bottles - with all due respect.

By the nature of its business model, pandemic performance and positioning for positive outlook over the next six months, we see MGM as undervalued.

BetMGM’s rise to the #3 top sports betting site in NJ and more to come as they spread to 10 active states.

All properties now open, regional properties moving to black.

Continuing shrinkage and reduction in cash burn in Macau.

New management sees organic growth with no expectations of acquisitions in the foreseeable future though there will be properties on the block. Note: Las Vegas Sands reportedly in early talks to sell its Las Vegas assets. MGM management not involved nor does it expect to get involved. Prior to the top management change I had been ambivalent about MGM, citing what I believed was a diffused, buying spree and no clear vision going forward. Since the accession of a new CEO and tighter focus on everyday operations and more control at property level, I have turned very bullish on the company.

The company’s ~$7b cash pile, enough liquidity to take it well past any worse case pandemic calendar going forward.

$450m-plus in cost savings achieved, most of which will remain in place post pandemic.

Long term debt ~$11b is comfortably serviceable under most forward market trends.

It's the only major global US based casino company still targeting one of the three Japan IR licenses to be granted. Due to delays by government there, realistically no mammoth casino project is likely to rise there before 2026. But news of an MGM winning bid sometime in mid 2021 would be a major headline catalyst for the stock. MGM has a 50/50 JV with Japan’s consumer finance giant Orix Corporation (NYSE: IX

We are valuing the shares by 2Q21 at $38.50 taking into account that standard metrics have not really measured the built in operating values and near term upside of the stock relative to many peers.

MGM in brief may well be one of the dazzling gifts hiding behind scowling fortune. Thus we call it a strong buy.

