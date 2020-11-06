Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is set to announce earnings on Friday, November 13th, and we believe the company will post very strong results compared to their last quarterly earnings report. In mid-July, we published an article stating that we were bearish on Nathan's Famous due to many different factors, including the risk related to how the pandemic would affect events such as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and the major sports leagues' games. While much of the coronavirus risk still remains, we have seen a dramatic shift in the sports scene, which in turn ultimately benefits Nathan's Famous in the long run.

(Nathan's Famous Market Chart - Seeking Alpha, 2020)

The stock has dropped a few percentage points since we posted in mid-July but has remained relatively stable in the last few months.

The sports world turned around much quicker than everyone thought

When sports started shutting down in the middle of March, Nathan's Famous had very little opportunity to sell items through their 'Branded Product Program' because virtually nothing was happening. Fast forward a few months, there was still uncertainty as to whether or not the NFL was going to have a full season, and if the NBA Bubble was going to work. Needless to say, we surely overestimated the amount of time it took for fans to get back into stadiums. College football games are also seeing increased capacity at their games, with many teams announcing a capacity constraint of around 25%.

Currently, many NFL teams are also allowing fans into the stadium at a certain capacity rate. It's a promising sign to see that even teams that play indoors are allowing fans again - the New Orleans Saints have plans to allow up to 15,000 fans by the end of the calendar year. This may also allude to the fact that NHL and NBA games will also have fans for their upcoming season, as we are certain that the commissioners of these two leagues are closing monitoring the situation in the NFL and are eager to replicate the football league's current success.

This is incredibly important given that Nathan's Famous' primary revenue stream is selling their products directly to sports venues under the 'Branded Product Program' or 'BPP'. The more fans are allowed back in the stadium, the more demand there will be for Nathan's Famous' products. We expect sales (which directly comprises of BPP sales) for Q2/2021 to be very strong, with a target of above $10M.

Since Nathan's Famous' 'Branded Product Program' also caters to other venues such as shopping malls and movie theaters, the fact that the re-opening process is already well underway for these types of venues suggests that Nathan's Famous is well on its way back to their Q1/2020 figures of $20M (Nathan's Famous 10-Q, 2020).

Nathan's Famous saw a substantial increase in license royalties revenue and this trend won't go away any time soon

Given that Americans are spending more time at home and preparing more meals, Nathan's Famous saw an increase of 20.6% in license royalties revenue. A large portion of this uptick is attributed to increased sales of hot dogs at Walmart and Sam's Club. We believe that their strategic partnership with John Morrell & Co will continue to remain strong, and as more Americans brace for winter, there should be a steady incline in license royalties revenue moving forward for the next few years. Nathan's Famous has most likely discovered many new customers since the start of the pandemic and will receive more revenue per customer. The re-start of sports could also contribute to increased sales, given that hot dogs and french fries are traditionally associated with sports-related home gatherings.

(Nathan's Famous 10-Q, 2020)

We are also pleased with the fact that the accounts receivable figure, specifically the franchise and license royalties portion, is not of material amount. It is also a positive sign that allowance for doubtful accounts ratio has not seen an extreme increase since Q4/2020.

Nathan's Famous has a very strong balance sheet and we expect the company to maintain its dividend and positive net income for the foreseeable future

Despite the pandemic, Nathan's Famous' net income only dropped 25% in Q1/2021 and was able to maintain its dividend compared to the previous year. We believe that since the worst of the pandemic is over, we would not be surprised to see an increase in dividends declared per share within the next year.

(Nathan's Famous 10-Q, 2020)

Nathan's Famous has a current ratio of around 8.2x, with most of its current assets being cash. Investors should not worry about the potential consequences of long-term debt given that the company has proven to be a profitable business even during the toughest times. For reference, the interest expense was only about 32% of income from operations in Q1/2021. We do not expect the company to need to issue new debt for the foreseeable future unless it saw an amazing opportunity. Regardless, given market rates and its proven track record, the company may even be able to secure a lower rate than they achieved in 2017, which was 6.625%. Long story short, the company is in a very strong financial position and there is quite limited downside from this point. Nathan's P/E ratio of 17.7 is very fair and the 2.72% dividend compliments the long-term growth potential very well.

(YCharts, 2020)

Long-term risks from our previous article still exist

While we have flipped the script and entered a bullish position for Nathan's Famous, we are still aware that changing consumer interests, especially when it comes to health-conscious trends, can affect long-term demand for Nathan's Famous' products unless there was a dramatic change in product offering. Nathan's Famous is heavily dependent on its supplier John Merrell & Co, and complications with this particular relationship may have a material impact on financial performance. Moreover, there is no shortage of competition, especially in the hot dog space.

In summation, we are pleased with how quickly sports have turned around, and Nathan's Famous would be one of the first companies to benefit from such events. There is potential for upside in the short and long term given that we expect to see a total revenues boost of around 20-40% as compared to Q1/2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.