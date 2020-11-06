Founded in 2006, by Curtis D. Hodgson and Kenneth E. Shipley, Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) is a leader in the "manufactured housing" industry. The company went public on. December 14th 2018. Currently, it's founders continue to lead the company with Curtis D. Hodgson serving as president and CEO with Kenneth E. Shipley serving as chairman of the board.

The Legacy Housing Corp is a fairly straightforward business. The company has three manufacturing plants in the United States; two in Texas, and one in Georgia, and it sells the homes produced at these plants to various consumers. However, as the company successfully expanded, it has also begun to diversify its business model.

Land Grab

In 2018 and 2019, Legacy began investing in land throughout Texas with the intent to develop these properties into manufactured housing communities and subdivisions (shown below). Currently, then company is moving through the permitting and planning stages on these projects, but I fully expect these projects to be an accretive investment opportunity as they progress.

First, the values shown above are the prices paid for the land, not the market value, which has now appreciated in many cases. In fact, the 400 acre parcel of land is located near the new Austin Tesla (TSLA) plant, and has appreciated significantly in value.

Apart from the market value increase, I believe these communities are a savvy move for Legacy Housing from a financial standpoint. By developing the land and preparing it for new homes to be moved in, the company is essentially building a pool of demand that it can control. In the event of a market slowdown, the company could leverage the excess demand from these communities and keep its factories running at an optimized rate.

Currently, management is expecting dirt to start flying on at least one of these projects in 2020, with revenue hitting the Income Statement later in 2021.

Customer Financing

When Legacy Housing sells a manufactured home, it can happen via a few different avenues: direct customer purchases, through its own retail stores, through third-party retailers, and to Mobile Home Parks. In short, depending on the avenue, the company has the opportunity to finance the sale of its home to the customer.

In effect, the company sells the home to the customer, who gives Legacy Housing a down payment. For the remaining balance, Legacy receives a loan receivable for the customer for the remaining principal balance, which also details the interest payments. This principal balance of the loan receivables sit on the balance sheet as an asset, while the interest income from the loan is recorded as revenue.

Currently, Legacy Housing is pursuing a unique strategy where it is building up these loan receivable assets, while still maintaining a conservative leverage profile. In essence, rather than borrow from a lender at a certain interest rate, and lend back to the consumer at a higher interest rate, as is common in the car dealership industry, Legacy chooses to fund the loans using its own cash. With so much money being invested into loan receivables, Legacy Housing's Book/Value per share is an important metric into valuing the company.

Since it's IPO, we have seen the book value per share increase by 25% to $9.87 per share, while the stock price has only increased 11% to $13.53. From this perspective, its valuation has become much more reasonable during its life as a public company.

Similar to land which is put on the balance sheet at cost, these loans are also kept on the balance sheet at the principal balance of the loan. Therefore, in my opinion, the book value per share is actually understating the true worth of the assets, since if Legacy Housing were to sell the loans, they would likely garner a premium.

For example, Legacy currently has $107M of net consumer loans on its balance sheet, which it has determined to be worth $123M at fair value based on a discounted cash flow model. This represents a 14% potential gain on the assets, primarily due to the high interest income attached to the loans. Applying a similar methodology to their receivables due from Mobile Home Parks, and their $120M outstanding principal balances could be worth at least $132M (assuming a 10% gain).

Valuation

When we think about Legacy Housing's valuation, we need to think about the company in two ways: (1) the value of its loan portfolio (2) the value of the operating business.

Legacy Housing has an Enterprise Value of $364M. This is derived by taking its market cap of $327M, and adding in debt of $38M, and subtracting $1M of cash. However, Legacy also has roughly $250M of loan receivables, which it could liquidate in the open market for cash rather than hold. In that scenario, we would see the Enterprise Value fall to $114M, as the cash pile would balloon to $251M.

In that scenario, the $114M Enterprise Value would be the worth of the remaining manufactured housing production business. But does that valuation make sense? In the table below, I removed the revenue and cost related to the loan portfolio, so as to isolate the results of the housing production business. In the first half of 2020, Legacy Housing generated $9.3M of operating income, which was down slightly from the comparable period of 2019 where it generated $10.7M. Therefore, assuming a conservative estimate of $20M of annual profit from this business line, Legacy Housing's EV/EBITDA multiple would be a rock-bottom 5.7x.

In my opinion, that adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple should be at least 10x in order to better reflect the strength of its core business, successful management team, and successful operating history. Thus, even without assuming any meaningful improvement in revenue or earnings, the stock price could increase significantly as the multiple re-rates.

Conclusion

Legacy Housing has a strong balance sheet, ample growth opportunities, and a moat in the form of their profitable financing operations. After stripping out financial assets from the valuation, one of the best companies in the industry is still trading at an extremely reasonable level. I believe the company, its founder-led management team, and long-term shareholder base combine to create a solid long-term investment opportunity.

In Buffett-speak, Legacy Housing is a wonderful business at a wonderful price.

