Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) CEO Jason Brown On Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Joe - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital

Rich Howard - Boiling Point Resources

Andrew Bond - AGP Alliance Global

John White - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evolution Petroleum First Quarter Fiscal 2021 earnings release conference call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments following the remarks. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Joe, Chief Financial Officer of Evolution Petroleum. Sir, the floor is yours.

David Joe

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Evolution Petroleum's earnings call for our fiscal first quarter of 2021. We will discuss operating and financial results for the quarter. And I am David Joe, CFO for the company. And joining me on the call today is Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A little bit of housekeeping. If you wish to listen to today's call, a replay of today's call, it will be available shortly by going to the company's website and available until December 6, 2020.

Please note that any statements and information provided today are time sensitive and may not be accurate at a later date. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements of management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are listed and described in our filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those expected.

Since detailed numbers are readily available to everyone in yesterday's news release, this call will primarily focus on key results, the continued volatility in oil prices and impairment write down we had this quarter and a typical update on operations and plans for - remaining plans for fiscal 21, including capital spending.

I would now like to welcome and turn the call over to Jason Brown.

Jason Brown

Thank you, David. Good afternoon everyone, and thanks for joining us today on Evolution's first quarter fiscal 20201 earnings call. The first quarter fiscal 21 has continued to be challenging. And although we at Evolution have found ourselves to be quite effective in the remote working arrangement, I know we're all getting a bit fatigued and look forward to better days ahead. To that, I again wish you all the very best and staying safe as we all continue to negotiate this uncertain social and economic time together.

As you know, it continues to be a particularly difficult time in the oil and gas sector as global COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the balance of oil supply and demand. We continue to monitor the state of COVID-19 making decisions to best protect our employees’ health. In order to ensure our financial security, we have continued to focus our efforts on implementing additional cost cutting measures to better protect our investors.

We remain well positioned to take advantage of potential opportunities that arise and are focused on our ongoing strategy to create long term shareholder return, as evidenced by our long-standing dividend program.

With that, I'm pleased to announce that our 28th consecutive quarter issuing a cash dividend for our first fiscal quarter of 2021, we recorded revenues of $5.6 million.67% increase from the prior quarter. We ended the quarter with $19.8 million in cash and remain debt free with an undrawn bank revolver that we recently have redetermined to $23 million and extended that revolver for additional three years.

We continue to concentrate our focus on cash flow and total shareholder return. We provide an attractive cash return to shareholders and with paying our 28th consecutive dividend, we've now returned more than $71 million in cash dividend since the inception of the dividend program in December of 2013.

In July of 2020, Denbury Resources the operator of our interest at Delhi field announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement and under Chapter 11 bankruptcy code in Texas.

On last quarter's call, we mentioned that we thought this would ultimately be positive for EPM as it would speed up the process for them to be able to put capital to work in our field, which we need. On September 18th, Denbury announced that they had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and completed their financial restructuring. This is another meaningful step towards freeing up capital to be spent on projects at Delhi that will increase production. We are encouraged by our continued conversation with Denbury and believe the Delhi Phase 5 expansion will begin later in our fiscal 2021. We further expect the resumption of historically beneficial conformance expenditures to arrest the decline of current production, improve the CO2 flood performance. It is also important to note that during Denbury’s Chapter 11 filing, EPM was not affected in terms of continuity of payments to Evolution or operational at Delhi field.

Before turning the call back over to David, I would like to comment on David Joe’s upcoming retirement as previously announced on Wednesday and congratulate him for over 15 years of dedicated service to Evolution Petroleum. David has served in a multitude of roles during his tenure at Evolution and has been an integral part of our continued successes. David will remain on board until the end of the year to help seamlessly transition our investors, our business processes and our core institutional knowledge that there's little to no disruption for our business.

Our board, our team and I'm sure investors, join me in thanking you David, for your time, your dedication to this company and for your friendship. We have enjoyed having you as a colleague and wish you all the best as you move to pursue other adventures in retirement.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David to run through our financial highlights and then I'll wrap the call, speaking briefly about our strategy and outlook in the M&A landscape. David?

David Joe

Thanks Jason. It's been a real pleasure and honor to work for Bob Herlin and the board of directors, its dedicated employees, both current and past, and to serve the company's shareholders for quite a few years now. I remain confident in the asset portfolio and the strategy of the company moving forward. I plan to remain an interested shareholder for many years to follow.

I will now like to share some more details regarding our financial results for the first quarter ended September 30. Again, please refer to our press release in case you missed it yesterday afternoon for full details on the quarter and be on the lookout for our 10-Q to be filed soon.

As Jason already mentioned, we had revenues this quarter of $5.6 million, which was largely attributable to increased oil prices, which average about $37 per Harlin barrel. Average daily net production was down about 4% this quarter to 18.41 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to continued suspension of CO2 purchases at Delhi, along with NGL plant downtime in maintenance and some unplanned power outages.

Although production was down, we are encouraged to see increasing realized commodity prices for both oil and NGLs quarter-over-quarter. It should be noted that LLS pricing has been volatile this year, and the historical stable premium to WTI at Delhi is currently a deduction, as Delhi’s realized oil price is approximately $2.20 per barrel below WTI in the quarter ended September 30.

Unfortunately, until the global macro environment for oil demand improves, I expect this trend to continue in the near term. In part due to that and due to the low oil price environment, we realized in March 2020, through May 2020, the companies ceiling tests for the book value of our producing properties was adversely affected.

For the first time in the company's history, Evolution recorded a significant non-cash impairment charge in the amount of $9.6 million pretax. Per prescribed rules of full cost method of accounting a quarterly ceiling test is performed and calculated using the trailing 12 months first day of month average oil prices.

Based on this test, our ceiling was less than our netbook cost, hence the required impairment. This result reflected a lower average benchmark WTI oil price in the current quarter, about $41 a barrel, and the absence of a higher year ago quarter average price about $56 per barrel, which no longer impacts the 12-month trailing average oil price computation used to derive the estimated discounted future net revenues from production of crude reserves.

Impairments can take - taken a variety of forms in our industry, for example, some of our peers have taken impairments for changes in their current development plans for crude, undeveloped locations or impairments related to expiring lease expirations or impairments for reserve performance provisions based on, well results. Evolution is not likely to have any of those issues, largely due to our Proved Developed Producing dominant reserves and high percentage of those proved reserves being produced.

The non-cash impairment in this quarter is largely attributable to lower oil prices. Barring a substantial oil price increase, we will likely need to record impairments in the coming quarters as well, as the higher average oil price from fiscal Q2 of 2020 rolls off.

While this accounting measure has affected our book value in the near term, we remain confident in the long-term value of our long-life low decline asset base. Because of the impairment write down, the company will benefit from a lower DD&A rate going forward.

Lease operating expenses in the current quarter increased about 4.9% to $2.4 million and. This was primarily due to increased activity at both Hamilton Dome field and Delhi field as prices have increased and stabilized. We expect LOEs to increase at Delhi in the coming quarters now that CO2 purchases have been restored at Delhi, upon the completion of the pipeline repair on October 26.

Our G&A expenses inclusive of non-cash expenses increased about $260,000 to $1.3 million for the current quarter, which is about the normal recurring G&A rate. The increase in G&A is primarily attributable to the prior quarters reduction of compensation incentives accrued earlier in the fiscal year 2021.

On the income statement, you will see an income tax benefit increase to $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a higher current quarter pretax loss driven by the impairment. At September 30 the company continues to carry a receivable for income tax refunds of approximately, $3.1 million for previously reported enhanced oil recovery tax credits. Net loss for the quarter was $7.1 million or approximately, $0.22 per deluded share, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

The company incurred about $189,000 on capital projects in the first quarter, primarily at Delhi for reentry, capital maintenance and plug-in projects. We do anticipate field activities to pick up slightly with conformance work overs and maintenance projects. All projected capital expenditures for the remainder of fiscal 2021 are expected to be funded by operating cash flows and existing working capital.

During the three months ended September 30, the company funded operations, capital expenditures and cash dividends with cash generated from operations. Working capital increased $0.5 million to $21.5 million at quarter end.

The company was able to preserve its balance sheet and generate positive cash flows through a combination of increased total revenues. Previously announced reduction of dividend rate dividends paid out in various cost cutting initiatives partially offset by $1.2 million realized loss on our derivative contracts.

Our liquidity position remains strong, with $19.8 million in cash and undrawn credit facility, which was recently extended for additional three years to April 24 and redetermined $23 million, subject to financial covenants. Despite the challenging calendar year, we remain, we continue to maintain a clean balance sheet and remain in an excellent financial position. This concludes our review of financial results and operations for our fiscal first quarter ended September 30.

I’d now like to turn the call back over to Jason for some final remarks.

Jason Brown

Thank you, David. As announced earlier this week, in conjunction with David's upcoming retirement, the board has appointed a new CFO to be his successor effective November 18. Although I won't go into all the details of his background, I will say that we are very excited about Ryan Stash coming on board.

He comes to evolution from Harvest Oil and Gas Corporation, where he served as Vice President and CFO since October of 18. Prior to joining Harvest, Mr. Stash spent 11 years in energy investment banking group for Wells Fargo Securities here in Houston. And several years prior to that, as an auditor at Ernst & Young, he's a rare combination of investment banker and CPA, big four auditor with public company CFO experience. He earned his MBA, a master's in professional accounting and a bachelor's in business, all at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. We're excited to find such a thoughtful and experienced financial executive as Ryan carry on the torch that David has carried so well for evolution in their next chapter.

We look forward to integrating a skill set and experience into our team as we look forward to grow our asset base and our dividend. In addition to David's retirement and announced last week was the -- our board member and audit committee chair, Marran Ogilvie has elected not to stand for reelection. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and thank her for her years of service at Evolution's board of directors.

Details of these changes can be seen in our recent file Form 8-K report. It's a priority for us, as we said before, to invest in the working relationship we have with our operators. I continue to be pleased with the relationship and dialog we've been able to have with both Danbury and Marriott regarding our assets and cost option optimization initiatives.

We're very happy to see purchase CO2 volumes start to flow into Delhi once again. This will bring some very much needed pressure, support and bring some of that oil production back. Although it may take a few months, we should start seeing the benefit of new CO2 volumes as they helped to bring reservoir pressures back to previous levels. We should arrest the abnormal decline we've seen in oil production over the last six months, and we expect to start to see an increase in production gradually through the remainder of our fiscal year.

The CO2 volumes are currently about 65 million cubic feet Dome, a day. As you recall. Historically, we've averaged in the 80 to 85 million a day of purchase volumes. Denbury will ease those volumes back up over the next six months and may even be able to increase those volumes as high as one 100 million cubic feet a day for some period to sort of make up volumes. And of course, all of that is subject to prudent operational integrity of their pipeline

At Hamilton Dome, we still have about 20%of the production shut in. That's about 30 wells. And would you not expect those to become economic enough to reactivated prices below about $45 of WTI sustained, as you recall the differentials there are not as good as Delhi and the operational costs are higher per barrel as well. That being said, we're very happy with the operational team at Marriot who are using this opportunity to maximize cost cutting processes and operations in the field, much of which we anticipate will be permanent captures. They have brought on two wells in September and exceeded production expectations, which is also great news.

Looking at the future of our current assets and based on recent discussions, our expectations are that the emergence of Denbury from the restructuring process will bring about the resumption of conformance work over projects which are very helpful, as I've said in arresting the decline of our current production. We expect expenditures related to conformance to run approximately in the 600,000 to 800,000 remaining in our fiscal year. I think last quarter we reported we had on budget about 750,000 to 1 million.

We spent a couple of hundred thousand in the first quarter, so we don't really have any anticipated changes and we're kind of still on target for that and the remainder of fiscal 21. In addition, the company has planned and still does where expenditures of approximately $1.9 million, again that’s net to EPM in fiscal 21 to begin the development of phase five at Delhi. We'll find out more at our annual working interest holder meeting with Denbury in January.

But at this point, as we understand it, Danbury's plan is to commence this program in the spring of 2021, which is our fiscal fourth quarter. Phase V development costs are expected to total $8.6 million net to us in total, with $3.7 million to be incurred in fiscal 2022 and the remainder of that over the next two years. These projects all focus around the strategy of continuously extend the life of our reserves and have been very successful over the past few years, largely addressing the natural decline.

Finally, although we're very pleased about the forecast of much needed additional capital investment and the current assets, we continue to selectively look for opportunities where we can take advantage of our financial position and add additional assets that will further grow and diversify the company. We're seeking additional, low production decline, long-lived reserves to add or assets that will contribute to our dividend for many years to come.

We're seeing some price stabilization and that encourages us. Over the last couple of weeks, it's been a little bit influx, but that's led to several new deals. We started to see a number of recent transactions. We're confident our acquisition strategy moving forward and the financial stability of our company to take advantage of these opportunistically. We're in a great position and I look forward to the future of Evolution Petroleum.

With that, I think we're ready to take some questions. Operator, please open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Grampp with Northland. Please state your question.

Jeff Grampp

Good afternoon, guys, and congrats, David, on the retirement. Hope you enjoy some well-deserved time to yourself.

David Joe

Thanks, Jeff.

Jason Brown

Hi Joe.

Jeff Grampp

Jason, maybe on the acquisition front, I'll start there, can you touch on kind of what you're seeing deal flow wise? You know, I guess particularly curious on maybe generically kind of asset characteristics. Are you seeing more interesting things of the Hamilton Dome type or I know in the past you said gas could be interesting in certain circumstances and that, you know, pricing there's obviously firmed up? So just kind of curious generically where you guys are seeing maybe a little bit more interesting deals across the spectrum?

David Joe

Sure, I appreciate that. Well, we've been working fast and furious on a number of different strategies. As I've said, as you and I have talked before and I've said before on these calls, we're interested in both oil and gas. We like assets like Hamilton Dome, and Delhi, because they are loan life oil, and oil is going to be down right now. But if we can get a purchase, it might be a good time. And we would enjoy profits over the next couple of decades because we're pretty bullish long-term on oil. Right now, it’s pretty tough.

The landscape there with oil, with those types of assets are -- it's still tough right now. The stabilization has now gotten people to the table to do some transactions, but particularly in the private space as a public company, our company is measured every day, the private space. They still have a view of what their assets are worth. So, there's a little bit of market therapy that's going out there. We're starting to see some deals that have gone on the market for a while and not transacted, so they’re coming back for second round, which is real positive.

The antithesis of that to us, we've said before, we're also interested in gas in a regionally probably specific area. And as we've talked about, we like East Texas, North Louisiana, anything that kind of keeps us in that one pipe down to Sabine Pass. Eventually they’re drilling out west or will kick back up. So, we kind of want to stay not competitive with that. And if you get too far away, it's a midstream marketing game.

So, we're digging into East Texas to look for some gas and we’re actually seeing some pretty interesting opportunities there, non-marketed and negotiated. So, there's a lot of things about gas we like in the sense that it's once it gets to pass its initial decline, it stabilizes in a long, flat decline and the lifting costs are very low, much lower than oil. So, we like it for that reason, too.

Jeff Grampp

That's helpful. And a follow-up, maybe to not let David sneak-off without putting him on the spot on the call. It seems like you guys had historically kind of moved to a cash taxpayer status and it's kind of been a little bit choppier in the last few quarters. Just kind of wondering what we should what we should think about in terms of kind of the split between deferred versus current taxes for you guys going forward.

David Joe

Yeah, that's a good question, Jeff. And so, given the outlook for oil prices going forward, unfortunately, you know, one would project that evolution won't be making profits based on shipped prices. So, like you said, as you pointed out, we've been a cash payer, unlike many E&P registrants. It's hard to project going forward. You know, we're already off to a rough start this first quarter, but I would expect we're not a cash payer in this fiscal year, at least, as I see it today.

Jeff Grampp

[00:07:38] Okay, and if oil prices were to rise measurably to a point where you guys are, GAAP profitable, should we expect cash taxes to return then? Is it a symbol of that?

David Joe

Yeah, I believe so.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks for the time guys.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from Richard Howard with Boiling Point, please state your question.

Rich Howard

Yes, you almost answered my question in the second pass there. So, I see this current asset of the taxes. Do you anticipate that that cash will actually come in?

David Joe

Are you referring to the income tax receivable?

Rich Howard

Yes, I am. On the balance sheet.

David Joe

Yes, it's our expectation that we are going to get the income tax refund from the federal taxpayer. And there may even be a state refund buried in there as well. But the majority of it is a federal income tax return from and as all the current tax credits taken from previous two years of returns.

Rich Howard

So, what is your tax basis of a barrel of oil production? Can you give me just a So, rough ballpark on that?

David Joe

I cannot give you a number I don't have that number off the top of my head, Richard. I don't I don't -- I'm not sure that's a number I could disclose publicly.

Rich Howard

Okay. That's fine. Anyway, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Bond with AGP. Please state your questions. states requesting.

Andrew Bond

[00:09:42] Good afternoon, Jason, David, thanks for taking my questions, Andrew. Hey, so great color on the M&A. So that question was already asked, but just wanted to get an idea. Are you able to provide the gross production volumes like you have in quarters past, or can we expect to see that in the filing when it comes? I know you all don't really report a breakout of production by field, but just trying to get a better sense of production and prices net to happen between kind of Delhi and Ham Dome?

Jason Brown

Andrew, that information is in the 10-Q. We hope to be filing that today or if not today then Monday.

Andrew Bond

Perfect. Thanks very much, Jason. And congrats on another [Technical Difficulty].

Jason Brown

Okay. Great.

Operator

Our next question comes from John White with ROTH Capital. Please state your question.

John White

No question from me. I just wanted to tell David Joe congratulations and have really enjoyed working with you. And thanks for all your help for some of my stupid questions over the years.

David Joe

John, thank you for that. Let's have lunch when time permits. Enjoyed working with you as well.

John White

Let’s stay in touch. Thank you.

David Joe

Thanks John.

Operator

And it looks like that was our final question.

Jason Brown

Okay, well, we sure appreciate you guys joining us for our Q1 fiscal 2021 call and we look forward to updating you on December -- I'm sorry, in early February with our Q2 results.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.