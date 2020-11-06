Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) CEO Joseph Jolson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 11:00 AM ET

William Alvarez - Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Jolson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Richard Buckanavage - President

Paul Johnson - KBW

William Alvarez

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in this conference call to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. I'm joined today by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Jolson and by Richard Buckanavage, our President.

Before we start, I'll provide a disclaimer regarding any forward-looking statements that we make during this presentation. This presentation contains forward-looking statements which relate to future events, or Harvest Capital Credits' future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently-filed and report on form 10-K and quarterly report on form 10-Q. Harvest Capital Credit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein unless required to do so by law.

Now, I'll turn the call over the Joe.

Joseph Jolson

Thanks, Bill. Our third quarter results exceeded expectations in part due to the payoff of Clean Tech [ph] which accelerated our deferred fees into the quarter. As we have delevered our balance sheet, our net investment income will continue to be adversely affected until we can grow our investment portfolio once again. On a positive note, our net asset value per share was relatively stable in the quarter and our weighted average risk rating improved modestly despite the payoff of one of our larger one-rated credits in the period. In addition, one of our nonaccrual loans GNC emerged from bankruptcy in mid-October with a substantial cash payment to Harvest and a new performing loan.

The net of all of that I think we had a slight gain on the investment. We remain hopeful that we will make more progress in resolving the remaining four rated credits in the next few quarters assuming the economy continues to be stable or gradually improve.

I'm going to turn it over to Bill to go over the results from the quarter and Rich will provide some color on our portfolio management. Then, I'll make a few concluding remarks. Bill?

William Alvarez

Okay, thanks Joe. Net investment income for the quarter was $0.9 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.1 million or $0.18 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Net investment income decreased by $217,000 in 2020 as compared to 2019, primarily as a result of a decrease in investment income of $255,000, offset by a slight decrease in operating expenses.

Interest expense increased by $81,000 as a result of executing the previously-announced amendment to our credit facility, which increased our interest rate from the LIBOR plus 3.25% [ph] to LIBOR plus $4.5%, which was offset by a decrease in other operating expenses, including professional fees, G&A and management fees of $118,000.

Net operating loss for the quarter was $0.4 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net operating loss of $1 million or $0.17 per share in the third quarter of 2019. The $660,000 improvement in net operating loss between periods [indiscernible] resulted from the company recording a decrease in unrealized depreciation on investments and an increase in realized gains offset by lower investment income as a result of a lower weighted average effective yield on a company's income earning portfolio and the addition of three portfolio companies to nonaccrual status earlier in the year and an increase in interest expense.

Reflecting on the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net investment income was $2 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.43 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease of $629,000 in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to 2019 primarily resulted from a decrease of $0.4 million in investment income as a result of a lower income earning portfolio and an increase in expenses of $0.2 million principal interest.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.8 million, or $0.81 per share compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $0.15 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The $3.9 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decrease in investment income, a $1.3 million increase in unrealized depreciation, a $2.0 million increase in net realized losses, and a point $0.2 million increase in the expenses, principal and interest which increased by $0.6 million offset by $0.4 million of lower professional fees.

The increase in unrealized depreciation [ph] during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily the result of the immediate adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing uncertainty surrounding its long-term impact. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we did not place any additional portfolio companies on nonaccrual status. Although we continue to have four portfolio companies on nonaccrual status representing approximately $18.6 million of our portfolio at fair value as of September 30, 2020.

Also, as of September 30, 2020, the fair value of our portfolio was $96 million with a cost basis of $107.5 million, reflecting $11.5 million of cumulative net unrealized depreciation in the portfolio as of the end of the quarter. As of September 30, 2020, we had a debt balance of $73.8 million, consisting of $45 million of bank debt, and $28.8 million in 2022 notes for an asset coverage ratio of approximately 182% compared to approximately 192% at December 31, 2019.

At quarter end, we had $37.7 million of cash and restricted cash. On October 1, 2020, we repaid $27.6 million on our credit facility. In addition, the revolving period under the credit facility was scheduled to end on October 31, 2020. However, on October 30, the company amended the credit facility to extend the revolving period to January 31, 2021 until which date the company may receive additional advances at the discretion of the lenders.

As of September 30, 2020, our net asset value was $10.17 per share, down $1.06 per share from December 31, 2019 principally as a result of paying $0.24 per share in distributions for the first quarter ended March 30, 2020 and recording $0.81 of net losses from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Now I want to turn the call over to Rich who will provide an update on our portfolio. Rich?

Richard Buckanavage

Thank you, Bill. Since the onset of the pandemic, we decided to take a pause on all new investments and focus all of our resources on dealing with portfolio issues emanating from COVID-19. We have been and continue to be actively engaged with all of our portfolio companies on a regular basis. During our earnings call last quarter, we reported that 14 of the 15 directly originated financings in which we have a debt investment have received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling over $30 million in the aggregate providing valuable liquidity during this difficult period.

Several companies in our portfolio have augmented that liquidity with additional loans under the IPL program. We continue to monitor these companies closely to ensure compliance with the PPP program requirements, so as to maximize the amount of loans that are eventually [ph] determined to be forgivable because the portal in which PPP borrowers may apply for forgiveness has only recently opened at a handful of PPP participating commercial banks. We cannot report that any of our portfolio companies have been granted forgiveness to date. However, three of our portfolio companies have submitted their forgiveness applications and expect to receive 100% forgiveness of the PPP loans they obtained and we remain confident that the remaining borrowers in our portfolio will be granted relief for most or all of their PPP obligations.

In addition to the liquidity provided by the PTC and the ideal loan programs, we also continue to benefit from equity infusions by several private equity owners of our portfolio companies. After much effort attempting to obtain capital from the Main Street Loan Program, for several of our portfolio companies, we have seen the enthusiasm to participate by the commercial banking market to be tepid at best and not a single portfolio company has obtained a loan under this program.

In terms of our core lower middle market portfolio, we would characterize the impact of the pandemic as mixed. With some portfolio companies benefiting from this environment, some impacted early but now recovering and a few companies that were impacted early and continue to be impacted. We are working collaboratively with owners [ph] and management teams of these companies making prudent accommodations on a case-by-case basis. The goal of our work with these businesses is to provide adequate flexibility to weather this storm, while reducing our credit risk where possible and positioning our capital for the best outcome when the economy returns to something closer to normal.

We believe we have made and will continue to make progress towards this goal. The progress achieved thus far we attribute in part to the fact that no the three quarters of our portfolio is in the senior secured asset class and in many cases, we are the sole debt provider to the company. Despite the challenging economic environment, as of quarter end September 30, we have received approximately 87% of total interest payments due from borrowers not on nonaccrual status, and that percentage remained constant at just below 87% as of October 31.

In terms of nonaccrual loans, with no increase in the number of nonaccrual loans, which currently stands at four companies. As we look ahead to Q4, we believe there's a strong possibility that one of these loans which will commence [ph] cash payment of interest began in Q4 will be returned to accrual status based on significant financial performance improvement and its continued interest payment track record.

Additionally, as Joe outlined, another one of our nonaccrual loans was re-acquired out of bankruptcy, resulting in a Harvest receipt of approximately $3.3 million in cash, thereby reducing the dollar value of our nonaccrual loans, all else the usual [ph]. Furthermore, we expect to receive a performing second lien debt instrument as part of that transaction that will allow us to reclassify this loan to accrual status during the fourth quarter.

With that, I would like to call back over to Joe for some final thoughts.

Joseph Jolson

Thanks, Rich. Just in closing, I want to thank our hard-working team that has been making really good progress at resolving our three, four and five rated credits. We no longer have any five rated credits in a very difficult economic environment, as well as doing a great job controlling our cost or fixed cost, been reduced during this period.

And while at the same time, our primary goal of all of this has been to preserve net asset value for shareholders, net of the quarter-end restricted borrowing on our line, we had $8.4 million in unrestricted cash at the end of September. And we anticipate that the recent payoffs since quarter-end that have already occurred, plus additional amortization on the line will reduce the amount on our line to under $5.5 million by the end of 2020 without any additional payoffs. We look forward to updating everyone on our progress when we report our fourth quarter results in March.

Operator, we'd be happy to take any questions. Operator?

Yes, sir. We do have a question from the line off Paul Johnson. Your line is open. You may ask your question, please

Paul Johnson

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on a positive outcome with GNC, obviously, it kind of helps to, you know, pay down sort of the leverage and with your credit facility. So it sounds like the $3.3 million that you received, that was from GNC, and that was probably, you know, used in conjunction with some of your restricted cash post quarter ends to pay down that facility.

William Alvarez

Yes, correct.

Joseph Jolson

Yes.

Paul Johnson

Okay.

Joseph Jolson

We also - Bill, was it in the press release the other pay off we had? Sorry, I apologize.

William Alvarez

Yes, Joe.

Joseph Jolson

Okay. So, yes, we had one more pay off of a one rated loan that was expected that happened at the end of October.

Paul Johnson

Okay, and how much was that payoff, that additional payoff?

Joseph Jolson

Is it a little less than $8 million, Bill?

William Alvarez

Yes, was it - I think it was $7.1 million payoff.

Joseph Jolson

Well, that was what we paid the line down by, right? Or was that--

William Alvarez

I don't know. Brandon [ph], do you have that number handy?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, about $7.8 million.

William Alvarez

Right. Okay. There you go.

Paul Johnson

Okay, thanks. And then I guess…

Joseph Jolson

Just a note on that. We have more cash that we owe on the line. So we've -

Paul Johnson

Right, and that was the 26 million or so that you mentioned?

Joseph Jolson

No, that's paid back. That's just a quarter-end borrow. I'm saying we have more unrestricted cash right now than we owe on the line. So we're feeling pretty confident that it's not due for another year - a little less than a year. Right? So we think we've taken that issue of paying that back if necessary, overtime off the table.

Paul Johnson

Okay. That's good news, then. And then I would ask, you know, as far as one of your other non-accrual investments, I'm just curious, you know, as far as Infinite Care that's been on nonaccrual for quite a while. Do you guys have any update on that business and how that's been performing or any hope for that - any resolution there?

Joseph Jolson

That's the credit that Richard was referring to. Who's financial performance, I mean, we essentially took over managing that company, about a year ago, apologize for the dogs barking, put on mute, Rich, maybe you can give the update on that.

Richard Buckanavage

Sure. Yeah. That is in fact, the other credit that I referenced in my comments. And as Joe mentioned, we've been actively engaged, managing that business. And I'm happy to report that the performance of the business has improved, pretty substantially. Was impacted by the pandemic early on and kind of April, May June timeframe, then going to turn the corner and has had now for very positive months with significant positive EBITDA and is expected to become a cash interest payer in the fourth quarter, which will allow us to reclassify that loan as on accrual status for Q4. I mean, basically, we've been one of our team members is been acting CEO for the last four or five months. And before that, we were kind of the three guys were doing a tag team, as Co-CEOs, so we've made some substantial improvements in the operating cost of that business and made it more efficient. So we think that those improvements are long lived as opposed to temporary.

Paul Johnson

Great, thanks for that. And then I just like to ask about one more credit, if I can. It was northeast metal works that was just marked down slightly, but sort of marked at a stress level. I'm just curious if you have any kind of commentary of performance of that company?

Richard Buckanavage

Yeah, I mean, that company has been impacted by the pandemic earlier in the year, several of their customers were closed. They were able to remain open, deemed a critical business. But several customers were closed for a period of time, the business is having an okay 2020. Post that the height of the pandemic, although one could say we're now in another high but there is as of late July, all of their customers were back open and returning to order levels not at levels that were near 2019. But at levels that were above the trough, kind of in that April, May, June timeframe.

Paul Johnson

Okay, good. Thanks for that color. And then lastly, I would just ask, do you guys have any update on the dividend as far as the dividends that were declared in first quarter? Is that something that you're going to have to do anything about taking any action this year? Or are we looking you know, more into 2021 to resolve that?

Joseph Jolson

Well, it's funny, you should ask that because we've been discussing that. And I think that depending on the state of our line in the next month and a half in terms of paying it down further type of thing. We may part with some of the cash we've accumulated and clean that up. Okay.

Paul Johnson

Okay. Those are all my questions. That's all for me.

Joseph Jolson

Okay, great. Well, we appreciate everyone who's been interested in our shareholders who have been with us for a long time. We think we've turned the corner in a material way here. And we apologize that you've had to suffer through this. And also, we apologize that for whatever reason, it hasn't gotten reflected yet in our stock price, but hang in there. Things are improving. So thank you. We look forward to reporting our results next quarter. Thanks, operator.

