But if you remember that intrinsic value is a function of cash flow and dividends, and that stock prices eventually return to intrinsic value, then you know better.

A seemingly never-ending series of bad news has caused many income investors to despair that midstreams will only move in one direction forever – down.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Retirees love high-yield stocks, and who can blame them?

When the market is swinging wildly based on every news headline and presidential tweet, there's nothing like a safe and rising income stream to help you focus on what really matters – and that’s paying the bills.

Recently, iREIT on Alpha’s sister service, Dividend Kings, has been buying Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). It’s a master limited partnership that’s offering a mouth-watering 11.2% yield.

Better yet, unlike so many of the double-digit yielding stocks out there, this isn't a yield trap to avoid. Stated bluntly, Magellan is a proven income and wealth-compounding machine.

(Source: Storyblocks)

Evaluating it at its lowest valuations in 12 years, analysts say MMP could deliver 21% compound annual growth rate total returns over the next five years.

That alone makes it worth considering for anyone who doesn’t mind dealing with the standard (slightly annoying) MLP K-1 tax form.

The Safest 12% Yield on Wall Street Is Just The Beginning

Since we have zero interest in recommending – much less buying – an unsafe dividend, let’s consider where this one stands.

The list above is The Dividend King’s secret sauce in estimating the probability of dividend cuts in any economic downturn. And, of the 22 metrics that apply to MMP, all but a handful indicate above-average to excellent safety.

The result is a 73% safety rating and a 4/5 safety score for its dividend.

Magellan's crown jewel assets are its almost 10,000 miles of refined product pipelines. These serve 15 states, of which it supplies 40% of the gas, diesel, and jet fuel to seven.

While refined products isn't a growth industry, the wide-moat nature of these assets means there's no competition. And since those are regulated systems, MMP is able to consistently pass on price increases without pushback from its customers.

Thirty-eight percent of cash flow is from the crude oil and marine storage terminals – which is how MMP has been diversifying outside of its core, no-growth business.

Why bring all of this up in the dividend-safety section? That’s because just two things ultimately determine dividend safety: Cash flow and balance sheet.

Because of the factors listed above, Magellan's cash flow is much more stable than most other energy companies’. It’s almost all fee-based and under long-term contracts with investment-grade oil and refining giants.

(Source: investor presentation)

MMP has the best balance sheet in midstream-dom thanks to a super conservative corporate culture. Management has a policy of never exceeding 4 debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or amortization (EBITDA).

That’s well under the recommended 5 or less that ratings agencies consider safe. In addition:

Its 13-year median leverage is just 3.3.

Its S&P credit rating is BBB+ with a stable outlook.

Its Moody's credit rating is Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) with a stable outlook.

Now, S&P acknowledges it will probably see volume declines when it comes to its refined products this year. That will be directly due to declines in demand, particularly for jet fuel and gasoline.

However, its crude oil segment works with long-term contracts, which should help it maintain relatively stable operations. Moreover:

“… the partnership (should) maintain leverage in the 3.6x-3.8x range and distribution coverage above 1.1x. We also expect the partnership to continue to maintain a prudent financial policy."

Moody's, meanwhile, last reviewed it in August, writing that:

“… most of the markets Magellan serves have not experienced the level of economic shutdown that other parts of the U.S. have… as a result, the loss of volume is not likely to have a material effect on the company's overall credit profile."

Along those lines, the MLP's liquidity is excellent at $761 million, with no bonds maturing until 2025. And, as CEO Michael Mears said on the Q3 conference call:

“… Magellan intends to maintain our quarterly cash distribution at the current level for the remainder of 2020. Based on our DCF guidance of $1.025 billion, we expect to generate excess cash of more than $100 million in 2020, resulting in distribution coverage of approximately 1.11x for the year.”

He didn’t provide 2021 guidance but did mention that MMP intends to “target cash distributions for 2021 consistent with our current payout level.” The company believes its distribution is safe, courtesy of $100 million in retained cash flow this year.

For the record, when its payout ratio returns to its safe 83% -- which is management's long-term policy – Dividend Kings will have to raise its safety rating to 5/5.

But safety is just 45% of our overall quality score. There’s also management to consider. And in this case, management literally delivers the best profitability in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Led by the previously mentioned CEO Michael Mears – who has been with the company for about three decades – this team doesn’t invest unless it believes it can obtain 6x-8x EBITDA multiples with 12.5%-16.7% EBITDA yields.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise then that Morningstar gives MMP's management an exemplary stewardship rating.

“Management has consistently been ahead of the curve in its strategic vision and pragmatic approach to managing and deploying capital… “Management’s approach to balancing capital deployment, funding, and earnings growth separates it from many of its midstream peers... In an industry fraught with dilutive equity issuances, we applaud management’s ability to deliver top-tier distribution growth without tapping equity markets since 2010. “Much of this stems from attractive project returns (such as its latest investment to expand the Seabrook crude oil export terminal) and ample distribution coverage. We see greater than $1.7 billion of excess distributable cash flow generated since 2010 providing a differentiated platform for management to target growth opportunities.”

It also notes its impressive leverage ratio, which could easily result in:

An industry-leading cost of capital

A competitive position to bid on new projects

Above-average returns

Magellan has no debt maturities until 2025, which gives it significant flexibility, even now. Put it all together, and you get a 10/11 SWAN-quality stock that's on its way to becoming a Super SWAN.

Outrageously Great Valuation

For a company of this caliber, you would expect to pay a premium. But short-term stock prices can become completely disconnected from reality.

Cash flow is only expected to essentially match the S&P 500’s -18% growth. Yet, as shown above, analysts expect MMP to return to positive growth next year.

Its long-term analyst growth consensus right now is 3.8% CAGR. And, for the record, it has a great track record of beating analyst expectations. Over the last decade, it's surpassed cash flow growth estimates 90% of the time.

Admittedly, 4% growth isn't that exciting, unless a company is priced for -3% CAGR growth like Magellan is or has a wonderful track record of beating expectations.

Right now, MMP is so undervalued that merely returning to fair value by 2022 could generate over 120% returns. All while collecting a safe yield of almost 12%.

Why MMP Isn't Right For Everyone

So how about risk? That’s our discussion here, based on the three common kinds of risk. When it comes to the first, about 60% of Magellan’s operating margin comes from transporting refined products.

As we stated earlier, management knows this and is working on diversification strategies. But that will take time to implement.

Right now, most of its results remain tied to gas and diesel demand. Morningstar notes that, “This segment benefits from the annually adjusted tariff rate increases tied to PPI. But any reduction in fuel demand could pressure earnings.”

It doesn’t consider that to be an immediate threat, but is monitoring the situation going forward.

For that matter, the very reason Magellan doesn't face new pipeline competition in the Midwest is that gas, diesel, and jet fuel demand is flat and has been for years. Over the long term, it's expected to decline as we gradually transition to electric vehicles.

Now, it should be mentioned that S&P considers 4x debt/EBITDA safe for MMP despite setting a 5x guideline for most midstream. And, according to Morningstar:

“From a contract coverage perspective, we consider Magellan’s position to be weak. But the maturity and stability of the refined product market have lent itself to a niche where long-term contracts are less frequently used than in nearly all pipeline markets. “Magellan only seeks long-term contracts when further investments are needed to ensure recovery of its capital. So only about 40% of its refined product shipments were subject to term commitments (usually involving reduced fees) with about three years until expiry."

MMP doesn't use the same very long-term contracts some of its peers do. Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and TC Energy Corp. (TRP) will often get 15- to 25-year contracts on new pipelines. ENB even has one that's 50 years long.

But MMP’s kind of incredible cash flow security is what allows for servicing higher debt levels safely. It isn't being reckless by not using long-term contracts.

Remember: That's a stable business with very stable demand on projects that have paid for themselves many times over. It’s just that this does mean MMP could see leverage exceed S&P's company-specific guidelines in the event of, say, a worst-case pandemic scenario.

The major short-term fundamental risk is that Magellan’s $100 million post-distribution retained cash flow in 2020 could evaporate quickly if the pandemic keeps tracking as experts expect.

That doesn't mean it will necessarily cut its payout. It does have $750 million in low-cost revolving credit it could tap for a quarter or two if necessary.

However, MMP's distribution coverage ratio has averaged 1.2 over time, far below the:

1.6 of EPD

1.7 of ENB

2 of TRP

This is why it has a 4/5 safety score and not the 5/5 those midstream blue-chips enjoy. There's simply less safety buffer involved during these less-than-normal times.

Fortunately, valuation risk is relatively low on MMP. Its:

2021 fair value range is $67-$85

2021 harmonic average fair value, which smoothes out outliers, is $77

Fair value uncertainty is low, at 23%

But while paying 7x 2021 cash flow for a company of this caliber is a low risk-proposition, that assumes you can avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons during any short-term declines.

The average company’s 15-year annual volatility is 27%. The average aristocrat’s is 23%. And Magellan’s right in the middle at 25%.

If you want to see it at its worst, consider these double-digit monthly price changes over the past 18 years:

Down 14.5% in February 2002

Down 11.5% in May 2002

Down 10.7% in September 2002

Down 12.9% in September 2008

Down 14.4% in November 2008

Down 14.8% in September 2015

Down 11.3% in February 2018

Down 33.1% in March 2020

Down 10% in September 2020

Of course, volatility in the hands of prudent, panic-resistant investors is a powerful tool for growing income and wealth. Consider these big monthly gains:

Up 15.9% in March 2002

Up 12.5% in August 2002

Up 14.5% in April 2003

Up 10.7% in January 2003

Up 11.6% in November 2003

Up 11.2% in March 2007

Up 10.5% in October 2008

Up 14.8% in January 2009

Up 13.7% in April 2009

Up 11.1% in July 2009

Up 10.4% in February 2012

Up 10.7% in July 2012

Up 17.2% in January 2013

Up 11.2% in May 2014

Up 12.7% in April 2020

Up 13% in May 2020.

(All numbers above found through Portfolio Visualizer.)

We point out this volatility to hopefully and properly prepare anyone interested in owning MMP. Also in that light, JPMorgan thinks the price might fall as much as 25% in a double-dip recessionary bear market – an event it sees a 20%-25% chance of happening.

Here’s our bottom line thought on the subject: As long as we own MMP within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, we should be set.

A 12%-Yielding Retirement Dream Stock

At the risk of stating the obvious, we live in unprecedented times of uncertainty, with a

Raging pandemic

Historic election that may not be decided for days or even weeks due to recounts

Stimulus gridlock that now might be permanent

An economic recovery at risk of stalling or even reversing

All of these things can cause the broader market to sell off in a hurry – as we saw last week, when the S&P 500 fell 5.6%, its worst week since March. However, that just opens up opportunities for the savvy investor.

Today, the market is extremely bearish on MMP after six years of the entire industry languishing. A seemingly never-ending series of bad news has caused many income investors to despair that midstreams will only move in one direction forever…

Down.

But as long as you remember that intrinsic value is a function of cash flow and dividends – and that stock prices eventually return to intrinsic value – then you know better.

Magellan Midstream is trading at a ridiculously attractive 7x next year's cash flow. This means it’s priced for -3% CAGR growth forever. As long as it grows faster than that, it’s going to be exceptionally tough to lose money – just as long as you're patient and avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons.

We can confirm that MMP has impeccable quality, good dividend safety, and a management team worth talking about.

We can't tell you when its price is going to bounce back exactly. But the way it’s going now, MMP has everything going for it to show all the naysayers up in due time.

It simply requires the discipline to sit back, relax, and collect the safest 12% yield on Wall Street until then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Sensei is long MMP.