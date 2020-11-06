PGNY has grown remarkably and begun to turn a profit, but will need to ramp up profits to justify its current stock price, so I'm Neutral on the stock.

The firm provides fertility and family planning benefit services in the United States.

Quick Take

Progyny (PGNY) went public in October 2019 by selling 10 million shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share.

The firm provides a range of fertility benefit services in the United States.

PGNY has produced enviable growth and initial profitability in recent quarters, but the stock appears highly priced and the company will need to generate much higher earnings to justify its current price level.

I’m Neutral on the stock at its current price level of around $27.

Company

New York-based Progyny was founded in 2008 to provide US organizations and their employees with fertility and family building-oriented benefit services.

Management is headed by CEO and Director David Schlanger, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at WebMD Health.

Progyny provides 1.4 million employees and their partners from over 80 organizations with benefits services, to whom the company refers to as ‘members’.

Management claims that since the launch of its services in 2016, the firm has achieved a member satisfaction evidenced by Progyny’s recent Net Promoter Score [NPS] of +71 for its fertility benefits solution and +86 for its integrated pharmacy benefits solution named Progyny Rx.

Progyny offers Smart Cycles, which represent proprietary treatment bundles designed to include the medical services required for a member’s full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the latest technology.

In addition to the Smart Cycle plan design, each of the firm’s members has a dedicated Patient Care Advocate [PCA] with fertility expertise that provides end-to-end concierge support, including logistical and emotional support, as well as clinical guidance.

Additionally, all members have access to a selective network of fertility specialists that the company equips with a benefits design that enables them to pursue the best treatment possibilities.

The Progyny Rx is an optional integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides members with access to the medications needed during their fertility treatment by reducing dispensing and delivery times, eliminating the risk of a missed treatment cycle and mitigating their administrative burden.

Recent Performance

PGNY’s topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has trended upward, though with uneven results:

Operating income by quarter has been variable, with Q3 2020 representing a highwater mark:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have similarly improved, with Q1 2020 and Q3 2020 both showing positive EPS:

In the past 12 months, PGNY’s stock price has risen 25.6 percent vs. the U.S. Healthcare index’ rise of 21.8 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 17.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,350,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,260,000,000 Price / Sales 6.1 Enterprise Value / Sales 8.3 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 271.81 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $3,210,000 Revenue Growth Rate 69.60% Earnings Per Share $0.14

Commentary

In its last earnings release, for Q3 2020 management highlighted its record quarterly results, with strong revenue growth and increasing profitability.

Gross margins expanded, indicating strong demand for the firm’s fertility services despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

PGNY CEO David Schlanger said the company’s 2020 selling season is ‘now largely complete, and the results were consistent with our expectations, both in terms of new sales and new covered lives.’

He continued: ‘We have received commitments to date from 45 new clients for 2021, representing approximately 400,000 new covered lives, while also building a very robust pipeline of opportunities to pursue in next year’s selling season.’

As to its financial results, revenue was up 62% versus the same quarter in 2019, primarily due to an increase in the number of clients and covered lives using services.

Operating cash flow also grew markedly, from $5.9 million in Q3 2019 to $15.3 million in Q3 2020. PGNY has no debt on its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, management estimates 2020 revenue to be a midpoint of $342.5 million and net income to be as much as $0.14 per share.

For 2021, the firm expects ‘a minimum of $525 million in revenue for 2021, reflecting accelerating growth of 53% from the midpoint of our 2020 guidance. The majority of our new clients are expected to go live on January 1, 2021.’

So, PGNY appears to be growing quite respectably, with strong growth expected in 2021, though we don’t have an expected earnings figure to work with.

However, assuming a ten-year average revenue growth rate of 20%, the firm would need to produce EPS of nearly $0.47 per share to justify its current stock valuation, as the DCF shows here:

It would seem investors have pushed up the company’s stock in anticipation of increased earnings as it scales its system and covered lives user base.

PGNY will need to continue to outperform and grow revenue while producing increasing EPS to justify its current stock price.

While I’m optimistic for the company’s future prospects, the stock appears fully valued at its current level and priced for perfect execution and strong growth ahead.

My outlook for PGNY at its current level is Neutral.



