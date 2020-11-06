Toddler Portfolio: Q3 Results

I am trying to get back on track, so even though the Q2 results post just went live a couple weeks ago, here is the Q3 Toddler Portfolio performance recap. At just 15 months old, the portfolio is coming along, but obviously still has a long way to go. The article will run through the current allocation, cash balance and then, a few ideas for positions that we are thinking about entering, hopefully, before year end. That being said, prepare yourself because this was a boring quarter with little news to share.

Portfolio Goals

As a refresher, I have included the Toddler Portfolio goals below for your reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks, with an initial entry point at or below fair value Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 on a monthly basis, as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays etc. Last, but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

Cash balance increases due to gifts

Well, Q3 was even quieter than Q2 for the portfolio. No new positions were added during the quarter, but hopefully we will have some exciting news to share for Q4.

Good news is we did get the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) post up, you can take a read through our analysis here.

Cash Balance

Our cash balance increased $2,925 from Q2 to Q3. This was due to our usual $250 monthly contribution and the remaining amount were gifts our daughter received for her first birthday in July. She is lucky to have such generous family members! The ending cash balance for the portfolio in Q3 was $21,575.99. This large increase in cash in Q3 is even more motivation to enter a new position before year end.

Diversification Remains the Same, Dividend Yield Dips

In relation to goals 1 and 2 from above, we are trying to move in the right direction, but it's clearly a work in progress, which is expected as the portfolio is only 15 months old. As the screenshot below shows, we currently hold 6 positions and the market gains have thrown the weighting off a bit. As I mentioned in the Q2 update, we added a few new companies to our watchlist and are hoping to enter at least one new position before year end. Refer to the Watchlist section below for some potential candidates that we are currently considering adding to the portfolio.

Source: TD Ameritrade

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 2.40%, which is still below our target goal of 3% and slightly lower than our previous quarter's yield of 2.48%. This slight decrease in dividend yield is due to Diageo (DEO) cutting their dividend from $2.208 per share to $2.193. You can refer back to my Toddler Portfolio Q2 2020 Results article if you would like to do an in-depth quarter-over-quarter comparison. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $1,012.27, which is still decent given the portfolio is in the early stages of creation.

Source: TD Ameritrade

All dividends are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

Utilizing TD Ameritrade's tools, I updated the comparison of the Toddler Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. Diversification remained the same as the prior quarter, as no new positions were added in Q3. We've adjusted our watchlist to try to address some of the diversification and weighting issues shown below. Consumer Discretionary and Tech are the focal points as we head into the end of the year. If you have any recommendations or suggestions, please share below in the comments. As mentioned previously, we also still plan on adding additional healthcare stocks as the portfolio grows and matures to further diversify our holding in the healthcare sector.

New

Source: TD Ameritrade

You can also see below that the portfolio Return on Equity (ROE) remained mainly flat at 17.76 in Q3 compared to 17.73 the prior quarter. Return on Assets (ROA) was also flat at 4.32 in Q3 compared to 4.31 in Q2. We are hoping with the addition of a new position or two and hopefully the market trending upward, we will see these numbers increase. Thinking long term, the goal is to have an overall ROE and ROA that is above our benchmark. In addition, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Toddler Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on P/E multiples and price to book. Given the volatility in the market right now with the US election and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe combined with the fact that the portfolio is comprised of just six positions, I would expect that the portfolio's P/E ratio will continue to decline with some diversification and opportunistic buying. Quarter over quarter, the portfolio P/E ratio increased slightly from 28.97 to 29.84 and the P/B ratio decreased slightly from 4.48 to 4.56, while the benchmark P/E ratio and P/B ratio decreased from 26.86 to 25.90 and 3.71 to 3.55, respectively. Clearly, we are trending in the wrong direction, but with no new additions or reweighting of the Toddler Portfolio for Q3 that is to be expected.

Source: TD Ameritrade

The information above is helpful, but I'm sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500 and did we achieve goal number 5.

The portfolio saw another positive return for the third quarter. For Q3 of 2020 the portfolio was up 5.41% and the S&P was up 8.28%. As you can see, although the portfolio was up for the quarter, it underperformed the benchmark. As mentioned in the Q2 2020 update, though, the current weighting of the portfolio is the main driver for the underperformance of the S&P 500.

As we continue to diversify the portfolio, the returns should increase and, hopefully, outperform the S&P 500 as we enter additional positions and continue to grow the portfolio. While this may not happen next quarter or even next year, we remain confident that in the long run the Toddler Portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 benchmark.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Toddler Portfolio includes all dividends received. In Q3, we received 4 dividend payments: BMY for $45.57, BAM for $12.00, MMM for $60.02 and WM for $73.34, which were automatically reinvested in each respective stock.

Watchlist

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns we have been watching and doing research on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. The shortlist below includes the top 5 contenders fighting for the next spot in the Toddler Portfolio. I have added a very brief summary of each and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Toddler Portfolio.

Evercore (EVR): Evercore is another company in the financial services industry, but a completely different business model than BAM. EVR has a strong advisory franchise with a good business model, ample liquidity and improving earnings. The advisory business is a high margin business, which should be able to generate decent returns in a normalized market. The biggest risk is the cyclicality associated with the M&A market which we plan to investigate further. EVR currently pays a dividend that yields around 3%. With market activity rebounding and EVR's expense realignment including reduced headcount, we believe an increase in revenues along with enhanced operational performance will result in either a dividend increase or additional share buybacks. The stock has had a nice run since our Q2 post and given the current prices / yield we don't believe there are better opportunities out there at this time. Quidel Corp. (QDEL): Quidel Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. This is a mid-cap growth company with a strong ROE and impressive revenue growth. Its diagnostic solutions are used in the detection and diagnosis of many diseases and medical conditions, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and conditions, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, bone health and thyroid diseases. While we are in the early stages of research, we believe this company has a long runway and will be able to generate strong returns for the foreseeable future. While this remains on the list from Q2, we still need to do some more homework on this one. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): I know this is a bit of a contrarian pick here, but for the long term we see value. Yes, in the current economic environment retail is a tough space to be in, but we really like DKS. They have a good dividend and have revamped their stores which fueled the strong same store sales growth. The company also sells products which can be used from home, outdoors or for physical activity, all things that the consumers are looking for in the current environment. We also like their product mix in the stores which we believe will continue to drive customer growth once the stores reopen and return to normal. Based on our research to date and the current pullback in the shares over the last month, DKS is making its way to the top of the list. Based on the above, we believe DKS is well positioned to outperform as we enter the holiday season and the changes made to stores and their online strategy will drive growth into the future. Google (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL breakup of Google into smaller operating businesses. While this is purely speculation, and something we intend to research further, some analysts believe Google's businesses are worth more individually than the whole. I've included a link to Stone Fox Capital's detailed write up on Seeking Alpha for reference. (Thanks for the great post!) Livongo (LVGO): LVGO is a healthcare technology provider focused on providing personalized experiences for people with chronic conditions. The company shares have run up quite a bit over the past few months primarily driven by the agreement between Livongo and Teladoc. This is the primary reason we added this to the watchlist. We believe the combined business model and enhanced product offering will drive future growth. Further, virtual visits and remote healthcare are getting adopted quickly with the impact of COVID-19 shutting down or reducing the hours available for in person visits. The company does not pay a dividend, but gaining both technology and healthcare will further diversify the portfolio. This is another strong contender in the watchlist since our Q2 update, the price has drifted down a bit, but we still have some more research to do here to better understand the potential growth prospects and impacts / synergies from the Teladoc merger.

Conclusion

While the Toddler Portfolio underperformed the benchmark for Q2, we were happy to have back-to-back positive returns after the way the year began. We will continue to diversify the portfolio and rebalance where necessary to increase the number of positions. Additionally, we will keep a close eye on how the upcoming election unfolds and its impact on the markets. We hope to add another position or two to the portfolio from the Watchlist before year-end and will continue to monitor our progress against our goals, including the portfolio's overall performance against our benchmark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BMY, DIS, MMM, WM, DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.