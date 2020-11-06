Silver Ring Value Partners Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Silver Ring Value Partners utilizes a concentrated intrinsic value approach in seeking to safely compound capital over the long term.

At the end of Q3 2020 the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 55%. The portfolio had 13 investments, cash at 0% and option-adjusted net exposure at 88%.

During the quarter, I added two new positions in special situations that were out of the market’s limelight and continued to execute my disciplined investment process.