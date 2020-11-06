Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) CEO Lou Conforti on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to WPG’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. During today’s call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, as defined by the federal security laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans, and other matters that are not historical and are subject to the risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. For a detailed descriptions of these risks, please refer to our earnings release and various SEC filings.

Management may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure are included in our press release, supplemental information packet, and SEC filings, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Members of management with us today are Lou Conforti, CEO; Mark Yale, CFO; Josh Lindimore, Head of Leasing; and Dan Scott, SVP of Development.

Thanks, Lisa, and hello, everybody. There can be no denying the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a new set of challenges for an already beleaguered retail sector. Not withstanding, ever since joining WPG, my objective has been straightforward. Provide Middle America, whether it be Oklahoma City, Oahu, or Albuquerque, with relevant goods and services via our dominant town center proposition.

I emphasize Middle America as it is where our assets are primarily situated and it is this demographic constituency which has been largely ignored. It became crystal clear, we couldn't sit on our hands waiting for the usual suspects to occupy space, nor were we going to regain our guest’s respect by superficial measures.

It was going to require a fundamental shift as to how we regard our role as landlord. And by this, I mean, a proactive operator which requires diversifying tenancy, activated common area and delivering relevant adaptive reuse projects. I can tell you that Josh and Dan and everybody else that our company has done just that, and we can evidence that via our metrics.

But then COVID-19 rears its ugly head. Well, it's certainly one heck of a blow, it's not a knockout punch. And it actually strengthened our company's conviction about our guests and our locations, what we've previously highlighted, and as well as quantified and you can take a look at our website for some of the white papers we've done and things that just, addressing midsize cities and addressing the potential of midsize cities.

It appears a wider audience is beginning to recognize our attributes as well. In fact, there appears to be increasing catalysts for those secondary trade areas, which possess robust commercial, Educational and Cultural infrastructures. While it's certainly going to require heavy lifting from all those, we believe, and we're adamant our reimagined town centers are an integral part of this equation.

As always, we provide comprehensive detail with respect to operational and financial metrics. Thanks to Lisa and Mark and everybody else, be our supplemental reporting, as well as our -- just our Investor Relations website. I just want to mention a few of the more significant, which took place during the quarter.

We successfully executed amendments to our credit facility. Year-to-date leasing volume exhibited a 7% increase totaling 3.4 million square feet, of which lifestyle tenancy accounted for 47% of the new lease – of new lease assigned. We've collected over 87% of our third quarter rental income and associated charges, obviously, as adjusted for the applicable impact of COVID-19, again, the 87%.

Of the current -- of our 18 current adaptive reuse projects, all remain committed to open, admittedly seven are being delayed to this coming quarter as well as next, we executed a purchase and sale agreement for the mixed use redevelopment, as we previously discussed, regarding Westminster Mall and the monetization of which net cash proceeds should be an excessive $50 million. We also took on a study where we're looking at the next round of additional mixed use projects and we've identified 8 assets, which are estimated to result in multi-family densification that’s totaling over 4,000 units or so.

We ended third quarter and Mark will speak more obviously with respect to our financial metrics with $112 million bucks on hand. And we estimate year-end cash will be between $125 million and $135 million. And we're actively working on measures, which will result in substantial leveraging.

It's important to know that this action and that was like, everybody listen up in no way, shape or form has anything to do with a bankruptcy or a corporate restructuring. And if anything will serve as a Testament to our operational abilities. The task of transforming our assets into dominant town centers, which provides relevancy and excitement for our guests, which we are thinking about and quite frankly, executing upon 24/7. I mean, it ain't easy and it was certainly difficult even before a global pandemic emerged. Not withstanding the progress we have made to-date. We are just adamant that it's going to continue and we are going to transform our assets accordingly.

Thanks Lou. The significant news from a balance sheet perspective this quarter involves the recent credit facilities modifications that we successfully closed on, in August. Based upon the modification, the company was in compliance with all applicable credit facilities and bond covenants as of the end of the most recently completed fiscal quarter that ended September 30th, 2020.

Additionally, the company is actively working on measures with existing debt investors that would result in de-leveraging our balance sheet execution as successful. And once again just emphasize, these specific de-leveraging measures do not involve the negotiation restructuring support agreement or other arrangements in the context of a bankruptcy proceeding in any way whatsoever.

Now when considering the uncertainty associated with COVID, significant risks exist to any forecasting in the current environment, notwithstanding based upon our current projections and the positive impact and the potential de-leveraging measures described above, we believe the company should have the necessary flexibility that will allow us to navigate and maintain compliance with both our modified credit facilities and bond covenants for the foreseeable future.

For covenant forecasting purposes, this assumes a slow recovery with continued pressure from the pandemic but that our properties do remain open and are not significantly impacted by any future government mandated operating restrictions. We should note that the company did exceed the thresholds for several of the leverage bond covenants as at the end of the third quarter. However, since these are incurrent space, they're only measured if the company actually incurs new incremental debt, which did not occur during the quarter, so they were not applicable. And finally, I should mention the company has no current plans to incur additional debt.

From a liquidity perspective as Lou mentioned, we did finish the quarter of this year with approximately $112 million of cash on hand. Based upon improved cash collection trends during the third quarter, we're assuming positive net cash flow generation for the fourth quarter, which should result in the company finishing 2020 with $125 million to $135 million of liquidity.

The cash forecast does include approximately $25 million of redevelopment spend over the next three months. It also assumes that minimal common dividend payments are required are over the remainder of the year to address redistribution requirements. We also expect that within the next 6 months we transfer back our remaining non-core and closed assets of Charlottesville, Fashion Square and Muncie Mall resulting in additional debt reduction of over $75 million from our current balance sheet.

Finally, we will have all 2020 debt maturities addressed when we close in the next week or so on the Port Charlotte mortgages extension. The deal will provide for an additional year of term without any principal pay down.

Now, let me turn to our quarterly financial results. Reported FFO for the third quarter was $0.07 per diluted share. These results were directly burdened by an approximately $40 million or $0.18 per share decline in property NOI quarter over quarter from our entire portfolio, which is indicative of our cautious view of the future collections of outstanding tenant receivables.

Accordingly significant drivers of this decline as it relates to our Tier One properties involve the recording of $13 million of reserves against credit risk tenants with material delinquent balances. Moving to the cash basis for our national theater tenancy, resulting in additional reserves of $8 million. And then finally, the impacts on the second and third quarter bankruptcies for another $6 million.

While NOI performance has certainly been challenged since the start of the pandemic, we've been encouraged by the improved taxable cash collections, nearly 20 -- nearly 90% during the third quarter of rental income and associated charges, adjusted for the applicable impact of COVID-related lease modifications, as well as better than expected sales performance with comp sales, only down 8% for the most recent fiscal quarter.

Accordingly, we do believe we'll see continued sequential improvement and comparable NOI, forecasting a 10 to 20% decrease for the fourth quarter of 2020. This projection assumes that the company's properties remain open throughout the fourth quarter, and are not significantly impacted by any future government mandated operating restrictions.

With that, we'll now open the call for any questions. Thank you.

Lou Conforti

Thank you all. These -- indeed, in these trying times, I -- our -- might our team's ability and you can look at it via our operational and our financial measures that we've taken are pretty astounding, and I thank all of them. And we'll -- time to get back to work. So, thank you all and have a great day. Bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Q&A session and today's conference call. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.