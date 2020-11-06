Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

As our followers know - we have been providing a lot of reviews of performance in the financial sector lately. Some of this is driven by reader inquiry and we really appreciate the requests for comment. While we provide a solid overview of the critical metrics that you should be aware of, due diligence always is required. We have focused our analysis of late on regional banks as we strongly believe they have great upside in the next five years as the industry resets itself. COVID-19 has caused immense pain. The Fed has slashed rates next to zero, which has hurt bank's ability to take in deposits and lend at higher rates. Bond yields have been all over the map, but mostly lower. This is another bottleneck. Still, as the sector normalizes in coming quarters, we think you need to take advantage of pullbacks. One name we like is First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK). In this column, we will look at the key metrics we look at for banks like this. First National Bank of Alaska reported earnings earlier this week. Ultimately, we believe FBAK stock would be a tremendous buy under $175 again as the dividend is safe and the yield is high.

Revenue growth

Like many other names we have covered, the bank's operational results shared similarities in the trends we have seen with other banks. EPS gained on the back of continued loan growth and deposit strength, but notably the bank saw revenues continue to improve.

With Q3 2020 revenues of $43.3 million, the bank put up a nice 5.5% increase in this metric year-over-year.

As a reminder, a good portion of other regional banks we have covered reported flat to down revenues vs. last year. Some banks like this one saw a benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program. We saw a respectable performance on earnings.

Earnings performance shows gains

We were pleased to see revenues grow which helped fuel earnings power. Net income for Q3 2020 was $15.6 million, or $4.91 per share. This compares to net income of $14.8 million, or $4.68 per share, for the same period in 2019. What about so far in 2020? Well performance is higher than 2019 in the first nine months. Year-to-date net income was $44.3 million, or $13.98 per share, compared to net income of $41.4 million, or $13.07 per share for the same period in 2019. We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks.

Book value improved

We would really like the stock if it gave back some of the gains seen this week. The stock's value proposition would be attractive when we consider the equity price would be well below book value on a pull back of about 4%-5%. Investors should wait, in our opinion.

The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $186.20 relative to the book value per share at Sept. 30, 2020. Book value per share as of Sept. 30, 2020, was $184.86, compared with $172.24 and $172.91 as of Sept. 30, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively. We think that if you get shares under $180 in the near future, that's a very attractive price. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits grow

We are pleased with the progress on loans and deposits we are seeing here. Let us be clear, growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That's how you make money as a traditional bank. What's bread and butter banking? We are talking about taking in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. We have said it before and will say it again. This model has been working for centuries and will continue to do so well into the future.

For the quarter, the bank originated 308 Paycheck Protection Program loans, bringing the number of originated loans to 2,464, totaling $344.7 million with an anticipated weighted average origination fee of 3.73% as of Sept. 30, 2020. Total loans were $2.29 billion compared to $2.02 billion a year ago. Further, deposits grew in the last year. This increased from $2.44 billion to $3.05 billion. These results should be considered a strength. While the lower interest rates have impacted the net interest margin and returns asset quality is what every investor should look at.

Asset quality

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it bears repeating that loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. First National Bank Alaska has agreed to make a ton of COVID-19 related modifications to existing loan terms. This is both a strength and a weakness. However, it helps the customers it serves, while ensuring payments come in for the bank. Loan modifications were $416.9 million, or 21.35% of total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans. Now it's not all risky news here. Modification to interest-only payments accounted for more than 80% of the modifications, with interest-only periods ranging from three to 14 months. Modifications remain concentrated in commercial real estate loans to customers in the rental and leasing and hotel and food service industries. And as we know, those sectors have been crushed. We think that this move prevents delinquency.

At the end of the quarter, delinquent loans from 30 to 89 days were $3.9 million, 0.20% of outstanding loans.

This was actually a decrease of $11.7 million from June 30, 2020. That was a hidden strength of the quarter. Further, nonperforming loans were $13 million, 0.67% of outstanding loans which did not worsen at all from a tough Q2 2020.

The allowance for loan losses at the end of the quarter was $21.6 million, 0.94% of total loans.

These results are about in line with many other banks we follow. While we hate to see high loan loss allowances, we feel the loan issues are trending in the right direction. We like what we see here from First National Bank Alaska.

Bottom line

This was a solid quarter for First National Bank Alaska. When we look at loans, deposits, and asset quality, the patterns followed the trends of some similar banks that are improving. With a dividend yield of nearly 7%, improving book value, and asset quality trending in the right direction, we think you can buy on a pull back.

