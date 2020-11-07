Covid-19 Recession -- Continued Improvement: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 11/6/2020

The current UIWC report shows that the economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis seems to improve.

Monitoring of the weekly insured unemployed can provide early indication of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Persons receiving some form of unemployment benefit account for 13.4% of the labor force.

A truer picture of the employment situation is extracted from the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims (UIWC) report.

Both yesterday’s DOL Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims and today's BLS Employment Situation Report indicate continued improvement in the insured employment situation even though the initial claims remain stubbornly high.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims totaled 738,166 in the week ending October 31, a decrease of 543 the previous week. The non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployment totaled 7,422,454, a decrease of 662,405 from the preceding week.

Also, total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending October 24 was 6,951,731 a decrease of 537,898 from the preceding week.

The continued decreases in the continues insured unemployment (CC-NSA) is nearly equally attributable to an improvement in the economy and from exhausting benefits. For the period week ending 09/19/2020 to 10/17/200 CC-NSA decreased by 4.133M (from 11.622M to 7.489M) whereas the BLS report an increase of 2.243M, employed over the same period.

These reported numbers, which are graphed below, indicate:

A continued improvement in the return to work trend (continued decrease in the insured unemployed - green line) and the possible easing of the Covid-19 recession. That the lowest unemployment rate should be 13.4% (blue line), and if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 16.0%.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June.

The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.)

The unemployed persons claiming rate PCR)

The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average)

The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following:

Significant and continues decline in the insured unemployment rate, together with a

significant decline of total persons claiming benefit, which implies

the spread UER-PCR approaching its historic value of 2.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.