In this article, I will be providing my quarterly update on shares of Tanger Outlets (SKT). I will be covering all the financial metrics that regularly cover each quarter for Tanger as well as all the major developments that have occurred since the last earnings report. On the surface the results are obviously an improvement over Q2 and beat analyst expectations, but that does not tell the whole story. When looking at the underlying metrics, they are continuing to deteriorate, and there are some specific reasons why earnings beat analyst expectations this quarter.

Occupancy & Same Center NOI

Looking at the top ten locations, seven posted lower occupancy year/year one posted higher occupancy, and two had the same as last year. What is troubling is the top three locations showed lower occupancy year/year and it was not just a slight tick down, they were large drops in occupancy. The top three locations each seeing occupancy fall 5% from what it was last year. Atlantic City and Jeffersonville also stick out to me because Atlantic City is still showing low occupancy, which has fallen and been stuck around 80% and now Jeffersonville is at 80% occupancy.

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Trend GLA Deer Park 93% 98% Lower 739,110 Riverhead 92% 97% Lower 729,278 Rehoboth Beach 93% 98% Lower 557,353 Foley 89% 90% Lower 554,587 Atlantic City 79% 80% Lower 489,718 San Marcos 93% 94% Lower 471,816 Sevierville 99% 99% Same 447,810 Savannah 99% 96% Higher 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 98% 98% Same 426,523 Jeffersonville 80% 92% Lower 411,896 Top 10 GLA 5,257,180 Total GLA 12,044,309 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 43.65%

Table data from Tanger Q3 supplemental presentation

Looking at company-wide occupancy, I was actually expecting occupancy to increase from Q2 levels, however, occupancy fell from 93.80% last quarter to 92.90% this quarter. This quarter marks thirteen out of the last fifteen quarters where occupancy for Tanger was down year/year. The data in the table below and in the subsequent visualization of that data clearly shows declining occupancy is nothing new and the downward trend is still in place. In fact the change in occupancy year/year is accelerating, which I expect because of COVID-19, but I think even when there is a vaccine and bankruptcies/store closings slow down, I think occupancy is likely to stay below 95% for an extended period of time.

Occupancy Occ Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50% Q1 2019 95.40% -0.50% Q2 2019 96.00% 0.40% Q3 2019 95.90% -0.50% Q4 2019 97.00% 0.20% Q1 2020 94.30% -1.10% Q2 2020 93.80% -2.20% Q3 2020 92.90% -3.00%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

Same center NOI improved significantly compared to the second quarter when there was a decline of -51.03%. This quarter, same center NOI declined by “only” 14.05%, so that is an improvement, but still remains challenged because of declining occupancy and leasing spreads that continue to contract. This quarter is the eleventh quarter in a row of negative same center NOI growth. Therefore, even before Covid-19, Tanger was not able to grow same center NOI, and given data on occupancy and leasing spreads which I will cover later, I do not believe Tanger can get back to 2019 levels on same center NOI anytime soon.

SS NOI Growth Q1 2016 4.40% Q2 2016 3.80% Q3 2016 2.60% Q4 2016 2.70% Q1 2017 2.50% Q2 2017 2.20% Q3 2017 1.00% Q4 2017 0.60% Q1 2018 -1.50% Q2 2018 -1.90% Q3 2018 -1.00% Q4 2018 -0.70% Q1 2019 -0.50% Q2 2019 -0.10% Q3 2019 -1.80% Q4 2019 -0.40% Q1 2020 -3.70% Q2 2020 -51.03% Q3 2020 -14.05%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The two following charts put into visual form occupancy rates and same center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. The first chart shows both occupancy and same center NOI, with the large drop and recovery for same center NOI. As you can see, occupancy has been trending lower for years and same center NOI has been trending lower for years as well. As I referenced above, I believe Tanger for the foreseeable future will have occupancy that stabilizes somewhere below 95%. In addition, for a reference, I included a second chart showing the trend in same center NOI growth leading up to Q2 2020 as a visual representation of the data showing same center NOI has been trending lower for years even before COVID-19.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Leasing Spreads

When going through the supplemental presentation for Tanger, leasing spreads really stuck out to me as an area of weakness this quarter. The data clearly shows rents for tenants are declining across leases of all terms and more importantly for long-term leases. The first table below shows the year/year change for leases of all-terms. The green boxes highlight the data points covering all re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease terms. As you can see leasing spreads remained negative re-tenanted and renewed space for all-terms of leases. I have repeatedly heard on Seeking Alpha and other message boards from people saying that Tanger would be better off getting higher quality tenants to replace tenants that close locations. While that may be ok long-term, in the short/intermediate term, Tanger is taking it to the chin as is shown by any leasing metrics in the following tables. No matter whether it is re-tenanted space, or a tenant that is renewing space, leasing spreads are contracting and the contraction is getting worse.

Tanger Q3 supplemental presentation

Specifically looking at long-term leases, the data continues to show as in past quarters and years the continued deterioration in price power for Tanger to be able to increase rates for long-term leases. For long-term leases, spreads went from -1.0% last year to -8.7% this year for the third quarter, and drilling down even further into the data, both re-tenanted and tenants renewing space saw significant declines in leasing spreads. Given the current environment and the trends that were in place prior to Covid-19, I do not see much upside to long-term leases being able to be increased. It is likely that some leases signed this year will be able to be increased in the years ahead because those business will still be in business, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to reverse the trends that were in place prior to COVID-19.

Tanger Q3 supplemental presentation

The following chart puts into visual form the trends for leasing spreads of all-term and terms of greater than 12 months. The data clearly shows leasing spreads for all-terms and leases of greater than 12 months have been trending lower for years. Putting this chart together with the above chart showing occupancy trending lower for years, continues to point to a Tanger being a melting ice cube, with very few prospects for long-term growth.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

Important Developments

Dividend

For those hoping the dividend would be reinstated this quarter, that is not going to happen. In addition, it does not appear that Tanger is going to be paying a dividend in the fourth quarter either since in the press release they noted they should meet the REIT distribution requirements with the payments they already made earlier this year.

For 2020, the dividends paid during the first half of the year are currently expected to be sufficient to meet the minimum distribution requirements. For 2021, minimum distributions will be required to remain in compliance. ~Tanger Q3 press release

Property Sale

During the quarter Tanger sold its Terrell, Texas location and recorded a $2.3 million gain on the sale and the cap rate was not disclosed in the press release, so I will be on the lookout for that info if it shows up in the conference call. The location was the second smallest in Tanger’s consolidated portfolio so not a needle mover. However, Tanger is slowly continuing selling off locations, which shows what I have been saying is true that Tanger is a melting ice cube and they only have one potential growth avenue right now for new centers and that is the delayed Nashville location. I wouldn’t be surprised if other locations are sold over the next year or two and Tanger continues shrinking their portfolio.

Credit Facility Repayment

During the quarter Tanger fully repaid their credit facility, which they had drawn down during the height of the pandemic earlier this year. As was noted in the press release, Tanger was cash flow positive during the quarter. As part of the credit facility borrowing that did occur it will prevent Tanger from repurchasing shares until July 2021, which is not ideal, but the credit facility served its purpose by helping Tanger during the crisis. The combination of having a credit facility that could be drawn down again just in case things take a turn for the worse this winter is a good backstop to have.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, while many see the headline numbers as a strong positive, when looking at the underlying data for occupancy and leasing spreads, the picture turns from good to bad. The fourth quarter is usually the best quarter for Tanger, so there could be some improvement in Q4 before the usual seasonal dropoff in Q1. Looking ahead to the rest of 2020 and into 2021, store closing are likely to continue, but will slow from levels seen during Q2 and Q3, but will remain at elevated levels. Last quarter, I maintained my $3.00 price target, and given these results I do not see any reason to change that long-term target price. Finally, a quick note, I will be adding any important notes/commentary I see from the conference call to the comments stream.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.