Progressive Mandate Weakened

While we still do not know the election's final results, we are surprised by Trump's strength and the public's failure to embrace the Democrat's progressive agenda. Even if Biden were to win, with the Democrats gaining control of the Senate, we do not think that a Biden administration would push hard on the most progressive parts of his party's agenda for quite some time. We are optimistic that Biden will be able to work with Mitch McConnell on passing stimulus bills to assist those most in need and promote growth. The bottom line is that regardless of the election outcome, we see better days ahead with less concern that many parts of the progressive agenda will become the law of the land.

Last week Fred Hassan was on CNBC. Fred is a former CEO of three major pharmaceutical companies and remains deeply involved in the industry. (I successfully invested in each company he ran). He painted an incredibly optimistic view of monoclonal antibody cocktails reducing death rates/length of hospital stays and how close we are to having many very effective vaccines before year-end. He also is confident that we will have even better, more effective vaccines available for all by mid-year 2021. Regardless of who wins the election, we expect trillions of additional stimuli next year with possibly one before year-end if you believe the change in view espoused by Mitch McConnell this week. And then we have the Fed. Powell was explicit in the news conference after the Fed's decision this week to keep rates this low and provide even more money to buy bonds to suppress rates from moving up, which is occurring as the economy improves.

There is a lot of momentum in our economy that may slow somewhat after the third quarter's torrid pace. However, we still see positive numbers over the foreseeable future, accelerating as we move past winter as the number of coronavirus cases declines, openings accelerate, the stimulus is passed, vaccines are readily available, and the Fed provides fuel to the fire. That's what an investor needs to focus on rather than what happens near term.

Let's take a look at some of the most recent stats: the October Manufacturers' PMI rose 3.9 to 59.3, the highest in several years; new orders registered an incredible 67.9, production was 63, backlogs stood at 56; construction spending is now 1.9% above last year's level despite lower public expenditure; the trade deficit fell as exports rose $4.4 billion; and the services PMI increased to a robust 56.6 while the price index increased to 63.9 and business surveys pointed to a lot of optimism ahead despite rising coronavirus cases. The best number reported was the jobs report yesterday. Non-farm employment rose by a very solid 638,000; the unemployment rate fell to 6.9%; the number of unemployed decreased by 1.5 million to 11.1 million, and average hourly earnings rose by only 0.1%. Particular strength was in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and retail. The vast majority of the economy is doing just fine, with better days ahead by next spring.

Factories in Europe and Asia bounced back strongly in October, too, as manufacturers are trying to rebuild inventories that remain woefully low. Purchasing manufacturing indices have increased above 50 in Italy and South Korea and nearly 60 in India and Germany. The HIS Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 54.8 in October, hitting a 27-month high. Not bad! Growth in China has continued to accelerate, too, as evidenced by the Caixin Services purchasing managers' index hitting 56.8 and the purchasing manufacturers' index increasing to 56.2. New orders, backlogs, and hiring are all particularly strong, signaling strong numbers ahead.

In addition to growth in manufacturing worldwide, you have governments adding hundreds of billions of additional support to individuals/small businesses along with monetary bodies stepping on the accelerator again, adding hundreds of billions into all economies. All this added money/stimulus won't go away as we move past the winter, and openings accelerate. Our view remains that global growth will surprise to the upside, earnings will beat as operating margins improve, and stock markets remain undervalued as monetary authorities keep their feet to the pedal.

Investment Conclusions

Regardless of who wins the presidential election, we are confident that global economic growth will accelerate as the weather warms, the number of cases/death decline; additional stimulus plans are passed, including ones to stimulate demand, vaccines are distributed nationwide, operating profits/cash flow will surprise on the upside, and the Fed will maintain an overly aggressive stance keeping short rates down while pressuring the longer end of the yield curve. Investors will keep moving out on the risk curve, supporting/boosting stocks while selling bonds.

Biden's party failed to convince voters to support a progressive mandate, as evidenced by Trump's unexpected competitiveness and Republicans gaining seats in the House. Biden and his party are likely to govern more as centrists or center/left, which is a big plus. The Senate is still up in the air, but either way, we see Biden/McConnell working together, which in and of itself is a big positive for growth and healing America.

Our portfolios have continued to shift to companies with more economic sensitivity, great managements with winnings strategies and competitive advantages, rising operating margins, profits, cash flow, and free cash flow that will be used to enhance shareholder value and make bolt-on acquisitions. These stocks are under-owned, underappreciated, sell well beneath intrinsic value, and have above-average yields. Areas of emphasis include global industrials, commodities (not oil), transportation, and special situations.

While we have reduced our over-weighted technology positions to market weight to fund our new buys, we are fully cognizant of their great, long-term fundamentals. However, we find most stocks close to their intrinsic value, creating little room for an upside surprise. It does not help that everyone already seems to own these stocks. We are emphasizing digitalization, the cloud, and 5G technology. Also, we still own a few retailers that are benefitting from their competitive strength and online capability. Finally, continue to sell bonds of all durations.

