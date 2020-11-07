Progressive Mandate Weakened
Regardless of who wins the presidential election, we are confident that global economic growth will accelerate.
Our portfolios have continued to shift to companies with more economic sensitivity, great managements with winnings strategies and competitive advantages, rising operating margins, profits, cash flow, and free cash flow that will be used to enhance shareholder value and make bolt-on acquisitions.
We are emphasizing digitalization, the cloud, and 5G technology.
We still own a few retailers that are benefitting from their competitive strength and online capability.
Finally, continue to sell bonds of all durations.
While we still do not know the election's final results, we are surprised by Trump's strength and the public's failure to embrace the Democrat's progressive agenda. Even if Biden were to win, with the Democrats