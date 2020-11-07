Progressive Mandate Weakened

Summary

Regardless of who wins the presidential election, we are confident that global economic growth will accelerate.

Our portfolios have continued to shift to companies with more economic sensitivity, great managements with winnings strategies and competitive advantages, rising operating margins, profits, cash flow, and free cash flow that will be used to enhance shareholder value and make bolt-on acquisitions.

We are emphasizing digitalization, the cloud, and 5G technology.

We still own a few retailers that are benefitting from their competitive strength and online capability.

Finally, continue to sell bonds of all durations.