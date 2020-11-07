October Jobs Grow, But On Return Of Lower-Wage Hospitality And Retail Businesses

What might have been a more hopeful jobs report is overshadowed by a growing "second wave" of COVID19 and an election that will likely remain disputed until well into December.

NEW YORK (November 6th) - The October jobs report printed up this morning at 638,000 new jobs, above the consensus estimate of 600,000 jobs.

Revisions for August (+4,000) and September (+11,000) netted an additional 15,000 jobs. Monthly, 3-month and 6-month average jobs printed as follows: SOURCE: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from today’s jobs report and historic data.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down a full percentage point to 6.9% from 7.9% from September, but is still 3 percentage points worse than the comparable month last year. But it is far better than we would have expected in the tail of the COVID19 pandemic. More workers returned to the workforce, as the participation rate went to 61.7% from 61.4% month-on-month, but still down from 63.23% from last year. The workforce increased by 724,000 but continues to be lower than last year, with 3,700,000 fewer workers in the workforce than last year.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 12.1%, was down 0.7 percentage points from last month’s 12.8%, but still up 5.2 percentage points from last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 5.68%, at a rate more three percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 3.81 %, assuming the Trimmed Mean Annual PCE inflation rate of 1.87%. Month-on-month, nominal average weekly wages increased slightly by about $1.39. Average weekly hours, were unchanged, month-on-month. Hours were up 4/10ths of an hour, year-on-year, from 2019.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

The last eight months of the shut-down have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. While the pandemic situation has improved, there remains discernible fear among the elderly and those with comorbidities, as well as parents and teachers.

For others, concerns remain about a “second wave”, such as is underway in Western Europe and, increasingly, the USA; the risks going into flu season; and the risks associated with transmissions from school re-openings. We remain in a blind spot for the time being and we remain circumspect of a full recovery.

We continue to have concerns from COVID19:

Negative interest rates and deflation: cash has been flowing into the bond market so the 10 year is still printing well below 1.0%. Meanwhile, the trimmed mean core inflation printed at an annual rate of 1.9% so bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds. In the summer months, PCE inflation, but including food and fuel, ranged as high as 6%, causing the Fed to revise its inflation expectations from “achieving” 2% to “averaging” 2%. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, PCE inflation ex-Food and Fuel, printed at just 0.9% for September, following bursts of 2.3% and 2.5% in July and August, respectively.

We see disinflation as a material risk. Japan is already in deflation and expects to remain there for some years and there is some contagion in the rest of Asia. We fear the Japan model and do not see our way out of the deflationary woods just yet. We sense from Chairman Powell’s statements that he and his colleagues fear a liquidity trap, although they have not come out and said so insofar as we know

Supply side – There’s some concern suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID19. The October ISM Manufacturing report continues to show customer inventories are “too low”, but supplier inventories growing. Inflation will be volatile until market inventories settle.

Other important elements of the ISM manufacturing PMI are as follows:

Index Oct Sep ∆ Direction Rate of Change Trend* (Months) Manufacturing PMI® 59.3 55.4 +3.9 Growing Faster 5 New Orders 67.9 60.2 +7.7 Growing Faster 5 Production 63.0 61.0 +2.0 Growing Faster 5 Employment 53.2 49.6 +3.6 Growing From Contracting 1 Supplier Deliveries 60.5 59.0 +1.5 Slowing Faster 12 Inventories 51.9 47.1 +4.8 Growing From Contracting 1 Customers’ Inventories 36.7 37.9 -1.2 Too Low Faster 49 Prices 65.5 62.8 +2.7 Increasing Faster 5 Backlog of Orders 55.7 55.2 +0.5 Growing Faster 4 New Export Orders 55.7 54.3 +1.4 Growing Faster 4 Imports 58.1 54.0 +4.1 Growing Faster 4 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Faster 6 Manufacturing Sector Growing Faster 5

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The contracting customer inventories might, possibly, have a favorable effect in boosting manufacturing in this and later quarters, as prognosticated by presidential Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, but we continue to believe it as a reading that goods were not moving and that they are moving now, as illustrated in this schedule of Inventory to Sales. Accordingly, we assume no big burst in manufacturing. Instead, we see inventory orders remain relatively flat in the recovery.

Service-related businesses that have “battened down the hatches” against COVID19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted at the start of the pandemic. Now, that productivity is returning, with 2020Q3 growing at 4.9% and a mostly favorable services report.

Stimulus And More

There has been some additional fiscal stimulus from the implementation of the president’s executive order to defer payroll taxes on lower and middle income taxpayers. Those deferrals will be permanent if the president ultimately re-elected. It's not clear what the Biden campaign plans to pursue on the matter.

We’re deeply disappointed that the Red/Blue divide on Capitol Hill continues to obstruct additional fiscal stimulus. Small businesses are literally collapsing as I write this. Airlines layoffs have already occurred and could be exacerbated in coming weeks. Disney has laid off tens of thousands of workers. Small and medium sized businesses that have survived this long are unlikely to survive much longer without additional aid. (Some were in trouble before the pandemic and are now unable to obtain the loans from the first stimulus package; they’re likely bankrupt.)

From what we’re hearing from friends in Washington, Democrats continue to insist on generous aid to states and localities, well beyond COVID19 relief, while Republicans are refusing a bail-out for anything beyond COVID19. How that will change after this week’s election remains to be seen. It will likely remain in abeyance until the elections are settled.

We’re of the view that pensions in many states are horribly underfunded, as we discussed here and also over-extended in their debt. Leader McConnell has offered to pass legislation that would allow states to declare bankruptcy, moving control of states’ budgets to federal bankruptcy courts, where pensioners traditionally would likely take a “haircut”, if the courts hold to tradition. But bondholders would take a far worse hit. We have therefore recommended investors to step back from muni bond ETFs and AGO.

Demand side: It’s not clear we are past the disinflation – and even deflation -- we saw at the height of the pandemic, particularly as state governments brace for a “second wave”. That could be troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Japan is expecting moderate deflation for the next few years. The Fed’s preferred index of inflation, Real PCE, printed as 0.2, month-on-month and just 0.9%.Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the pre-COVID 19 jobs report. A Biden election further endangers fracking operations and will accelerate layoffs as operators will likely abandon shooting new wells where geological and geophysical survey indicate there are likely reserves, but which can be recovered only by fracking.

Our concerns on defaults now extends to defaults on both foreign and domestic loans. A number of bankruptcies have already struck some US household names, mostly in the consumer discretionary and travel industries. We note that the Fed banned stock buy-backs by the banks, ostensibly in fear of a second wave of COVID19, but we think there’s more to the story. China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds – concerns we’ve had since at least January of 2019-- were merely exacerbated by the CORONA19 virus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, weakness in the dollar over the last few months, and likely to continue into the future because of the Fed actions announced last week, has slightly ameliorated some of that concern. Civil Division and Disorder - Events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd have accentuated and exacerbated a wider socio-economic divide that will almost certainly require higher wage, low-skill jobs; higher taxes; and regulatory enhancements. Continuing indecision on Tuesday’s election will be telling and decisive as to the future of the economy and even the country.

The US Economy

The “black swan” widespread pandemic of COVID19 hammered the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined and we are almost in a depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP in 2020Q2. As we explained in our 2020Q3 GDP report, the “V”-shaped recovery was merely returned likely, but the “L”-shaped...um... “recovery” we predicted may be shorter than we originally estimated, depending on the course of the COVID19 virus; indeed, it could become a “U”-shaped recovery for reasons we explained here.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

October Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wages

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for September, 2020.

The number of people employed in October was 149,806,000, up 2,243,000 from August, but down 9,261,000 from the same period last year. Some 160,867,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 724,000 from last month but down 3,709,000 from last year. The labor participation rate increased 30 bps to 61.7% from last month’s 61.4% but was down 160 bps from the 63.3% of last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December and only fully bloomed in March and that economic statistics reportage can be months behind. Data reporting for September and October, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the ongoing effect of virus on the US economy -- and whether we are emerging from its ill effects -- than more lagging data from August. Later data is always better, particularly for prognostications about the future of the economy. Nevertheless, there are new challenges arising with the “second wave” that remain to be seen. Investors should also keep in mind that apparently “stellar” movements in their own right are, in most instances, merely a partial restoration of the status quo before COVID19 hit. Such movements aren’t “growth”, per se, if one buys into the Broken Windows Fallacy.

We saw this in 2020Q3 GDP data which was, at the end of the day, merely a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Geopolitical Concerns

Euro-zone GDP for 2020Q3 in flash reports last week, printed up 12.7%, from down 11.8% in Q2. EU27 grew 12.1%, following on a decline of 11.4% in 2020Q2. The Chinese Bureau of National Statistics data set is reported as “insecure” by our firewalls and we do not access it. News reports put the growth at a purported 4.9% after a after reporting an increase of 3.2% in 2020Q3. China data reporting has always been opaque under the CCP and is often exaggerated as part of state propaganda.

Japan’s GDP declined at an annual rate of 27.8% in 2020Q2. It was down 2.5% in 2020Q1 on the second revision. (Note that the calculation method was revised to accommodate data collection difficulties arising from COVID19.). 2020Q3 data will print next week. Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address in our monthly jobs report have been starkly overshadowed by the global COVID19 pandemic. Nevertheless, there are considerations we addressed in our discussion of 2020Q3 GDP. We would add to that, now, issues with the count of this week’s ballots. The increasingly divisive political climate in the USA with increasing indications of a long, drawn-out, unresolved, election, compounded by major and social media restrictions that seem biased, prima facie, will further divide the nation for months or years to come.

That said, we advise all investors to follow our Twitter account @stuysquare for fast-moving geopolitical, political, or economic and social developments that merit your notice. Events that merit especially significant notice and which will affect investors’ portfolios will be addressed as separate articles on Seeking Alpha when they appear to be imminent or within a day or two after they occur.

Oil And Fuel Pricing

Fuel prices above the $2.00 per gallon threshold in, at $2.274, down 1.14% from September. Gasoline prices are 17.47% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, as well as COVID19. They fell 5.35% from last month as of today, and are 33.49 % lower than the same time last year.

Other Macro Data

The JOLTS survey for August, the latest available data, released October 6th, showed 204,000 fewer new job openings from July, 673,000 fewer jobs than had been created in July, 2019. Total separations decreased from July’s 4,988 million to just 4.594, but also down from 5.660 million last year.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for September(which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes), released October 16 th , was $549.3 billion, an increase of 1.9 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 5.4 percent (± 0.7 percent) above September 2019.

, was $549.3 billion, an increase of 1.9 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 5.4 percent (± 0.7 percent) above September 2019. August new orders for manufactured durable goods for September, released October 27 th , increased $4.3 billion or 1.9 percent.

, increased $4.3 billion or 1.9 percent. The TSI for July, printed at 7.9%, continuing the return off the sharp May decline of 35+ percent.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID19 crisis hit. It actually fell in 2020Q1, presumably as credit card debt dropped as shopping did. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019Q2 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 8.69 the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession.

As we had anticipated in June, M-2 velocity cratered to the lowest level in history with 2020Q2 GDP, given the Fed having opened the monetary spigot fully and the cratering of the economy from COVID19. It has picked up somewhat as the economy starts to recover. See the chart below.

We note these other macro developments since our August jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for September, reported today, showed sales up 0.1% month-on-month, but down 2.3% year-on-year. Inventories were up 0.4%, month-on-month, and down 3.9% from last year. The September inventory to sales ratio was 1.31 month on month, down from 1.33 last year. The August data will not be released until October 9 th .

. Building permits for September, released October 20th, were up 5.2% from the prior month and up 8.1% from last year. Housing starts increased 1.9 % month-on-month from last month and up 11.1% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for October showed growth at, 59.3%, up from 55.4% The ISM Non-Manufacturing report, now called the “Services PMI”, for October printed at 56.6%, down 1.2% point from 57.8 in September.

Personal Income & Outlays for September, released October 30 th , showed disposable personal income up 0.9 %, month-on-month, in current dollars, and 0.7% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.9%

, showed disposable personal income up 0.9 %, month-on-month, in current dollars, and 0.7% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.9% Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for September up 1.4% in current dollars and 1.2% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, released October 6 th , grew 22.7 points, to 55.2. (This is below the threshold of 50 that indicates expected growth.)

, grew 22.7 points, to 55.2. (This is below the threshold of 50 that indicates expected growth.) Nonfarm Labor productivity in 2020Q3, increased 4.9% as output increased 43.5% and hours worked 36.8% while average unit costs increased 9.1%. The next release is December 8th.

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets.

Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 1.9%, year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation again printed low at just 0.9%, month-on-month, and at just 1.9%, year-on-year, up from 1.7% at the beginning of the year, so Fed intervention seems to have worked.

The yield curve has widened, albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed’s emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. As of yesterday, the 3 Month/10 year yield curve was separated by 69 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps. We believe 2020Q4 to print up 1% to 2%.

Investment Summary:

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter and consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 (but traditional commercial REIT investments will not join in the growth.) While we continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from the domestic and geopolitical uncertainty, we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold, although we have a modest to moderate caveat that Treasury will declare CHF a currency manipulator.

Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter and consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 (but traditional commercial REIT investments will not join in the growth.) While we continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from the domestic and geopolitical uncertainty, we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold, although we have a modest to moderate caveat that Treasury will declare CHF a currency manipulator. Perform: Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR, GBP, and EUR. Higher-end hospitality.

Consumer discretionaries and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR, GBP, and EUR. Higher-end hospitality. Underperform: Financials; heavily leveraged REITs, lower-end asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of a slowly recovering GDP and better managed COVID-19. We expect lower end hospitality to suffer as US consumer confidence improves and lower fuel costs will allow domestic travelers to "trade up" to lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from lower-end brands like Choice Hotels (CHH) brands; airlines, again on COVID-19; and technology; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts.

